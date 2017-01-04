Cempra: A Post-CRL Perspective

With the demands of the CRL and its existing value chain, Cempra currently lacks the capabilities to get its products over the FDA approval finish line and into commercialization.

With more than $225 million of cash on hand, patent protection for Solithromycin, which includes other potential uses beyond CABP through 2032, neither Soli nor Cempra are dead.

While approved by their Advisory Committee in November 2016, the FDA determined the risk of hepatotoxicity had not been adequately characterized.

Cempra received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on the company's new drug applications for oral and intravenous Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in adults.

When deciding to write for Seeking Alpha, there were a few commitments I made to myself. First, I would not give investment advice. Rather, my purpose would be to offer a strategic perspective that might further the conversation and aid in providing information to the reader. What people do with it is their concern. Second, I would write about various companies when I thought my perspective had value, and the companies would not always be those in which I was invested. I thought that such an approach would keep my perspective balanced. Third, I would not write too often about any particular company, again to be balanced.

Of those personal commitments, I remain adamant about not offering investment advice. On writing about various companies, I have written three articles, on two companies in very different industries. As this will be my fourth article, third on Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP), I fear violating my own commitment. However, circumstances intervened.

My initial foray was to provide a balanced SWOT analysis as time was winding down toward PDUFA. But, as luck would have it, the CEO resigned and the Cempra Board of Directors named one of their own as a temporary replacement. Given this noteworthy move at a critical time, this was not insignificant and it precipitated my second article.

Unfortunately, for us investors, the FDA just issued a CRL for Solithromycin. This was not unexpected, as we recognized the API manufacturing issues. However, with the Adcom voting for approval, though noting they voted that hepatoxicity was not adequately characterized, it was expected that safety would be a matter for discussion and resolution, likely through labeling and/or a post approval study.

Although mentioning manufacturing as an issue in need of future resolution toward approval, the CRL focused more heavily on the safety issue, which raised questions about the viability of Solithromycin in some minds. And, even worse, there was this thought… "Yesterday, the FDA killed Cempra. The CRL left very little hope for the company."

I find such statements a bit histrionic. There is nothing dead about Solithromycin, much less Cempra. As such, I felt compelled to take a strategic perspective that recognized the need for new antibiotics is a compelling opportunity and that Cempra is still well positioned to work with the FDA to get Solithromycin approved for the reason it was submitted… Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP). While there are expected to be other uses for Soli, this really is the ability to provide proof of concept and how it might fit into the bigger market opportunity.

"If you do not know where you are going, then any road will get you there." Cheshire Cat, Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland

Britain's chief medical officer Sally Davies fears the "apocalyptic scenario" of a post-antibiotic era, which the World Health Organization says will be upon us this century unless something drastic is done:

Take gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease contracted by more than 100 million people a year; it used to be easily treatable but has now developed superbug strains that are drug-resistant and are spreading around the planet. Tuberculosis is a similar tale. Totally resistant forms of the lung infection emerged in India just a few years ago and have now been detected worldwide. Hospital patients in Africa with untreatable TB are often simply sent home to die. This is not a science issue. This is an issue of markets and economics. A scientist would just get bogged down and not get it.

Davies went on to point out that a post-antibiotic world would undermine sales of important drugs to fight cancer or prevent rejection after organ transplants, since these medicines cannot be given without the safety net of effective antibiotics for treating potentially deadly infections. And, she took it a bit further:

This is a national security issue because of what it would do to the whole of medicine and health - and governments are just going to have to step in.

In fact, the United Nations has weighed in, getting 193 countries to sign an agreement to fight against antimicrobial resistance.

As with any threat there is an underlying opportunity. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East & Africa) is expected to propel the global market of antibiotics to reach $57 billion by 2024 from $39.8 billion in 2015, according to the new report by Grand View Research Inc. (GVR).

Misapprehension of Reality

Perspective is important; particularly when reading:

During yesterday's dire conference call, Cempra basically tried to gain some time and maybe instill a glimpse of hope. But the CRL just received from the U.S. FDA actually gave zero reason for that.

This fails to recognize that receiving a CRL is neither unique nor a sentence of product or business death. In fact, most companies not only live to fight another day but effectively submit a response to the FDA that leads to approval.

Notable analysis completed by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) of 748 new drug applications (NDAs) and biologics license applications (BLAs) was that, following the roughly 55% approvals for first submissions, there is a nearly 20% increase in the rate of approvals for second-round submissions in response to a first-round complete response letter (CRL). The additional 20% means 150 more approvals after a second submission.

