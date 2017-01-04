Retail 2017: We Could Be In For A Hard Road Ahead In Q1

Since profitability drives the earnings cycle, we could be in for a hard road ahead in Q1 of 2017 if retailers can't turn Q3's investment into a Q4 profit.

Q3 was marked by higher sales and lower profitability in the retail sector, a trend that is likely to continue into Q4.

The U.S. economy was up 3.5% in Q3 as measured by GDP, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The U.S. economy, as measured by GDP, was up 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This is compared to a 1.4% increase in the second quarter.

The report goes on to say that "profits increased $117.8 billion in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of $12.5 billion in the second quarter." The bulk of the growth is from banks (more on this in future posts), with $66 billion coming from non-financial institutions. The other part of that growth is due to wholesaler profitability. In other words, the profitability in Q3 was driven by an expectation of future profits by retailers. It has yet to be seen if those profits will actually materialize in Q4. If they don't, Q4 will be the opposite of Q3.

When Expectations Turn Into Markdowns

According to the BEA, one of the main drivers of the acceleration in Q3 GDP was private inventory investment. This is most likely due to the holiday season as retailers like Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) ramped up inventory. In what has been a very difficult year filled with store closures and heavy discounts, the hope is that this "investment" should result in profits for retailers at the back-end of the equation and investors should finally see this in Q4 reports. However, I believe that's unlikely. It is more likely that the heavy investment in private inventory will be written-off due to deep markdowns. In other words, sales may be higher, but profitability will be sacrificed.

The Impact of Deep Discounts

If you did any shopping this holiday season you probably noticed more discounts and giveaways. You aren't alone. "It's going to be a year of transition and a year of reckoning and a year of awakening for retailers", said Marshal Cohen, NPD Group's chief industry analyst, according to an article on Investor's Business Daily.

"It's a race to the bottom," said Charles O'Shea, a retail analyst at Moody's Investor Service with reference to pricing. Still, Moody's has given 'stable' ratings for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Baa1 stable); Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Aa2 stable); The Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) (A2 stable), and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) (Baa1 stable). In what world does Amazon have the same future as Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy? Amazon is what's driving the discounts. Indeed, Amazon is the disruption.

O'Shea, like many analysts, acknowledges the increase in discounts, but thinks the level of "profitability fares better this year compared to last year." So, O'Shea is either delusional or he really believes that retailers can win by selling more for less. What is more probable is that volume will stay the same while prices decline. The result is higher sales and negative profitability.

The following is from the most recent Wal-Mart Q3 press release:

Click to enlarge

As you can see, Q3 was marked by an increase in sales and a decrease in operating income. Cash flow remained strong due to some working capital tricks and most especially a significant drop in capex spending. Finally, as a way to disguise the pain in the market, the company still found a way to make a $1.4 billion investment in stock repurchases. These are the same tricks that will likely be employed across the retail industry for Q4.

Dollar General, the largest retail organization by store count in the nation, is having similar problems. Same-store sales decreased 0.1% from 2015 primarily due to a decline in traffic, according to the Q3 quarterly report. The report goes on to discuss a 5% increase in sales along with a 7% drop in net income. Analysts were expecting EPS of 93 cents per share and instead got 84 cents per share. In other words, the trend continues -- sales are up, but profits are down. Why? The issue is heavy discounts. According to the Q3 report:

The gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to higher markdowns, driven mainly by inventory clearance and promotional activities, a greater proportion of sales of consumables, and increased inventory shrink, partially offset by higher initial inventory markups.

This is the trend that will likely continue and be exacerbated in Q4 across the retail industry. The good news for Dollar General management is that this is not due to poor decision making and I'll discuss a few recommendations for retail leadership in upcoming posts.

Impact of the Rate Hike and Reduction in Cash flows on Retail Valuations

While rates are low now, the Federal Reserve recently raised rates another quarter of a point to .75% effective December 15, which increases the cost of borrowed funds for companies in all industries. The more leverage a company has, the more sensitive earnings are to changes in the federal reserve rate of interest.

From a discount perspective, analysts must now discount cash flows back at a higher rate which lowers the present value of cash flows and the price of the company. Essentially, companies will have to be more profitable in Q1 in order to achieve the same level of profitability.

The good news is that it will take some time, due to the level of debt available in the market, for the current lack of profitability to become an issue too large to disguise with stock buybacks and adjusted earnings. If the Fed raises rates at a faster pace in 2017, it will only serve to increase this profitability gap.

Is Retail Dead?

The question I get asked the most: "Is retail dead?" No, it's just shifting toward agility and speed in service to the consumer. It does this by empowering thousands of small businesses and the main advantage small business has over big business is agility. Those retailers that can't compete on dimensions of speed and consumer demand must compete on price. You don't want to own these companies, but there is one retail company mentioned above that I can recommend and it's the only one with a market share large enough to be one of the largest players in the corporate state. In fact, it comes in fourth place by marketshare. The name of the company is Amazon -- you may have heard of them.

Conclusion & Next Steps

Companies in the retail industry will be the first to fall because they are the last ones to be paid by the consumer. A few may have recourse agreements with suppliers, but most will eat the cost.

Going forward my analysis will focus on retail companies that are likely to miss earnings targets as a result of this trend. I'll also concentrate on debt levels and changes in accounting or inventory policy that alter true earnings. Companies may be using debt to finance discounts, buybacks, and other capital needs in the absence of profitability. I'll look for increases in bank and public debt as well as decreases in cash flow.

Since profitability drives the earnings cycle, we could be in for a hard road in Q1 of 2017 as corporations announce earnings. Get ready for a focus on adjusted earnings and share repurchases to camouflage write-offs. These tricks help to boost stagnant or declining earnings per share even if the company's revenue and net income are in decline.

For those looking for updates on previous banking/SEC/Federal Reserve articles, stay tuned. I'm back.

