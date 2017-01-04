What To Read And Whom To Hire As An Investment Advisor: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

What follows is a reader's question and my reply:

I have read a couple of your recent articles in the last couple of hours and appreciate your perspective on essentially investing in ourselves first. My wife and I are starting on the ground level here and planning to gain some financial intelligence before we really get started. Do you have any books that you would recommend? Maybe something that would get us started in understanding financial statements for stocks, or real estate investing? What about seminars or classes? Also, do you feel it is important to find a financial advisor that is local that you can work with face to face, or is it mostly through e-mail and phone calls? What are your recommendations for sourcing a good advisor?"

It's great to hear that you and your wife are taking this matter seriously. I think you asked all the right questions. I'm not sure I have all the right answers, though. I've been at this now for 20 years or so and I did, at least initially, favor certain books and authors over others. But over the past two decades, experience has very much tempered and refined my views and I can't be sure I can fully endorse those earlier influences. For example, I recall becoming fully convinced of the superiority of a highly aggressive portfolio (and considered myself to have an exceptionally high risk tolerance) and yet I saw over these many years many people who buckled for one reason or another. (I myself saw two major market crises: I doubled-down in one of them and was rewarded handsomely; in the other, I convinced myself it was imprudent to remain invested as I had been and I paid the price.)

For reasons both philosophical and experiential, I find the "stocks for the long run" approach problematic. Don't get me wrong. I think stocks are great investments and I recommend them. But I no longer assume - as so many do - that past performance somehow assures us that future returns will look the same. The debt-laden economy that undergirds U.S. corporations, not to mention the financial engineering and declining productivity rife in today's corporate world, will exact their toll. For those reasons, I have come to favor an approach that places the emphasis on the behavior you control (your saving and investing) over the behavior that is out of your control (i.e. markets). I have also argued in favor of viewing your portfolio as encompassing the real estate you own, your equity ownership (which should factor in a business if you own one) and your liquid resources which could include cash, currency and short-term Treasury notes. Looked at this way, you've got asset classes that truly zig while others zag.

The above explanation is why I recently went so far as to recommend reading The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin rather than an investment book. Yes, there's much we can and ought to learn about our finances, but it is so much more valuable to first learn self-discipline - the fundamental prerequisite for financial success, filling in the technical details afterwards. Part II of Franklin's book is about his struggle to improve his character.

"What about seminars and classes?" This one might be exactly what you need. I can also vouch for the lecturer's knowledge and approach.

As for working with an advisor, the first step in the decision tree is to determine whether that will help overall or is not needed in your case. Based on my observation, more people would benefit from that kind of service than are prepared to so admit. Having face-time with an advisor is valuable, but I am fully persuaded that in this day and age the focus of your effort should be to find the best advisor for your needs, even if that advisor is non-local. Occasional face-to-face visits can always be arranged, but phone, Skype and e-mail are more than adequate today.

As for sourcing, an advisor who is obligated to place your best interests first and who is not compensated by anybody other than you directly is a necessary but insufficient starting point. In general, the best way to find a professional is through a referral from someone you regard to be highly knowledgeable in this area and whom you trust implicitly. Someone in your community who is experienced in the ways of the business world and with a reputation for integrity is just the sort of person likely to know of a similarly savvy and honorable financial advisor. Another approach would be to read articles by financial advisors and consider those who write intelligently, persuasively and who evince character and integrity. Those who take the trouble to put their views in writing put themselves on the line, forcing themselves to think and re-think their principles and how to apply them.

