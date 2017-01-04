Three Hikes Are Coming In 2017: Buy Bank Of America

Source: US Treasury

The time period since the election has certainly been an interesting one for those of us that follow interest rates, the Fed and bank stocks. The chart above is a snapshot of rates as of yesterday and as of the day before the US election that has sent our markets into a euphoric moonshot rally. The interesting thing is that the Fed - having hiked a couple of weeks ago - still has no credibility with the market. That's something I think investors are going to regret as the disconnect between expectations and what may actually come to fruition is vast. That, in turn, means that buying higher leverage bank names like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is the prudent course of action as expectations for rate hikes are still very low.

The Fed made its usual statement when it hiked in December - the bump was based upon continued improvement in the labor market and expectations for rising inflation towards its 2% goal. None of that was particularly inspiring or interesting but the Fed did go as far as to say it was projecting three hikes in 2017. If that happens, it would not only be a huge tailwind for banks with high interest rate exposure like BAC but it would also surprise the heck out of markets.

The CME's fantastic FedWatch tool shows that market participants are still very skeptical when it comes to how many rate hikes will actually occur this year.

Essentially, the market is pricing in a 95% chance of one hike this year, a 74% chance of two hikes and just a 42% chance of three hikes. That stands in very stark contrast to what the Fed has just told us it will do this year and it leaves an enormous chasm between what could happen and what is currently priced into stocks. It all comes down to whether or not you believe the Fed's guidance and for me, that is a chance I'm willing to take.

So why the disconnect? Investors don't trust the Fed because for years, we've been told the Fed was going to hike. But every time, the hikes kept getting pushed out further because not enough progress was being made on inflation. Even today inflation is a bit higher than it has been but is still very tepid at under 2%. The Fed has stuck to its 2% goal throughout - never wavering - and that has, at least in my view, deferred rate hikes that probably should have already happened. That means that when the Fed tells investors what it is going to do, investors have a difficult time believing it. I can certainly understand that but also consider that the FOMC's job is unbelievably difficult. This is more art than science some times and that can certainly lead to changing of expectations. But investors have clearly had enough and seem not to pay much attention at all to Fed forecasts. The four-hike call at the beginning of 2016 was very quickly reneged and as we all know, the Fed only hiked once. The market seems to be looking for a repeat of that debacle in 2017 but I'm not so sure.

The Fed knows it has no credibility with investors and thus, to my eye, it seems they would have been much more careful this time around when making a guidance call. The embarrassment of last year's four-hike call that turned into one is not something I think they'd like to repeat and thus, it seems they would be very intent upon actually making good on the three hikes. This is a chance to repair some of the damage it has done to its own credibility by missing its own forecasts time and again and I don't think that opportunity would have been lost on the group. Credibility is an extremely powerful tool for the Fed and right now, it has lost that power.

In addition, what would the Fed be waiting for if it doesn't hike? The labor market has already been at full employment for some time and there is very little else that can be done on that front. If anything, there could be some downside risk because - as I said, we've been at full employment for a good while already.

That just leaves inflation but with the dollar as strong as it is, the headwinds to getting to 2% are greater than they were. That means that sitting around and waiting for 2% is a recipe for disaster, potentially causing the Fed to sit on its hands forever until finally a recession arrives. That would be an unmitigated disaster and that brings us to our next point; I think the Fed is trying to make up for lost time.

The Fed has been waiting for conditions to be perfect for it to hike but of course, those conditions never came. Now, we have a somewhat disjointed effort to catch up to what rates probably should be at this point and while we could debate forever what that means, I think virtually everyone agrees that the right place for the Fed Funds rate is higher than the 50bps to 75bps where it sits today. This recovery has been slow but steady and the economy is in much better shape than a FF rate under 1% would suggest.

What's more, whenever we do get another recession, the Fed has to be able to do something about it. Its balance sheet is already $4 trillion and with the FF rate still under 1%, there wouldn't be a great deal it could do in order to mitigate its impacts. That is another reason why I think the Fed will take the opportunity to raise in 2017; it has to catch up for missed rate hikes of the past. That, perhaps as much as the credibility argument, could be a very powerful driver of whether or not the Fed follows through.

When we put all of this together, I think the market is wrong about how many hikes will occur this year. It would take a sizable negative shock to throw the economy off course and I don't think the strong dollar is a big enough threat. In addition, the Fed will be keen to repair its damaged credibility and, in my view, to try and catch up based upon missed opportunities in the past to hike. All of these things put together mean that three hikes are the base case for 2017, not a remote possibility. By extension, high leverage interest rate movement names like Bank of America are the strong buys for this year. BAC has been waiting for years, patiently collecting deposits, for the time when the Fed gives it the chance to unleash its lending power at more favorable terms. That time has arrived and with three hikes, BAC looks very well positioned to take advantage of the market's distrust of the Fed's own guidance.

Virtually all banks will benefit from three rate hikes but names with high percentages of revenue from fees like PNC, BK and STT are unfavorable in a rising rate environment. You want to own names with lots of leverage on interest rate moves and BAC is the poster child for that sort of leverage. It has lots of room to improve its efficiency ratio with higher revenue, it has lots of room to grow its use of its deposit base with higher loans and its deposit base is very low cost. All of these things make BAC the bank of choice for a rising rate environment and given the Fed's guidance and what I believe will be its resolve to stick to it this year, it looks like a great time to own BAC .

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.