Top Venture Capitalist Expresses Concern About Apple

Our site remains moderately bullish on Apple, but we show a few ways of hedging it in the event the bears knock it down in the next six months.

Perhaps echoing that sentiment, institutions trading Apple in dark pools have been net sellers of the stock for the last month.

Over the weekend, Fred Wilson, one of America's top venture capitalists, wrote that Apple's business seemed wobbly, unlike that of its largest peers.

Click to enlarge

"Apple Certainly Seems Wobbly"

That was Fred Wilson's take on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in his 2016 recap over the weekend. For readers unfamiliar with Fred Wilson, he is the cofounder of Union Square Ventures, arguably the best-performing venture capital fund in the world (as we noted in our interview with his partner Albert Wenger last year). In his recap over the weekend, Wilson had this to say about Apple, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

I thought one of the big four (Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon) would falter in 2016. All produced positive stock performance in 2016. But Apple certainly seems wobbly. They can't make laptops that anyone wants to use anymore. It's no longer a certainty that everyone is going to get a new iPhone when the new one ships. The iPad is a declining product. The watch is a mainstream flop. And Microsoft is making better computers than Apple (and maybe operating systems too) these days. You can't make that kind of critique of Google, Amazon, or Facebook, who all had great years in my book.

We were curious to see if Wilson's sentiment about Apple might be shared by the hedge funds and other institutions trading its stock in dark pools, so we pulled up Apple's chart on Squeeze Metrics (reminder: we have an affiliate relationship with that site, and get compensated when readers join). Readers of our recent article on Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Seeking Alpha In The Dark, may recall how trading in dark pools - private exchanges where institutions avoid the transparency of public markets - offered insight into where that stock was headed. Here's what a chart of dark pool trading in Apple over the last month looked like:

Click to enlarge

We had our cursor over January 3rd, so its data is highlighted in the top right corner of the chart, where you can see the DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, is 30% (recall that DPI figures below 50% are considered bearish, as they indicate more selling than buying by dark pool traders). But it turned out that all 21 of the 21 trading days in that chart had bearish DPIs (you can get a sense of this by how the black part of bars at the bottom of the chart, which represent buying, are dwarfed by the tourquise parts of the bars immediately above them).

To see if this was just a function of sentiment about tech stocks in general, we pulled up a chart on the SPDR Select Sector Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) over the same time frame:

Click to enlarge

In the XLK chart, the DPI was bearish on only 2 of the 21 trading days, so institutions trading in dark pools have clearly been more bearish on Apple than on the tech sector in general over the last month.

For Apple longs who are still bullish want to add some downside protection in the event it tumbles, we'll look at a few ways of doing so below.

Downside Protection For Apple

If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher on Hedging Terms" here). We'll present three optimal hedges for Apple, each designed for investors who are unwilling to tolerate drawdowns greater than 13% over the next several months (you can hedge against larger or smaller risks than that; we're just using 13% for illustration purposes). We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find these hedges, but you can find optimal hedges without it using the method explained here.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 500 shares of AAPL against a greater-than-13% drop by late July.

As you can see above, the cost was $1,850, or 3.19% of position value. Note that the cost here was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, you can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (at some price between the bid and ask, in both cases).

Upside Capped At 16%, Lower Cost

This hedge caps your potential upside at 16% over the time frame of the hedge. 16% is the potential return the Portfolio Armor website estimated for Apple over the next six months (historically, actual returns average about 0.3x the site's potential return estimates).

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of AAPL against a >13% drop while not capping an investor's upside at less than 16% by late July.

As you can see above, the strike used in the put leg of this collar was the same as the one in the first hedge, so the cost was the same, $1,850, or 3.19% of position value. But as you can see below, the income generated from the short call leg was $715, or 1.23% of position value.

So the net cost here was $1,135, or 1.95% of position value. As in the optimal put hedge, the cost here was calculated conservatively, so, in reality, an investor opening this on Tuesday would likely have paid less to do so.

Upside Capped At 7%, Negative Cost

This was the highest cap at which there was no positive cost. It's also close to the potential return for Apple over the time frame of the hedge as implied by Wall Street's 12-month consensus price target for Apple.

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge against a >13% drop by late July while not capping an investor's upside at less than 7% over that time frame.

This time, the app was able to pick a less expensive strike for the put leg, due to the net cost of the collar. The cost here was $1,260, or 2.17% of position value. But the income from selling the call leg was a bit more, $1,825, or 3.14% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning the investor would collect an amount equal to $565, or 0.97% of position value when opening the hedge (as in the previous examples, this cost was calculated conservatively).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.