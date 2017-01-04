The Bonds Of Ball Corporation Are Offering An Almost Risk-Free 4.2% Annual Yield

As interest rates are still near record-low levels, I consider the 4.2% annual yield to maturity of the almost 7-year bonds of Ball Corporation quite attractive.

As the stock market is at an all-time high, with a rich valuation, the risk/reward profile of some corporate bonds is much more attractive than that of stocks right now.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is one of the largest global producers of metal packaging products. It supplies its products to the food & beverage, personal care and household industries. While the stock has offered excellent and consistent returns to its shareholders during the last decade, its future returns are largely unpredictable due to the current lofty valuation and the recent acquisition of Rexam (OTCPK:REXFF). Therefore, I advise investors to consider purchasing its almost 7-year 4.0% bonds, which currently offer a 4.2% annual yield to maturity.

First of all, the consistent growth of Ball throughout its long history confirms that it is very well managed. To be sure, the stock has widely outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the last 5 years, with a 104% rally (vs. 75% for the S&P). An even greater outperformance is observed during the last decade, as the stock has rallied 227% while the market has gained 60%.

In addition, the acquisition of Rexam is expected to result in great synergies, in the area of $300M per year. While the next few quarters are likely to be very volatile due to the acquisition costs and divestment issues, Ball seems to be positioned to earn more than $2B EBITDA in 2019 and $1B in free cash flow. This is remarkable progress, as the free cash flow ended at $0.48B in 2015 while it has been a negative $0.59B during the last 12 months. All in all, the expected future EBITDA seem more than sufficient for the payment of the $300M of bonds that expire in November 2023.

Some investors may worry for the amount of debt, which has recently increased. More specifically, the net debt of the company (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has climbed from $5.5B a year ago to $11.2 B in the most recent quarter. However, this increase has resulted from the acquisition of Rexam, which is expected to markedly improve the long-term growth prospects of the company. In addition, the analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share from $3.46 this year to $4.31 (about $660M) next year. Therefore, this is a company that has solid growth prospects and is certainly not going out of business any time soon.

Consequently, I advise investors to consider purchasing its 4.0% bonds, which expire in November 2023 and currently trade around 99, thus offering an approximate 4.2% annual yield to maturity. Given the almost record-low interest rates, there are very few 7-year bonds that offer such a yield with minimal risk. Apart from the above mentioned increase in the debt load of Ball, the main reason for the attractive yield of the bonds is the recent improvement in the sentiment for future hikes of interest rates by the Fed thanks to the pro-growth strategy of the new President-elect. While these expectations may have some merit, I highly doubt that almost risk-free 7-year bonds will offer a higher yield than 4.2% any time soon. The economy will have to markedly accelerate from its current pace to result in so many hikes of interest rates. Therefore, I consider the above bonds an attractive place to invest some cash, particularly for retirees, who have a hard time finding a decent yield with minimal risk.

To conclude, as the stock market is at an all-time high, with a rich valuation, I believe that the risk/reward profile of some corporate bonds is much more attractive than that of most stocks right now. As interest rates are still near record-low levels, I consider the 4.2% annual yield to maturity of the almost 7-year bonds of Ball quite attractive. This is particularly true for retirees and those who have almost approached their retirement goal, as these investors should minimize their risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in BLL bonds over the next 72 hours.