Nidec Transforming Its Business In Meaningful Ways

Japan's Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) is best known as a dominant player in the market for spindle motors that power hard disk drives, but the company has done a lot to diversify its business and position itself for growth in other precision motor markets, robotics, autos, appliances, and industrial motors. What's more, it's an unusual Japanese company in that it embraces M&A, gives a lot of authority to operating units, and is shareholder-friendly insofar as targeting meaningful profit growth over size for its own sake.

Nidec shares look as though they could still offer upside from here, but the growth expectations are high. I believe the company's opportunities in autos, robotics, precision motors, and other applications can support (if not exceed) those expectations, but this is not an example of a company that has been overlooked and where the expectations are correspondingly modest. I would also note that while Nidec delisted its shares from the NYSE last year, the ADRs are relatively liquid.

A Leader In A Good Niche

The market for motors is huge but Nidec doesn't try to play in every segment of the market. Instead, Nidec has focused a lot of its attention on the brushless motor segment. Brushless motors are more efficient, more durable, and quieter, and they require more engineering and development know-how. Brushless motors make up a low teens percentage of the overall small motor market, and Nidec has built an impressive 50% market share position, with over 80% share in the spindle motors that power hard disk drives (or HDD) and mid-30%s share for non-HDD brushless motors.

In a lot of respects, Nidec built itself on its high-quality HDD spindle motors. It wasn't so long ago that this business generated more than half of the company's profits, and even despite the contraction in the PC market and the increasing penetration of flash memory, this segment still generates more than 30% of operating profits. Nidec has used good engineering and manufacturing to build its business and its 80% share helps support exceptionally good margins (25% in the last quarter). While drive manufacturers like Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) would likely prefer to have options, Nidec's market strength has pushed out most rivals, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (OTC:SMSGF) bailing out last year and leaving Minebea (OTCPK:MNBEY) as the only meaningful competitor.

Although HDD spindle motors are not a growth market anymore, Nidec has looked to apply a lot of that know-how to other opportunities. Nidec generates around 20% of its overall operating profits from other precision motors used in areas like optical disk drives, fans, and haptics for smartphones. There's more competition here, including SEMCO, Minebea, LG Innotek, and Sanyo Denki, and Nidec continues to devote resources to finding new applications and markets for its core precision motor technology.

Nidec also has a meaningful presence in larger motors. Nidec has a leading position in the $60 billion appliance, commercial, and industrial motor (or ACIM) market, where it is a player in motors for air conditioners, other appliances, pumps, elevators, and so on. Nidec is also a growing player in the market for motors used in autos (not the main engine, but the numerous other motors that are used in cars).

Outside of this, Nidec also has a presence in machinery (a catch-all segment that includes products like LCD robots and card readers), optical and electrical components, and sensors and controls. Last year, Nidec acquired Emerson's (NYSE:EMR) Motor Drive and Generator business for $1.2 billion, adding a solid generator, motor, and drive business that will be highly complementary to Nidec's business and allow it to move more toward modules and "systems" that include more than just motors.

Where It Can Grow

The HDD spindle motor market isn't going to grow; Nidec has been finding new applications for that technology (like in servers, fans, haptics, and so on), but the hard drive market is not going to be a growth opportunity for Nidec long term. Haptics could be a growth opportunity, particularly in conjunction with virtual reality, but I don't want to oversell management's ability to offset the decline of HDD with other precision applications.

On the other hand, autos can be a major opportunity for the company. Motors are becoming more and more common in cars - it has been a long time since I've been in a car that didn't have power windows, and power locks, power seats, power steering, and so on are all powered by motors. Not all of these are attractive opportunities for Nidec (because they're more simplistic, low-margin motors), but there are plenty of opportunities. Auto motors contribute about 20% of the company's revenue today (with another 10% from ECUs, sensors, and other components), and this business could grow at a double-digit rate for Nidec in the coming years despite low single-digit underlying industry growth.

Nidec got into the market for brushless motors for power steering back in 2004 and the company now has close to 25% market share (leading rivals like Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), and Mitsuba), with management openly targeting 50% share in a few years and 60%-plus share in around five years. Nidec is also positioned for expanding adoption of dual-clutch transmissions (it supplies motors), as companies like Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) push the incremental fuel efficiency benefits of this technology. Beyond that are motors needed to power electric pumps for start/stop systems (another technology being pushed by Valeo, Denso, and Bosch (OTC:BSWQY)) and motors that are key to brake-assistance and brake-recuperation systems.

