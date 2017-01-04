CyberOptics Corp - Innovating And Delivering Results

I usually start every new trading year with the research of smaller cap stocks. My first idea for 2017 is CyberOptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE). For those who are unfamiliar with this company, here is a brief description:

CyberOptics Corporation is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading-edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical segments. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

What is so special about CYBE? Let's take a look at it step by step.

CYBE's very impressive revenue growth exceeded the industry average of 25%. Since the same quarter one year prior, revenues leaped by 51%. Growth in the company's revenue appears to have helped boost the earnings per share.

CYBE has no debt to speak of therefore resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, which is always a great sign. Along with this, the company maintains a quick ratio of 2.85, which clearly demonstrates the ability to cover short-term cash needs.

The net income growth from the same quarter one year ago has significantly exceeded that of the S&P 500 and the Semiconductor Equipment industry. The net income increased by over 300% when compared to the same quarter one year prior. Net operating cash flow has significantly increased by 137% to $0.39 million when compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has also vastly surpassed the industry average cash flow growth rate of 18%.

The above numbers are very strong. The next step is to look at the price patterns as well as valuations. Here is a 5-year weekly chart with some basic technical indicators:

As we can see, the stock took off from single digits and never looked back. The chart clearly illustrates that the revenue growth translated into stock price. Now it looks like a momentum stock. It also got rather overbought when the stock approached 30 level. ADX, MACD and RSI confirm this development. Having said that, note how volume expanded during the rally, and now contracting during the latest pull back. This is a bullish technical picture in my opinion.

It is also interesting to note that despite an impressive stock advance, insiders of the company added to their positions. This is also a very good sign.

Is the stock expensive? The one ratio that I found expensive is price-to-book. It is currently at 4.15 vs. industry average of 3.80. As far as P/E is concerned, CYBE is trading at 31 P/E vs. industry average of 25. So, I guess based on these two measures, the stock is slightly expensive. Keep in mind, however, that we are dealing with a growth stock, which is becoming an industry leader. Taking this under consideration, the stock is fairly valued with projected growth being much higher than of its peers.

What impresses me the most is the fact that the company continues to innovate. Just three months ago, it has won a 2016 Global Technology Award in the category of Inspection - AOI for its SQ3000™ 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system. This is the 4th award in 2016. Here is a quote from the CEO of the company: "We are delighted to be honored with a 4th award for our SQ3000 with proprietary MRS technology. I am very proud of our team -- rich in technical expertise, algorithm expertise and a strong drive to continue to innovate," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. "Delivering significant value to our customers in terms of yield and productivity improvements is what continues to drive our commitment to technology leadership."

The CEO also added the following statement during the release of the latest quarter earnings:

"Sales to KLA are expected to grow as the company incorporates CyberOptics 3D sensors into an increasing portion of its backend semiconductor packaging inspection systems. The Nordson supply agreement also should be a positive contributor to future sales growth. During the third quarter, we significantly advanced our MRS enabled 3D sensor technology. For the quarter ending December 31, 2016 we are forecasting sales of $13 million to $15 million, which would represent another period of solid profitability and robust year-over-year sales growth. And looking farther on the road, we see 2017 shaping up as another great year for CyberOptics, driven by the exciting portfolio of new products enabled with 3D MRS sensor technology."

Based on the above analysis, I strongly believe that scaling into the stock between current level ($26 at the time of writing) and $20 (200-day moving average) will turn out to be a profitable investment for the coming year. The probability is high that we will see CYBE trading at $39 - $44 sometime during 2017. Keep in mind that the stock is thinly traded (average daily volume just under 100,000 shares) with capitalization of 184M. This is a volatile stock. Use this volatility to your advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.