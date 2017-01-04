Thermal Energy International - Turning Up The Heat On Energy Savings

As global energy cost continue to rise, energy users such as mid to large scale industrial and institutional facilities continue to seek out opportunities which will allow for the reduction in energy consumption. Energy efficiency not only reduces the amount of electrons consumed but also directly reduces carbon emissions. As an investor it is important to identify key global macro level patterns to understand where money will flow in the years ahead which now include energy efficiency, as it is the lowest cost of energy optimization and savings. Ottawa based, Thermal Energy International (OTC:TMGEF) is a unique product and sales organization who is poised to take advantage of the upcoming investment wave in energy efficiency technologies.

My recommendation to investors who have a level of appetite for speculation is buy and hold shares in Thermal Energy. It is my position that Thermal is a speculative investment with potentially high levels of return should the company continue to execute on its current backorder while further illustrating its ability to harvest new partners and build out additional sites with existing customers. Further, Thermal Energy will give investors exposure to the growing level of momentum in the energy efficiency business.

The company is positioned to give investors exposure to the emerging energy efficiency business with a portfolio of proven products that directly reduce fuel consumption for a variety of energy intense end users. Further, the global sales organization is already generating a significant amount of revenue on different continents with a solid backlog and does not require any additional funding to grow the business. Thermal Energy offers investors a proven product offering with compelling cost savings of one to three years, strong FY2016 revenues and strong backorder for the balance of FY2017. Further, the company already boast a confidential list of Fortune 500 companies as customers and a growing list of institutional and government organizations.

The company located in Ottawa, Ontario, is an established global supplier of proven and proprietary energy efficiency and emission reduction solutions for industrial, commercial and institutional clients. The company is a virtual manufacturer with sales and support offices in Canada, UK, United States, Italy and China. At present, the sales organization has direct extensive coverage into primary target markets with some reach into secondary markets through support agents and distributors. In CY2016, the sales force was further expanded to include additional representation in Eastern Canada, Caribbean and Latin America along and Germany. Notable, the company has achieved minimal penetration in Germany and Eastern Europe which both represent tremendous opportunities. Shares in the company are traded under ticker symbol "TMGEF" and on the TSXV under "TMG."

At present the company is aggressively marketing two product lines which are branded FLU ACE and GEM. FLU ACE is a direct contact condensing heat recovery system which has the capability to recover up to 90% of wasted energy and recycle it back into a facilities processes. Key product benefits include the reduction in energy consumption on boilers by 10% to 20%, full system payback in two to four years with ongoing system savings over the 20 year plus system life span. Furthermore, the FLU ACE system will contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gases contributed by the facility.

The second product offering is the GEM steam trap which are the most efficient and reliable steam traps available on the market today. GEM allow for permanent energy savings, 10-year performance guarantee and reduced maintenance which all contribute to the system payback. Unlike a conventional mechanical trap, the GEM are sized to specifically meet the requirements of each application and recognize less steam loss than conventional systems. By switching to GEM on a facilities distribution lines and processes, the same amount of hot water is produced and consumed while reducing steam consumption by over 10%. It is estimated that up to 20% of a facility's steam is lost through steam trap systems that allows GEM to show typical 10% reduction in fuel cost translating into 12- to 24-month payback period.

The customer base for such solutions various greatly including target customers in food and beverage, pulp and paper, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and petrochemicals and other industrial sectors. Both product lines save money for the users and improve their bottom lines by reducing fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions while reducing plant maintenance expenses. Collectively, the technologies have been deployed throughout hundreds of facilities including a large number of Fortune 500 and other leading multinational companies. In a recent press release, the company declared that in the hospital sector alone they have estimated combined cost savings of $81 million in operating costs and collective reduction of carbon emissions by approximately 540,000 tonnes.

Strong Financials Propelling Share Price

In September 2016, the company reported strong financial results for Fiscal Year 2016 including revenue greater than $12 million. This represents an 82% increase year over year and a gross profit increase of 87% year over year. The companies net income seen a dramatic improvement from a net loss greater than $2 million in FY2015 to a profit of $259,000 in FY2016.

This exciting news was followed by strong FQ1 results that were reported in October 2016. In FQ1 2017, sales were reported at $2.1 million with a strong gross margin of 68% allowing the company to breakeven on an EBITDA basis. The strong FQ1 2017 report further illustrates that the organization is making great progress on revenue and bottom line.

In parallel with the company's strong year end and first quarter results the organization announced a number of valuable sales contracts totally over $7.8 million. Orders included in the backlog were received from an existing customer who is a multi-site hospital group, the world's largest beer company, a new hospital customer, an international textile manufacturer, global mining and materials company, leading performance materials company, a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company, a multinational biotech company, a leading tire manufacturer, and a food service packaging company among others.

On Nov. 2, a follow on sales announcement was released as the company secured a new order for a FLU-ACE heat recovery system to a major hospital group valued at $1.25 million. This new order was a follow on from an order placed by the same customer in CQ4 2016.

Collectively, the company is working through an extensive order backlog of $7.8 million coupled with FQ1 revenue of $2.1 million and the most recent hospital win of $1.2 million totaling an order book greater than $11 million. Given these figure, the company should certainly be able to outpace the FY2016 results but more importantly illustrate the capability of the sales organization to maintain a moderate and consistence level of revenue year over year.

From a cash standpoint, the organization has a clean balance sheet, no long term liabilities and appears to be fully funded to expand on its current growth trajectory.

Growth Drivers for 2017

In July 2016, the company announced the expansion of their scope of work and product offering to include Combined Heat and Power systems which is natural progress from the FLU ACE product line. Typically, the FLU ACE technology is applied to a co-generation project on a retrofit basis which means, the systems is installed after the initial installation of the core generating system has taken place. With an increase in Thermals' scope of work and expanded product offering the company is now offering a complete turnkey design-build co-generation plus FLU ACE solution. Given the companies extensive customer base this represents an opportunity for the sales organization to approach existing clients with multiple sites to offer such a solution. For shareholders, this means that sales per opportunity could rise over time and allow the company to harvest more opportunities leading to increased sales.

The growing order book coupled with an increasing sales pipeline illustrates that the sales organization has a strong ability to present the technology and close on opportunities large and small. Repeat orders from multi-site customers and full portfolio retrofit orders are a true sign that the technology is being adapted. As illustrated in the slide below, the company continues to maintain and develop key Corporate Accounts including food and beverage and performance material leaders and the hospital industry, which has been a key source of revenue for the company in the past year. It is clear that the company is working on rolling out additional sales efforts, which should materialize in the first half of CY2017 translating into direct sales.

It is my position that the company has the both the technology and the management bandwidth to transition from a Canadian junior to a major player in a large market. Thermal shares were as low 4 cents in July before starting a strong movement to over 20 cents in September. The share price has experienced a normal correction down to 10 cents and will likely break higher as the company provides update on the execution of the backlog and new sales contracts. The company has a market cap of around $15 million. Based on FY2016 and a modest clean tech revenue ratio of 5x the company's valuation should be more around $60 million.