And, after a third submission, there are another 8.3% approvals, or 62 more approvals, bringing the total number of approvals to 623 of the original 748, or an 83% approval rate of the original submittals. So, to suggest a CRL is a rejection or the equivalent of a product death is to fail to understand the manner in which businesses respond to and remedy the issues identified in an FDA CRL.

Still, this is not to say the FDA does not pose problems for companies seeking drug approvals.

The FDA and Relevant Context

Many have argued the FDA is inept or unduly influenced by big pharma and lobbyists. Others think the FDA is merely a bureaucracy doing what bureaucracies do, which is to be risk-averse. In either case, it is to maintain the status quo by taking the path to least resistance. This suggests the FDA may suffer from cognitive dissonance as it seeks to engage in their raison d'etat. Evidence of this can be gleaned from the history of the PDUFA Act, which originated in 1992 and has been amended five times, most recently in 2012. What have we seen from that journey?

The Act allows for a portion of the money collected for drug approvals to be used by the FDA to further its approval process. In fact, the FDA has used that money to increase manpower and this has enabled them to improve its drug review process by 77%, with a corresponding 50% reduction in the review time, both of which allow the FDA to make faster drug approvals. This does not mean it has all gone swimmingly well.

The FDA has seen some high profile mistakes, notably the Vioxx debacle where the FDA was viewed as being too cozy with Merck (NYSE: MRK) and allowed questionable data to drive the approval process. Without a doubt, it is an example of why some may think the FDA is corrupt and/or in the pockets of big pharma. But at the time of the Vioxx saga, there was another non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drug called into question that survived the additional scrutiny - Celebrex by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

What some have argued and worthy of consideration is that the FDA was in a hurry to approve what was seen as an excellent alternative pain medication. It is also notable that Merck possessed a core competency in managing the process of submission through approval, which served as a form of competitive advantage.

I do not have time to get into a discussion of the term competitive advantage and how it is often misused, but it suffices to say that this rare capability did benefit Merck, as it truncated the approval process because they knew what the FDA wanted (unlike Cempra and many small drug firms). Still, the Vioxx incident does provide a residual effect on questions of product safety that may well get generalized across all drug classes.

With the scar tissue born of the Vioxx incident and some other less notorious but equally hurtful mistakes, the FDA has come to rely more on Advisory Committees (Adcoms) as a means to reduce the risk of mistakes in their decision-making process. Although Adcoms recommend approval a majority of the time, and while the FDA generally follows the recommendations, obviously that was not what happened with Cempra's Solithromycin.

However, even these committee decisions and members have been accused of being political and some approvals or CRLs appear to be out of touch with practical realities, as there seems to be an undue influence (big pharma) or alleged conflict of interest. To the latter point, the FDA seems adamant about changing this view, and in 2016, we saw four members of the pain Adcom removed for just those reasons. So, the FDA is trying to make it appear that it is no longer business as usual.

Still, this presents the FDA with a dilemma, and as with all large organizations, their decisional abilities suffer from issues with context and complexity. As a governmental agency with decisional authority over the very essence of the drug business, it would seem the question is how the FDA can help Cempra work through the approval of a clearly efficacious drug that may have questions of safety, but which can help the FDA address a major medical issue - increasing antibiotic resistance leading to drug obsolescence and patient deaths.

On this we need to be clear that the FDA does not require a drug to be perfectly safe - it requires a drug's benefits to outweigh its risks. But this is where clarity is missing and recent experience with the FDA decisions raises questions.

By its own admission, the FDA is understaffed and overwhelmed by the demands on its time. This is apparent in its discussions of its budget and the PDUFA Act, which does allow them to claim a filing fee "bounty" to use as part of its operational budget. What this should signal is the disconnection between what Congress budgets and what the FDA indicates it needs. It appears Congress believes that an incrementally decreasing budget should be sufficient if the FDA approved more drugs, but this fails to recognize the FDA does not have the necessary resources to address all of its roles, not merely drug review and approval.

In fact, as it's been indicated by a number of analysts, the FDA is increasing its use of the CRL not to get the drugs right, but to buy time for a more thorough review. A simple example of this relates to the experience of one company…

In 2014, Drugmaker Pozen (which merged with Tribute Pharma of Canada in 2015) said its API supplier had done everything the FDA asked after noting issues in a plant inspection that led to Pozen getting a complete response letter for two cardio drugs. Changes were made, the FDA was updated and an expert agreed things looked good, so the company resubmitted its application three months later. But the FDA's compliance division was too busy to get back to the plant for a re-inspection. So the FDA sent Pozen a second CRL with identical wording to the first.

