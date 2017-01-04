Here's Why Ensco Is A Good Investment

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) looks a good investment for a number of reasons. Most of these reasons are macro and market related, but some internal changes have also given it fundamental strength. Over the last few days, off-shore drillers have seen some encouraging movement in price. The investors have finally realized that these stocks were beaten down heavily due to the commodity price slump, and it might be a good time to pick up some shares on the cheap. The price multiples are still looking extremely attractive throughout the sector, but Ensco looks especially enticing. Keep in mind that there is no solid news about an uptick in offshore rigs employment. The oil and gas companies are still not actively looking for new rigs and offshore developments. This rally is purely based on the investor sentiment about the cheap valuations these stocks offer, and the expectations about an increased offshore drilling activity.

Debt has been an integral metric when analyzing these stocks due to the heavy debt levels. These companies have been growing their portfolios through debt financing as the business needs a large capital budget. However, as the market has plunged, these debt levels have become a huge problem. As a result, I always take into account the debt levels and the changes in debt when analyzing these stocks. The table below shows different leverage and price multiples along with the current debt and cash levels.

Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings, YCharts, Wall Street Journal, Yahoo!Finance

In my previous article about offshore drillers, I have only focused on leverage. However, as the valuations of these stocks have started to change, this table also includes some price and EBITDA multiples. Ensco's Debt has been adjusted for the recent exchange offer and the new private placement (the effect of this transaction will be explained later in the article). Ensco looks the cheapest and the most attractive out of these four stocks at the moment. It has the lowest EV/EBITDA multiple and the leverage ratio is also the strongest among the group.

The ratio of price to tangible book value is a little unfavorable compared to the other three companies, but the market price is still 0.39x the tangible book value. This is another sign of undervaluation. I have used EV/EBITDA multiple as it is a better measure for comparison when the businesses have different levels of leverage. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) looks the riskiest among the four due to the huge debt levels, lower cash flows and weaker EBITDA figures. Its ratio of tangible book value can be a little misleading if looked at in isolation. The stock is so cheap because the market has a lot of doubts about the company's ability to deal with its debt. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) also looks attractive due to the manageable leverage despite the scale of its operations and an acceptable EV/EBITDA multiple. Its tangible book value multiple (0.20x) makes it the cheapest in the group.

Ensco's management has made a shrewd move in the last month. The company has decided to reduce its debt obligations from 2019 to 2021. Ensco's debt profile was already favorable as the company did not have any major debt obligation in the next two years. Its earliest payment was in 2019. However, this notes exchange will push back the debt maturity for some of the debt. It will not completely eliminate the debt maturing in these three years. Total notes outstanding for this period are more than $1.8 billion. The company is looking to reduce it by around $750 million. According to the early results of the tender offer, around $610 million worth of notes have been tendered. These notes will be replaced by new notes and some consideration will be paid in cash. So, even if the tender offer gets the desired results, around $1 billion will remain in outstanding debt in the period between 2019-2021. This is an extremely comfortable situation for the company as $1 billion worth of debt repayment in the next five years is not going to be a big issue. This means that the company can divert its cash towards business expansion if the opportunity presents itself.

Ensco's cash balances are pretty strong at around $1.8 billion and the company also has a credit facility of $2.25 billion. At the end of the last quarter, this credit facility was unused. It is fair to say that the company will not face a liquidity issue in the short-term. A holistic look at the company and the expected recovery in the market make it a buy. It has strong fundamentals, improving debt profile and cheap valuation. The offshore drilling stocks have been beaten down badly and a small piece of good news can push these stocks higher. The market has started to pay attention to the valuations and if the oil prices continue recovery, these stocks might become some of the biggest movers in the next few months. Ensco looks extremely attractive as the management continues to further improve the debt profile of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.