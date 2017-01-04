Silver: The Bottom Is In

Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) seems to have established a bottom and the precious metal is doing all the things right for a rebound. Some technical changes are getting underway which could remove the bears and bring in gains in the coming weeks. I will discuss this and the risks involved in today's article.

In my previous article on silver (NYSEARCA: PSLV) titled Silver: Do You See A Bottom?, I had summarized that the correction in silver has brought it to important support levels. $15.50-$16.00 should act as a near-term cushion for the commodity. Long positions can be created now. As can be seen, the precious metal has taken support from the mentioned support zone and is attempting a rebound. Why do I say attempting a rebound? Well, let's take a look.

In the daily silver futures chart below, one can clearly see that the fall in silver was characterized by a classic lower-top, lower-bottom pattern. The rebounds failed to close above the bottoms of the previous price zones; this has been marked by the three horizontal lines.

Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

But yesterday, silver broke above this resistance for the first time in many months and at the time of writing this article, it is attempting to amass more gains. The upmove is also complemented by the improving technical indicators. The MACD indicator has crossed the signal line on the upside while the 14-day RSI value has crossed 50 on the upside. The 14-day MFI is attempting a round-bottom which would only add strength to the commodity.

Although argentum is in the midst of a rebound, there are several points to know. The breakout recorded yesterday has to be sustained for more gains to follow. If the bulls are unable to maintain positive momentum in the coming sessions, the weakness will likely resume. The commodity is currently challenging the breached 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $16.525. It would certainly improve the chances of heading higher if the price closes above this resistance on a weekly basis.

Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

Apart from the failure to sustain this breakout, silver faces near-term pressure from a stronger dollar. While the strengthening U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA: UUP) is a cause of concern for the dollar-denominated commodity, it must be remembered that the demand can only be suppressed to an extent.

Conclusion

Argentum has probably established a bottom and is making the right moves for a rebound. Bulls can benefit in the coming days if the commodity is able to sustain the breakout recorded yesterday. A weekly closing above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $16.525 would remove the bears and pave the way for additional gains.

The technical indicators are improving while the rising dollar poses a near-term headwind.

Investors who did not create long positions near the support zone of $15.50-$16.00 can consider light bullish positions now. The exposure can be increased as per one's risk-appetite if the commodity heads lower in the future. The long-term extremely strong support is near $14.