This brings me to my point about the FDA's approval of drugs under Commissioner Robert Califf.

From 2004-2012, the FDA averaged 1.85 drugs approved per month or about 22 per year. Then things changed and…

In 2013, the FDA approved 25 drugs (2.08 approvals per month)

In 2014, the FDA approved 41 drugs (3.42 approvals per month)

In 2015, the FDA approved 45 drugs (3.75 approvals per month)

Clearly, making good on the FDA's commitment to improve and accelerate review and rates of approval.

However, in February 2016, Robert Califf became head of the FDA and on a prorated basis, drug approvals have returned to their 2004-2012 levels, with about 2 drugs approved per month.

With a consistent number of annual drug submissions this meant that not only did approvals go down, the FDA rendered more CRLs in Califf's time as FDA Commissioner. Such decisions are no benefit to any pharma or biotech firm, as the impact is a clear hit to the bottom line.

In fact, according to consultancy Deloitte this has meant - "Returns on research and development investment at the top 12 pharmaceutical companies fell to just 3.7 percent in 2016 from a high of 10.1 percent in 2010." For the small pharma or biotech company that seeks approval of its first drug, delays in garnering FDA approval can be ruinous.

FDA Adcom for Solithromycin

The bigger issue that arose from the Adcom was the FDA expert telling the committee that hepatoxicity was not adequately characterized and recommending a 9,000 patient study. With such a size being recommended, I could only wonder whether not being "adequately characterized" is statistically correlated to the size of the study (I am being facetious).

But, the cost of such a study and the time delay in being able to re-submit Soli for approval is in keeping with my point about being ruinous. What could the expert have been thinking? In looking at the background of the expert, one can only ask - Is there a conflict? The readers can decide for themselves.

This is somewhat mindful of what happened to Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) in January 2013, when Committee chairman Robert Daum voted no on both efficacy and safety. To be more specific, the meeting concluded with a vote of 13-1 in favor of Heplisav immunogenicity, with Dr. Daum casting the sole vote against recommendation on efficacy. Oh by the way, in 2009, Dr. Robert Daum received $4,646 in consulting fees from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Dr. Daum is also director of the Pediatric Immunization Program, which receives annual support from GlaxoSmithKline. I would be remiss to not mention that the comparator to the Dynavax Hep B drug was a GSK drug.

Sadly, it is four years later and DVAX is still trying to get Heplisav approved. Most recently, having had an Adcom dropped served to raise questions about the path forward, causing the share price to plummet. Then, in November 2016, the FDA revoked its PDUFA date set for December 2016. (Hmm! Does the FDA have a Grinch problem with approvals in December?) This raises the question as to whether small drug companies suffer the same indignities as a visiting sports team trying to overcome the opponent (the drug approval process) and a biased crowd (the FDA).

What the CRL Means for Cempra May Not be Obvious

According to their post-CRL conference call, Cempra believes it has various paths forward and intends on meeting with the FDA to figure out how to offer an effective response on Soli. This is in accordance with the FDA Guidance on Meetings with Sponsors.

Of note, the guidance requires that the sponsor submit to the FDA a brief statement of the purpose and objectives of the meeting. This statement must include a brief background of the issues underlying the agenda. It should also include a brief summary of completed or planned studies and clinical trials or data that the requester intends to discuss at the meeting, the general nature of the critical questions to be asked, and where the meeting fits in overall development plans.

Although the company is not required to provide detailed documentation of trial designs or completed studies and clinical trials, the statement should provide enough information to facilitate understanding of the issues and how they will be ameliorated.

For Cempra, the meeting with the FDA should lead to an understanding of what would be needed to resubmit Soli for approval for CABP. As we know, the drug has other treatment potentialities (including gonorrhea) but the company will need to submit those separately for FDA approval. And, of course, there is Taksta in late stage development. While the company has sufficient funds to manage these trials over time, with roughly $225 Million in the bank, the funds are not inexhaustible and certain decisions must be made to reduce costs.

In light of the CRL, it should be expected the effort to create a commercialization structure will be shut down to reduce the burn rate. Similarly, consideration should be made about how to best move forward strategically. In my mind, this raises the inevitable question of viability and it is not whether Cempra and its portfolio of drugs are viable. Rather, it is whether Solithromycin and Taksta would move more effectively through FDA approval and full commercialization in the hands of a bigger pharma firm with a more mature value chain.

A Strategic Decision

There is the general belief by some that big pharma would rather partner than acquire a firm. In fact, academic researchers have made the argument that partnering with a small firm is more valuable because it reduces the risk while allowing the bigger pharma company to leverage its capabilities in selling a valuable drug.

