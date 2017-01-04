Voya Financial: A Tale Of 2 Capital Pools

The main points of interest for investors contemplating a position in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) are the improvement in its core businesses on the one hand, and the potential flow of capital coming from its runoff businesses on the other.

A business undergoing change

Voya has five areas of ongoing business, and three areas of business that are in runoff. The runoff businesses are Closed Block Variable Annuity, Close Block Institutional Spread Products and Closed Block Other. The ongoing businesses are organised into two divisions, Retirement and Investment Solutions (comprising Retirement, Investment Management and Annuities) and Insurance Solutions (comprising Individual Life and Employee Benefits)

The story at Voya is about ROE in the runoff businesses and ROE in the ongoing businesses. Here is the state of play at Q3 2016:

Click to enlarge

These numbers are consistent with prior quarters. Many life insurers-asset gatherers such as Voya report quarterly data of the nature used in the chart above on a TTM basis (trailing twelve months) which generally imparts a smoothing effect, so recent quarterly ROC data is usually indicative of the underlying business position.

So in its core businesses Voya deploys $8.3bn of capital, and earns a 10% ROC. Assuming a 10% cost of equity, this would entail the shares offer some value given the market cap is $7.7bn and there is an active buyback programme underway.

A further $7.1bn of capital is allocated to the Closed Block business and the corporate centre and - annoyingly! - this otherwise useful capital distribution breakdown groups some of the run off business with the corporate centre which makes it a little harder to understand exactly what the runoff means in terms of capital it can free up and therefore return to investors.

What all this shows you is that Voya already makes an OK ROE on its core business, and then nothing on everything else, with "everything else" consuming nearly as much equity. As a result, its core ROE of 10% is reduced to around 4-5% for the whole business. Sadly, investors can't just buy the core equity.

So how should we think about value in this company?

First off, let's look at what happens if Voya can improve ROE in its core businesses to 12% and achieve 5% organic earnings growth in these lines. The core business would be worth about 11.6bn on this basis (1.4x BV). On the current share count this would be $65 per share, which is 65% higher than the current price.

So far so good. The grey area comes with the drag of the runoff capital. Voya announced a $600m buyback facility at 3Q 2016, and in all says it has $1bn of excess capital vs. its current risk load. This is $1bn out of $7bn of value destroying capital. The tricky area for investors is that the Closed Block business comprises nearly half a million annuity contracts, most of which were written from in the four years before 2008. These carry equity market guarantees concerning minimum death and income benefits, and Voya has to make assumptions over these as the policies runoff. There might be unexpectedly high reserving costs, and this certainly slows down release of capital.

Conclusion

Voya expect to improve margins and volume though focused selling programs and an efficiency drive, and I would expect its core business operating earnings to reach $700m by 2018, then on a reduced share count of 156m, giving us a core PE of 8.7 which is attractive, though ROE then would still be pretty poor (about 5%). The real long term juice lies in the run off that is underway and the company's evolving ability to release capital. This stock needs a lot of work and FIG Ideas is looking forward to writing about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.