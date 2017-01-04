Zillow Group: Wallowing In Industry-Wide Slump

For some companies, Wall St. serves as a source of capital to fund the company's operations until reaching profitability. For other companies, like Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), Wall St. serves as a charity fund to pay for bonus packages, employee salaries, and high priced acquisitions for a money losing machine.

Being short most of the time is the hardest job on earth. Your articles will be attacked viciously in the commentary section, and you will have less followers and more haters. But that doesn't prevent Celeritas Investments from exposing the truth in this article; the one that proves that Zillow Group's stock is barely worth half its current value.

The problem with Zillow Group is that the company is operating in a competitive, capital intensive, price sensitive market. However, with the Trulia acquisition, things might get a little bit better with respect to more pricing power, but still not enough.

One of Zillow's biggest threat to its current market valuation is the company's (and most companies in the industry) limited ability to make money. This can be clearly seen when a company that is more than 10 years old, posts a silly "record" profit with a 3% margin.

Click to enlarge

When investors think of buying Z, they should know that they are exposing themselves to a company valued at $6,600 million, while generating a "record" of $6.8 million after 10 years of burning money (and that's only for Q3, if you take TTM, the company poised a loss of $222 million). Don't forget that that is done with all the synergies achieved after the Trulia acquisition, the ones that Zillow's CEO Spencer Rascoff told that they are " significant" two years ago.

I noticed that some SA commentators have used the notion that "Zillow is the next Amazon" when defending the company's un-profitability. And that the company should focus on revenue now and should worry about profitability later. Well, it's far from that.

The two companies are operating in a totally different environment.

Amazon invested (and still investing) its revenues in building warehouses and fulfillment centers across the globe, which is a major element in providing long term profitability for the company.

However, Zillow is investing most its proceeds in its unstable, short-term customer base. And that is a confession made by Zillow itself (Source 2015 10k).

Click to enlarge

Zillow knows how unstable its customer base is, and it knows that it can't make a profit due to its fragile business model. Also, that is a confession made by Zillow itself (Source 2015 10k).

Click to enlarge

"May not be able to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable over the long term", really? Is this a corporation or a charitable foundation?

"Our revenue growth rate may decline". The company's valuation is based on nothing EXCEPT revenue growth (the stock's P/S ratio is more than 8). So, if revenue declines, on what basis should the company be valued?

Value the company on earnings?

If we do, Zillow's value will be null. That's because Zillow won't be able to generate profits at least in the medium term, why? Because for Zillow to get $1 in revenue, it should spend $0.87 in SG&A expenses.

Click to enlarge

And that is not a near term issue. The problem of high operational costs, mainly selling and marketing expenses which contributes for $0.73 of cost for every $1 of revenue, has been with Zillow since 2010.

And that is a confession made by the most trustful source, Zillow.

When you say implicitly "I'm nasty", it means you are really really nasty.

"…our revenue growth may decline in the future as the result of variety of factors, including the maturation of our business. At the same time, we also expect our costs to increase in the future periods as we continue to expand…"

So, how profitability can ever come if management itself expects that revenue may decline and its already high-costs will increase?

In addition, does anyone think, as I do, that this is one of the creepiest risk factors in a company to be mentioned in its annual report? Take a look.

Click to enlarge

"If few or no securities or industry analysts cover our company, the market price of our publicly-traded stock could be negatively impacted"

Really? I've read hundreds of 10k reports and didn't see anything like this (correct me if I'm wrong). I've seen that "if some analysts downgraded our stock, the stock price could be negatively impacted". But, "if few or no analysts cover"? So, the company knows that its stock price is based on just a lala land story of profitability that analysts tell.

This story is based around Zillow being the leader of the real estate web services industry. And we all know it is. But what that means to valuation?

Let's be generous and assume that it will be valued as Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), the leader in the traveling web services industry.

In addition, let's give Zillow the benefit of the doubt and assume that its revenues will increase by 30%.

I will also assume that it will become profitable, with the same as Priceline's profit margins and P/E ratio, which is 14% and 38 respectively.

Thus, with a revenue of $946 million and a net income of $132, Zillows' market cap will be at $5 billion (!), 25% lower from current levels. And that is done by giving a $132 million profit for a company that for 10 years its "record" was $6 million in quarterly profits. And don't forget that its high selling and marketing expenses accompanied with its unstable customer base, and high competition from MLS, will put huge pressures on its margins, making a 14% profit margin look like a dream.

Concluding, Zillow is having huge problems given its business structure. Its problems are not company-specific, but industry-specific. However, it is the only big-public gamer in town. The biggest 3 companies with 48% market share is Zillow, Realtor.com, and Trulia. Realtor.com is under the umbrella of News Corp., while Trulia was acquired by Zillow. This leaves us with Zillow as the biggest public company with the highest valuation. I believe that Zillow's stock will suffer from a significant decrease in its price sooner or later. The investment community is currently valuing the company based on its impressive revenue growth, but when revenue growth slows down and investors start focusing on earnings, the stock price will reflect the real fundamentals of the company.

As Andrew Left says: Cautious investing to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in Z over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.