Well that thought is, as is typical with most academic research, more theoretical. While partnerships do abound, the practical reality is that big pharma would rather acquire and the logic is clear when we look at shrinking R&D budgets, patent cliffs, and until this year, record M&A. So, let's look at this reality, which offers evidence that small companies like Cempra can be attractive acquisition targets.

I know there is the thought that pharma wants to see proof of concept before buying, again as a means to minimize risk. In fact, we hear management espouse that very same thing. Again, it appears more theoretical, as the reality is far different. Without an exhaustive delineation, here are a couple of examples…

Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) paid $7.2 Billion for Receptos in 2015, largely for an as yet unproven drug (currently in a P-3 trial) expected to garner $4-6 Billion in peak revenues (peak revenues generally come 3-5 years post approval). Since most valuations are based on a multiple of peak revenues, analysts believe Celgene was guilty of "theft" and was able to get the deal done because they have the value chain capabilities necessary to carry the drug through the P-3 to full commercialization. Celgene also paid $710 Million for Nogra Pharma (a privately held firm), largely for a drug in P-2 that is projected to have a $3 Billion peak revenue potential.

Beyond arguing for buying shares of Celgene, it also shows why big pharma/biotech want to acquire at an earlier stage. This was obvious in the Allergan (NYSE: AGN) acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics, as they want to seek an advantage in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), where there is no current definitive drug and the market is expected to be about $21 Billion by 2025.

Thus, it is the market opportunity and potential that make it clear why a company that had just whiffed on a trial and with a share price of $4.24 was acquired for what (based on milestones) may ultimately be about 11X the share price. By the way, Tobira had no revenues; so the future is, indeed, prospective.

Without dragging the point further, that big companies make such acquisitions is indicative of their ability to conduct effective analyses to determine how the companies and the products to be acquired fit their therapeutic portfolio and whether they garner or extend product or geographic markets.

This same level of sophisticated analysis would be used to determine if Cempra is a worthy acquisition. And to that point, let's be clear. Solithromycin is not a failed drug and it most assuredly is not dead; it is merely an NDA for which a CRL was received. Sophisticated companies know how to help address these issues, and in fact, often seek the acquisition of small companies with potential before they get drugs approved because that makes the acquisition cheaper.

If we throw in the currently depressed valuations of pharma and biotech over the past year, along with the prospects of a Trump Administration that may provide some tax benefit for the repatriation of funds from overseas, we can and should expect pharma to return to near record M&A at some point in the not too distant future, with a strong eye on small companies with potentially innovative products for increasing markets.

As we know, there are two sides to a negotiation involving M&A. One side is the seller seeking the highest price possible and the other is the buyer seeking the best price (lowest) possible. Both have constituencies to satisfy. For the seller, it is simple and often about the price they agree to sell at. Taking the money, they are able to move off into the sunset of financial satisfaction. However, for the buyer, there is the issue of what they get and what they do with it.

All acquisitions are sold to shareholders with the idea there are synergies, cost savings, and/or some beneficial product acquisition/s, development, and/or commercialization that will extend the product portfolio of the acquirer in some valuable manner. For Cempra to demand a certain price is noble, but that does not mean the valuation analyses (and it will be multiple analyses) completed by the business development people in the acquirer's finance department will align with what the seller thinks is a correct value. There is nothing new here. It does remain that the real value lies somewhere between the two demands.

We know with the development of Soli for multiple uses, the trials for Taksta, the various patents, the Toyama partnership, the BARDA agreement, the European Medicines decision pending, and the $225 Million in the bank, Cempra is likely to be valued more highly than reflected in the current share price. But, the truth is the only number that matters belongs to a potential acquirer… a buyer will only pay what its valuation analyses says it is worth… plus a premium.

So, how does this relate to Cempra? Well, we can offer a comparison with the potential market for drugs able to treat NASH by the year 2025 and point out that this market would be only half of the growing antibiotic market facing disruption from increasing antibiotic resistance.

The Salient Question: Would a Bigger Pharma Firm be Interested in a Weakened Cempra?

Seriously? Incumbents in product markets focus on their existing products that have met customer needs, which makes it difficult for management to shift investment to innovations (it is the sunk cost fallacy). So it is that, in most cases, a failed response to a disruptive threat can be attributed to a lack of understanding, insufficient executive attention, or inadequate financial investment. As a result, competitors nibble away at the periphery of the business while being ignored or dismissed. Examples? Of course…

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Uber (Private:UBER) (privately held), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched efforts that competitors failed to respond to effectively. In fact, failing to respond effectively to the trajectory that Netflix was on directly led Blockbuster to collapse. Had Blockbuster responded more quickly, Netflix not Blockbuster might have been relegated to the junk pile.