But wait, there's more. Nidec is not only positioned for "mild hybrid" applications like start/stop and brake recuperation, but also advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS) that require Nidec's motors, ECUs, and radar, and electric vehicle system components like traction motors, controllers, inverters, and transmissions.

There are attractive opportunities outside autos as well. Within the ACIM umbrella, Nidec is a dominant player in air conditioner motors (80% share of externally-sourced motors) and U.S. adoption of inverters in air conditioning (which can improve efficiency by around 30%) is less than 15% today. Washing machines are another area of potential growth driven by increased adoption of more efficient inverters, and Nidec is looking to buy or build other components like compressors and controllers to sell full modules to appliance makers - a move that can increase its addressable market by 5x to 15x depending upon the specific appliance.

The Emerson acquisition is also going to help the company in its pursuit of more business in areas like robotics, autonomous vehicles, drones, and motion control. Robotics is a small business for Nidec today, but management is looking to enter the speed reducer market (a component that helps improve reliability) and take on Nabetsco and Harmonic Drive Systems. This business could be worth multiple hundreds of millions of dollars to Nidec down the road.

Helping these efforts is Nidec's strong focus on its core markets. In many cases within the AICM sector, Nidec competes primarily with internal sourcing. While companies are reluctant to surrender the margin benefit of DIY motors, the reality is that they don't have the base of business to support R&D and engineering development and Nidec can, over time, usually develop better motors. Consider switched reluctance motors - these motors produce significant power with little vibration and Nidec's don't require rare earth magnets. Nidec has half of the world's patents on SR motors, and I think over time it will be harder for companies using internal sourcing to keep up with energy efficiency, vibration/noise, and other performance improvements. That said, companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), ABB (NYSE:ABB), and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are still notable players in the wider motor market and rivals that Nidec won't ignore.

The Opportunity

I believe the increasing electrification and automation of cars, the ongoing efficiency demands of major appliances, and the growing use of automation in industrial markets all support an above-average growth profile for Nidec. Over time, I look for the industrial segment to become a larger portion of the sales base, as well as autos, while PCs decline in significance. I also believe that Nidec will focus on increasing its sensor and control capabilities, and will likely use a combination of M&A and internal development to achieve this.

I'm looking for high single-digit revenue growth from Nidec, which is ambitious but still below management's own projections. Double-digit growth from the auto business can contribute about a third of that, while growth in appliances and industrial automation will supply a lot of the rest. While I don't see the PC segment being a growth contributor, I do think the increased use of haptics in smartphones, gaming systems, and VR can offset that somewhat.

On the margin side, Nidec uses an uncommon decentralized approach (uncommon for a Japanese company). Management lets segment management figure out what works to improve margins in its areas and then tries to copy best practices across other units. Firm-wide adoption of IoT has already started to improve plant productivity and management has strong performance expectations - targeting firm-wide operating margin of 15% in FY2020, requiring potential M&A targets to offer that sort of margin, and not allowing segments to do M&A unless their margins are in the double digits.

I believe Nidec can get its FCF margins into the double digits, supporting mid-teens FCF growth and double-digit ROICs. Those are not conservative assumptions, but I think they are attainable, and they would support a fair value around 5% above today's price.

I would also note that the CEO of Nidec, Shigenobu Nagamori, is not only the founder but is also a pretty significant factor in the company's success. He has created an uncommon culture that values innovation, efficiency, and prudent risk-taking and I think his eventual departure (he is 71 years old) will be a risk factor for the company. I believe he has created a good team below him, but companies often struggle when they lose special leaders.

The Bottom Line

The multiples on Nidec don't immediately mark it as a value, but I think this is a case where the potential growth can make the price look more reasonable. "Potential" is a loaded word, though, and Nidec shares will almost certainly underperform if the actual revenue and margins in the years to come are lower than expected. I like the company's leadership positions, though, and I like it as a story leveraged to fuel and energy efficiency, as well as increasing automation across a wide range of markets.