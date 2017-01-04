Sorry, Money Market Mayhem Is Not Open To Interpretation

Some things are up for interpretation, others are not.

For instance, if you're driving and another driver blows their horn at you, there are multiple ways to interpret that.

If you're driving in the south, you can bet the other motorist is angry at you and if you were to look over at them and roll your window down, they're likely to not-so-calmly explain why.

If, on the other hand, you're driving in New York City and someone blows their horn at you, they're probably just warning you that they're about to do something extremely dangerous like swerve in front of you or cross three lanes of traffic at once in a single, death-defying act of reckless automotive abandon.

Similarly, I present a lot of information that's amenable to several different (and often divergent) interpretations. I give you my take and you're free to give me yours.

I also present quite a bit of information that isn't open to interpretation. And it's important that you're able to identify it as such.

The problem with open forums is that you never really know who's right, who's wrong, who harbors excessive biases, who's pushing their own agenda and, perhaps most critically, who is mistaking unassailable fact for spin. Personally, I only concern myself with the latter issue. Everyone has their own motivations for sharing their point of view and not everyone can be right all of the time. That's fine. But what you don't want to see (especially in a forum where readers aren't necessarily familiar with all of the data and information being scrutinized) is fact being mistaken for fiction or opinion. When that happens, it can confuse readers and render the entire effort pointless.

With that in mind, I wanted to clarify something. My take on the turmoil in Chinese money markets is not up for interpretation. That's not a comment on my level of intelligence. Rather, it's just to say that gyrations in the price of liquidity in Shanghai and Hong Kong are the direct result of PBoC policy as it relates to taming speculation, curbing capital flight, and managing the yuan.

The reason I emphasize this is that there seems to be some confusion about whether and why movements in these rates are important. In other words, I'm not tilting at windmills - some folks aren't convinced and I think it's critical that everyone understands what's going on here.

I could of course quote a bevy of analyst notes penned by those whose only job it is to analyze rates, but that's a kind of cynical way to go about things. I'd rather reiterate the narrative in a way that's as easy as possible to understand and fortunately, Wednesday afforded me the perfect opportunity.

So I've been talking about the interbank 7-day repo rate and yuan HIBOR over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, I noted that CNH HIBOR (both O/N and 3-month) had spiked to its highest level since September.

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Bloomberg with my additions)

Now can you guess why these rates are elevated? That is, why might yuan liquidity be tightening in offshore money markets? Well think about it: the PBoC has just imposed new capital controls to keep money from flowing out of the country (i.e. away from the mainland). And on Tuesday evening, Bloomberg reported the following (emphasis mine):

China has studied possible scenarios of yuan exchange rate and capital outflows in 2017 based on models, stress tests and field research, and is preparing contingency plans, according to people familiar with the matter. Govt may consider asking state-owned enterprises to temporarily convert some foreign-currency holdings into yuan under current account if necessary, said the people who asked not to be identified as the studies haven't been made public yet Financial regulators have already encouraged some SOEs to sell FX under current account, they said China may further cut U.S. Treasury holdings in 2017 if needed to keep exchange rate stable; size of reduction depends on capital outflows and FX market intervention SAFE didn't immediately reply to fax seeking comments

Obviously, the new capital controls and the renewed push to bolster the yuan suggest that i) the pool of offshore yuan liquidity is set to dry up and ii) the RMB should rise and onshore money markets should show some signs of relief now that the PBoC has suggested it isn't going to go down without a fight when it comes to capital outflows pushing the RMB lower than the central bank thinks is desirable, respectively.

Well guess what?

Overnight HIBOR was fixed at 16.95% on Wednesday (i.e. the offshore liquidity situation has not improved), while the RMB was stronger and the onshore interbank 7-day repo rate dropped (i.e. the currency stabilized and mainland liquidity improved). That's not a coincidence.

So no, these aren't opinions of mine that just happen to be supported by serendipitous correlations. In case you need to hear it from someone else, here are some quotes.

From Reuters:

China's primary money rates fell on Wednesday as seasonal factors faded after the holiday, but offshore borrowing cost largely rose amid a shrinking yuan pool in Hong Kong and a reduction in capital outflows from mainland. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2895 percent as of midday, more than 30 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. However, the liquidity situation in Hong Kong tightened this week with the overnight yuan borrowing rate climbing on Tuesday to its highest level in more than three months. The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor) for overnight tenor, set by the city's Treasury Markets Association, was fixed at 16.95 percent on Wednesday. The rate was fixed at 17.76 percent a day earlier, the highest since September 19. Analysts said the surge in the borrowing cost was a result of a shrinking yuan pool in Hong Kong as fewer people are seeking yuan-denominated assets as the currency is expected to weaken further. Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said the liquidity squeeze in offshore yuan and a firmer than expected onshore spot yuan guidance rate suggested that the PBOC "might have stepped up its action to defend the yuan" ahead of the U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

From Bloomberg:

China's benchmark money-market rate declined the most in two years after the central bank took measures to ease a liquidity crunch. The benchmark seven-day repurchase rate fell 37 basis points to 2.30 percent, according to weighted average prices from the National Interbank Funding Center.

And from Bloomberg on Tuesday (my highlights):

CNH gains the most in a week in NY afternoon, bounces off record low at 6.9874 as dollar pared gains; PBOC tightens controls on cross-border forex transaction rules while offshore funding cost rises to prevent aggressive short-selling. CNY fixing much stronger than market expectations at 6.9498, which implies PBOC's intention on maintaining yuan stable, New York-based trader said Overnight HIBOR set to 17.8% on Tuesday, the highest level since Sept. 19 CNH 1-year vol drops to 7.64%, the lowest level in a month Liquidity tightening is a typical phenomenon when the currency is facing huge selloff pressure, Commerzbank economist Hao Zhou writes to clients The intervention from the central bank will tighten CNH liquidity as well

As noted above, some of the relief in the interbank repo rates is likely related to record medium-term liquidity injections from the PBoC.

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Bloomberg)

It's worth noting that this is representative of China's balancing act. The move towards extending the tenor of liquidity ops is emblematic of the PBoC's impossible task: deleverage (rein in speculation by lifting short-term borrowing costs) and releverage (maintain liquidity by injecting record amounts of medium-term funds) at the same time.

The overarching point though, is that regardless of how tangled the web is when it comes to assessing which measures are working, which aren't, and which are tripping over one another, the simple fact is that the cost of money (i.e. money market rates) in China and Hong Kong is a representation of how the market is interpreting the PBoC's actions. That is, these rates are a real-time tracker of sentiment.

As for why you should care, well, just refer to this handy flow chart from Deutsche Bank that illustrates where all the trouble tends to start:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