According the Clayton Christensen, the theory of disruption predicts that when an entrant tackles incumbent competitors head-on by offering better products or services (even those based on esoteric technology), the incumbents will accelerate their efforts at innovation or engage other aspects of its value chain to defend their business. What we see is that either the defender will beat back a potential new entrant by offering even better services or products at comparable prices, or one of them will acquire the new entrant for their potential to respond to the disruption.

For a company like Cempra, struggling with market entrance, being acquired may mean survival, even if their purchase is at a lower acquisition price than that which they value themselves. The reason is (and the data supports) that new entrants pursuing a strategy as a stand-alone business face steep odds, with various studies offering consistent evidence that few manage to succeed. And, much of why they do not is because they lack the requisite capabilities.

The Common Process for M&A

The mature companies that look to acquire others have a business development group (and in big firms these are notable and staffed with RSPs - really smart people). Their job is to look for acquisition targets that offer growth - for pharma that can mean a therapeutic line extension, entry into a new product or geographic market, synergies born of R&D application, reduction in costs, or a combination of the many. As the process goes, this is Phase One.

Once they find a potential target, the process moves into Phase Two… preliminary due diligence, during which a valuation analysis is completed in-house by the RSPs, who do not care what the target says they are worth or what the share price might be - let me say that again with emphasis - business development does not include share price as part of their valuation calculation. The potential acquirer then completes an informal inquiry of the target to determine interest.

All of this is done quietly, without anyone knowing and you know why? The company looking to acquire does not want to create a bidding war or give away strategic initiative. This means the discussion is not made public. If there is interest by the target, we move to Phase Three and a formal offer is made. This is when we all know about it unless they move quietly like some do, but that usually means they pay a higher premium.

In the more common Phase Three, additional due diligence is completed with a team from the acquiring firm coming to visit the target (I have been part of this process phase). Should this due diligence determine that both parties remain interested and no major issues arise, we move to the fourth and final phase, otherwise known as Phase Four (that was humor).

In this phase, we have final negotiations, a drafting of the definitive purchase agreement, and completion of the transaction. Rarely does this process get to Phase Four and the deal not get done, although, we did see it in the PFE/AGN matter. But, that was more the result of political interference than interest, courtesy of the Obama administration.

What might a big firm pay for Cempra? Again, it depends. But, factors influencing the price would include market size and growth, competition, product differentiation, corresponding patents (with some length of time before expiration), peak product revenues projected 3-5 years post approval, contracts and the value of any existing infrastructure. Again, much of that is determined by the analyses and how effective both sides are in the negotiation process.

Conclusion

Cempra has a product that is clearly and unquestionably efficacious. Are there safety issues? The simple answer based on the CRL is - Yes. But this is true of many drugs - oncology is notorious for having safety issues, but they get approved because the option is death. In many ways, the same might be said of the illnesses for which antibiotics can be the last resort. Once again… Britain's chief medical officer Sally Davies fears the "apocalyptic scenario" of a post-antibiotic era, which the World Health Organization says will be upon us this century unless something drastic is done. "This is a national security issue because of what it would do to the whole of medicine and health - and governments are just going to have to step in."

Moreover, this is a concern expressed in a US Center for Disease Control (CDC) report in 2013, as well as by the National Institute of Health (NIH), which has funded studies on antimicrobial resistance diagnostics projects.

Further, in the US, the FDA plays a significant role in the Nation's counterterrorism capability as it fulfills the responsibility by ensuring the security fostering development of medical products to respond to deliberate and naturally emerging public health threats.

Clearly, the issue is a critical necessity, and as one more arrow in the quiver to address the problem of antibiotic resistance, the FDA must work with Cempra to provide the clarity necessary to address the issues of the CRL and enable them to resubmit Soli for CABP. Such actions are elemental to the mission of the FDA.

As for Cempra, my perspective transcends the ever-hopeful shareholder that I am. While it is a truism that structure follows strategy, that is only when the objective is clear, unambiguous and capable of being achieved. But for Cempra, the context and objectives have changed. As it now stands, it is my considered opinion that Cempra needs to be acquired or their products may suffer the same fate as many other promising drugs that failed to reach commercial success.

As larger pharma externally enables more of its pipelines, M&A will be accelerating. Without question, there are more than a couple of the larger pharma firms that would be a good fit for Cempra's antibiotic candidates. Frankly, the interim CEO may be having conversations about that very thing as I write this tome. At least I hope so.

