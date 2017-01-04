The Stock Market, Not The Fed, Is 'Behind The Curve'

With inflation picking up the Fed's three hikes may prove conservative.

Today's FOMC minutes could show some disagreement on how many rate hikes we need this year.

The market is behind the Fed curve.

The big surprise at the last FOMC meeting was an extra hike expected for 2017. Today's minutes will reflect that commentary so could be a negative catalyst for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY). The market seems behind the "Fed's" curve of rate expectations for this year. If the market needs to catch up that could also weigh on markets.

"Incorporate Some Assumptions Of A Change In Fiscal Policy"

Here's what Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in the post FOMC meeting press conference:

Some of the participants but not all of the participants did incorporate some assumption of a change in fiscal policy into their projections and that may have been a factor that was one of several that occasioned these shifts.

The Fed raised their rate target for 2017 which surprised markets after the Fed had been officially taking a wait-and-see approach to fiscal policy. Some Fed members couldn't wait.

Today's minutes will reflect that jump-start to inflation concerns.

Rate Hike Peaking Markets

Here's the SPY chart after the Fed meeting. That meeting, at least for now, helped peak markets:

Click to enlarge

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above we marked the FOMC meeting as the recent peak in markets.

The market's peak in 2015 also surrounded the then first rate hike in a decade.

Click to enlargeSource: Interactive Brokers

Above you have 2015's rate hike acting as a market peak.

The tightening of Fed monetary policy in a fragile economic environment has acted to slow growth.

Last year's key economic measure non-farm payrolls slowed precipitously after that first rate hike in 2015.

See the drop off from the first bar of this chart.

Click to enlargeSource: Trading Economics

You can see that after that first bar above (December 2015) the job market slowed. This year we are starting from a lower base.

In fact we expect the same outcome this Friday. Knee-deep in the second rate hike in a decade we expect Friday's non-farm payrolls to slow again. This time though it will be from a lower base than last year's post rate-hike level.

More Rate Hikes Needed Because Of Inflation: Market's Behind The Curve

Click to enlargeSource: CME Group

The above chart shows that markets are expecting the Fed Funds rate to be 1.15% by December 2017 (100-98.5). The Fed's targets that they upgraded at the last FOMC meeting though are for a 1.4% Fed funds rate by December 2017.

The market, not the Fed is "behind the curve."

Rate hikes seem to be peaking markets and slowing growth when looking at the jobs market.

We think a repricing to the Fed's rate targets can continue to peak markets.

Minutes Could Reveal More Inflation Concern

The Fed minutes could reveal more need for hikes than just the current three for 2017. The Fed has not officially seen fiscal plans pass congress. Those three hikes are based on site-unseen policies. As the policies become more clear those hike expectations could move higher.

That could come out in these minutes.

Conclusion

Markets, not the Fed, appear to now be behind the curve. Last year's rate hike peaked markets and so far, this rate hike has peaked markets. These hikes coincided with slower growth which we expect to repeat and hurt equities.

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.