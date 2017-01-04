Twilio: Don't Let Your Emotions Cloud Your Judgement

On December 21 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock closed above the $35 mark after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The news sent the stock up higher than 15%. We immediately wrote an article recommending investors to lock their gains and sell their positions but to avoid shorting the stock at that level primarily because the stock is heavily shorted already (which makes holding a short position very expensive and exposes you to short squeezes) and because the risk reward wasn't big enough. For traders, and we emphasize the word: Traders. They should see this stock as having a trading range of $20 to $40. Sure, the stock can go lower or higher and that's where the opportunities present themselves. Wait for extreme changes in sentiment to go long or short.

Needless to say we got tons of comments primarily of frustrated investors with their positions. Many of them seem to be emotionally attached to the stock while others aren't sure of what to do. So we decided to write this article an address both and hopefully in the process help readers become better traders - and also better manage their expectations for the future of Twilio.

Let's start with the obvious

Twilio is an amazing company founded by a true visionary who has disrupted the communications market. The company has been able to add the most important technology giants to their list of clients and the potential exists to cross-sell to their existing customers.

Its simplicity of use has allowed them to land customers from all sizes.

Now the not so obvious

Every time a company goes public you have to make the question: Why are the current private equity owners trying to take a company public? Imagine you are the sole investor in Twilio and you think Twilio is worth right now $2b and in 2 years it will be worth $5b and in 5 years $6b and in 10 years 7$b. When will you cash in your gains? In private equity the answer will be when the company is worth $5b. In order to take a company public you need to show the following:

Strong growth momentum Opportunity for equity appreciation A compelling business opportunity

Original investors plowed $240 million in the company through several funding rounds the most recent was a $130 million raise at a $1 billion valuation. For a company that was trading at $35 (or $3 billion market cap when we wrote the article) and $70 at its 52 week high ($6 billion). The latest investors were sitting on gains of 300% and 600% respectively at all time highs. Here's a column so you see the perspective.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tech Crunch

Investors in the D series were sitting on 600% gains and 1200% gains. Though the previous series were undisclosed it's safe to assume the C series probably valued Twilio at around $300 million making investors in that series be sitting on gains of 1000% and 2000% respectively. B Series around $150 million making them stand on 2000% and 4000% gains. And so on and on.

Private equity takes companies public where the big gains are already done and where a significant amount of risk is being taken by speculators. The same behavior always occurs on hot stocks. Original investors who are sitting on 6000%, 3000%, 1500%, etc. gains scoop up more shares when the stock goes public. A very short float is offered causing shares to double, triple or quadruple. This is very profitable business because a doubling in the IPO price can make their original investment be sitting on 6000% gains rather than 3000% gains. When the momentum dissipates the stock starts to crash very fast. As the stock goes lower investors scoop the shares as private equity continues to unload their shares on them.

This is the story of Twilio. After a 50% drop investors think the stock is a screaming buy and just a few steps away from going back to $70. And as the loses pile up more new investors are willing to buy the shares all while original investors are laughing sitting on their 3000% gains.

The Facts

The fact is that Twilio is still losing money. It will probably be cash flow positive and continue to grow revenue going forward. Our equity appreciation model suggests a 25% appreciation per year from its initial $15 IPO price plus a possible takeover premium. That's assuming the company is able to continue growing at the current rate.

So basically think about it this way:

Year 1: 18.75 + takeover premium

Year 2 23.43 + takeover premium

Year 3 29.30 + takeover premium

Year 4 36.62 + takeover premium

Year 5 45.77 + takeover premium

Conclusion

At current prices it will be rightly priced two years down the road. Now as we all know the market doesn't always gives companies a fair valuation but I gave expected valuations so you don't get mad if the stock continues dropping if your long or if the stock bounces and you are short.



Finally, just because a company is great it doesn't means it's a good investment right now. If you get the timing wrong your capital can be tied for a very long period of time. If you are on the sidelines wait till the stock gets to the high teens before opening a position. We wouldn't open a position on any price higher than $21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.