Why FireEye Will Have A Strong 2017

FireEye has been able to bring down its cost base in an impressive manner by bringing certain functions in-house and reducing the headcount, which has allowed it to reduce costs.

If FireEye keeps its market share intact, its revenue will rise to more than $1.1 billion in 2019, leading to upside of over 60% in the next three years.

FireEye’s new cloud-based offerings will allow it to gain more customers as it can differentiate between public, hybrid, and private clouds, thereby serving customer preferences in a better manner.

FireEye is the leader in the STAP market with a share of 38%, which is great news as the market size will expand to $3 billion in 2019.

FireEye’s revenue growth in 2017 will lead to an upside in the stock price, while a strong market share and a growing end-market will ensure that the momentum continues.

Cyber security specialist FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is all set to make a comeback on the market in 2017. I am saying this because the company is on track to increase its revenue substantially this year, which will lead to reduced losses and a better stock price performance. Let's first take a look at how much improvement is expected in FireEye's financials and the potential impact on the stock price. Then, we will take a closer look at the factors that will drive the company's performance.

Higher sales, better bottom line, and an improving stock price

In 2016, FireEye shares lost around 40% of their value. This is not surprising as the company's loss for the 2016 fiscal year is expected to come in at $1.13 per share, up from the loss of $1.61 per share in the prior year. However, in 2017, FireEye is expected to cut its losses substantially to $0.46 per share, which is a substantial decline of 60%.

The improvement in FireEye's bottom line will be driven by a combination of two factors - higher sales and lower costs. For instance, this year, FireEye's sales will increase over 10% as compared to last year to $794 million. Now, FireEye currently has a price to sales ratio of 2.88, leading to a market capitalization of around $2 billion. If FireEye is able to sustain this price to sales ratio in 2017, the company's market capitalization will come in at $2.3 billion, representing an upside of 15%.

This will be a remarkable improvement as compared to FireEye's performance last year when the company lost a lot of value on the market. More importantly, I believe that FireEye will be able to sustain its momentum on the market in the long run as it is making smart moves to increase its share in a growing end-market.

Catalysts that will drive the revenue

FireEye's investment in new products and innovations will prove to be a tailwind for the top line as it is the market leader in the specialized threat analysis and protection market with a market share of almost 38%. More importantly, the size of this market is set to grow at a rapid pace in the long run, and this is the reason why FireEye is coming out with new products to take advantage of the growth in this segment.

For instance, FireEye recently announced two cloud-based offerings -- MVX and MVX Smart Grid. These two products will enable the company to provide intelligent threat detection capabilities across public, hybrid, and private clouds. This is a good move considering that a large number of customers prefer "not to move their private data to the public cloud due to privacy concerns" and regulation. These customers fall in the financial services, healthcare, government agencies, and other regulated industries.

In addition, the separation of these solutions will enable FireEye to not only to enhance the customer base, but also simplify the security architecture and reduce overhead expenses. Also, FireEye recently delivered a series of innovations related to its endpoint software. One such innovation is the NX-advanced detection system on the endpoint, which triggers an alarm when it finds out a threat.

Driven by the new products, FireEye will be able to tap a growing end-market for specialized threat analysis and protection. In fact, in 2019, it is estimated that this particular market segment will be worth $3 billion. Now, assuming that FireEye is able to hold its 38% market share in 2019, its annual revenue will be $1.14 billion in 2019.

This means that as compared to the current levels, FireEye's revenue could rise as much as 60% in the next three years. As pointed out earlier in the article, FireEye's price to sales ratio stands at 2.88. At this price to sales ratio and revenue level of $1.14 billion in 2019, FireEye's market capitalization will rise to $3.3 billion. As compared to its current market cap, this represents an upside of over 65%.

Focus on cost optimization will improve the bottom line

Apart from enhancing the revenue, FireEye is also focused on bringing down its costs. During the last reported quarter, FireEye reduced its operating expenses by over $12 million to $163.8 million on a sequential basis. The reduction in FireEye's operating expense can be attributed to its restructuring activities as it tried to bring more of its functions in-house, thereby leading to a drop in outsourced expenses.

What's more, FireEye's year-to-date restructuring initiatives have enabled it to lower its annualized run rate of expenses by more than $119 million as compared to the run rate it had in the first quarter of 2016. Moreover, last quarter, FireEye reduced its headcount by 350 people, which should lower its G&A expenses going forward. As a result of these restructuring initiatives, FireEye has reduced its projected cost of goods sold and the operating expense guidance by over $125 million for the year, as shown in the graph below.

Click to enlargeSource: FireEye

As observed in the chart above, FireEye's cost reduction efforts have helped the company improve its operating margin by 18 percentage points on a year-over-year basis, which is a trend that is expected to continue. This is evident from the chart given below.

Click to enlarge

Source: FireEye

Due to its cost reductions, FireEye expects its net loss for the year to come in between $1.14 and $1.16 per share as compared to its earlier guidance range of $1.28 per share to $1.32 per share. This represents a significant reduction in the net loss as compared to a net loss of $1.61 per share in the fiscal year 2015.

Conclusion

FireEye's focus on restructuring and investing in the new products should drive its growth in the long run. Also, the replacement of on-site appliances with a cloud-based service will enable the company to attract more customers and reduce costs, which will have a positive margin impact. So, it won't be surprising if FireEye is able to bring about a turnaround in its performance on the market this year and sustains the momentum in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.