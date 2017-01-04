Swire Pacific: Priced Below The Sum Of Its Parts

The share price of its largest subsidiary, Swire Properties, has already recovered the year's losses but the share price of the conglomerate is still 13% lower than at the beginning.

Swire Pacific is currently priced at half its NAV; the market cap is 16% lower than the market value of its ownership in publicly-listed subsidiaries.

Conglomerates typically trade at a discount to the sum of its parts. Thus, it is to no one's surprise that Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAY) (OTCPK:SWRBY) is no exception. However, on the last trading day of 2016, Swire Pacific was valued at 15.9% lower than the market value of its ownership of publicly-listed subsidiaries. This compares with just a 2.9% discount at the beginning of the year (see table below). In fact, it ended the year at almost the same market value as that of its 82% ownership of Swire Properties (OTCPK:SWROY) (HK$107 billion versus HK$103 billion) - meaning that the rest of the business was essentially free!

Note that the company trades under two ticker symbols, with the ADR symbols - SWRAY and SWRBY - corresponding to 0019 and 0087 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange respectively. There are around 905 million shares under the 0019 ticker ('A' share) and around 3 billion shares under the 0087 ticker ('B' share). The combined shares were worth HK$107 billion at the end of 2016, or an equivalent of USD13.8 billion, based on the exchange rate of $1 equals to HK$7.76.

Why the underperformance?

The businesses of Swire Pacific have been segmented into Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services, and Trading & Industrial. The company aims to be "a conglomerate with diverse businesses capable of generating sustainable long-term growth in value", as stated on its website. Unfortunately, it is facing headwinds in all of its businesses in the near term. In 1H 2016, all segments contributed negatively to the bottom line. Thus, it can be argued that the weakness in its share price is justified.

However, while the market value of Swire Properties dipped only 2.7% in 2016, Swire Pacific lost five times more at 13.4%. This difference is unwarranted, given that the property segment contributed the lion's share (76%) of total profit on average in 2009-2015 for Swire Pacific. In terms of assets, the property segment constitutes 82% of the total asset. It is apparent that the market has unfairly punished the conglomerate for weaknesses in its other smaller segments.

Prospects of "Other Businesses" Improving

The next largest segment of Swire Pacific is Aviation. This segment is made up of two publicly listed companies - Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAY), and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (OTCPK:HKAEY), both trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Swire Pacific effectively owned 45% of Cathay Pacific and 75% of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company [HAECO]. The management expects challenges posed by the soft and uncertain economy, strong competition particularly from the Chinese and Middle Eastern airlines, and overcapacity in the cargo market to continue. The weakness in HAECO Xiamen's airframe services could be offset by an improvement in demand for HAECO Americas' airframe services, while demand for HAECO Hong Kong's line services remains firm. Thus, the outlook for the Aviation segment appears bleak, but with the share price of Cathay Pacific Airways down 38% from the 52-week high and just 2% above the 52-week low, the bearishness has already been discounted. Furthermore, the deep losses incurred as a result of ill-timed oil hedges should be ameliorated in 2017 with the oil prices heading higher since bottoming in the first quarter of 2016. Interesting, another Hong Kong-listed company, Kingboard Chemical (OTCPK:KBDCY) has been accumulating shares of Cathay Pacific, with its recent purchases taking its stake in the airline firm to just above 5%. Investors would also take comfort in the knowledge that Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), has taken a stake in four major airline stocks - American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Beverages, the third-largest segment measured by profitability, suffered a 26% decline in attributable profit in the first half of 2016 due to a combination of lower sales volume and weaker pricing in the Greater China market. Consumption was affected by the lackluster economy as well as cooler-than-usual weather which reduced the thirst for beverages. Given that the results for 2017 would be compared against a diminished base, the hurdle for achieving better numbers is low.

Marine Services, aka the Swire Pacific Offshore group, is the company's third largest segment measured by asset. It used to contribute an average of 6% (2009-2014) to the overall profit but the marine sector has since fallen on hard times with the plunge in crude oil prices. Losses for the segment deepened in the first half of 2016 over an already negative 2015. However, with the recovery in crude oil prices since bottoming in February 2016, and major forecasting houses predicting a better 2017 than 2016 (see chart below), the division is expected to see some light at the end of the tunnel. The company expects any recovery to be gradual given the overcapacity in vessels. Nevertheless, the management believes the group is well positioned to take advantage of a recovery in the offshore services market.

Attractive Dividend Yield to Ride Out the Storm

Swire Pacific is offering a 5.3% dividend yield while investors wait for a recovery. At 10.6 P/E and 0.5 Price to NAV, Swire Pacific is trading at a steep discount. What's more, the listed subsidiaries themselves are also trading at depressed valuations. Cash dividends paid have been consistently and comfortably below the Free Cash Flows in the past three years, demonstrating the company's ability to continue paying the current dividend yield.

If the underlying environment of the businesses continues to improve, we should see that translated into the earnings. Naturally, once market players recognize the better prospects, they would also accord the company with a higher P/E ratio. However, just taking the current P/E ratio of 10.6, and a five-year average EPS at HK$11.6, the price of the 'A' share of Swire Pacific would trade at HK$123, or an increase of 66%. Furthermore, as the Free Cash Flow increases, investors could potentially also benefit from a higher dividend payout. With the share price just 5.3% above the 52-week low and 27.5% off the 52-week high, investors can consider accumulating ahead of the 2016 Annual results announcement.

Variant View

Due to the various moving parts, several factors could derail the recovery of Swire Pacific. With 82% of its total asset in the Property segment and 76% of the profit from that segment, the company is vulnerable to policy changes on properties in China. As properties are big-ticket items, liquidity tightening measures would significantly impact purchasing power. An increase in taxes would also crimp investors' appetite, particularly for those already holding multiple units. A reversal in the crude oil price uptrend would keep the Marine Services segment in the doldrums. Lower oil prices would also cause continued hedging losses in the Aviation business. A repeat of cooler-than-usual weather in 2017 would mean the Beverages segment remains soft.

