Alzheimer's Disease: A Year Behind; A Year Ahead

Anavex 2-73 led to some improvements in cognition and activities of daily living that were sustained for a year.

In dogs with cognitive dysfunction, antioxidants and environmental enrichment programs improved cognition and reduced amyloid levels, but the improvements in cognition appeared to be independent of reduced amyloid levels.

They say humans can learn a great deal from dogs and how to treat Alzheimer's disease may be no exception. Canine cognitive dysfunction may be the closest related disease in the animal world to Alzheimer's.

The discovery that a series of antioxidants and environmental enrichment efforts (such as more physical activity and social engagement) improved cognition in dogs may therefore be significant. This combination therapy reduced levels of different forms of amyloid, but perhaps more importantly researchers found that there was no correlation between amyloid reduction and improved cognition. Or put another way, the combination of treatments led to improvements in cognition that appeared to be independent from any reduction in amyloid (study), (article).

If this is true for humans, it is not good news for the remaining companies trying to slow down amyloid production or to remove amyloid. One sliver of good news for these companies is that amyloid does contribute to oxidative stress early in Alzheimer's disease. Removing amyloid or reducing its production can thus potentially slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease for a while.

Genetics provide the strongest argument that amyloid is the cause of Alzheimer's disease. But even here independent variables play a role. In the case of a particular presenilin 1 gene mutation in Colombia, the average age of onset for Alzheimer's disease is 50, but in Japan, two individuals with the same gene mutation did not develop Alzheimer's disease until 57 on average (article). One likely reason for this is that the people with the gene mutation in Colombia live in one of the most heavily mercury contaminated regions in the world (public health report).

One more example. A gene mutation that results in the production of excess amounts of the amyloid precursor protein leads to Alzheimer's disease. However, people with Down syndrome also produce excess amounts of this protein and develop all the "hallmarks" of Alzheimer's disease by middle age (amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles), but don't always develop Alzheimer's disease. Individuals with Down syndrome also have high levels of hydrogen sulfide (which unfortunately can be neurotoxic) and hydrogen sulfide scavenges peroxynitrite - the suspected chief oxidant in Alzheimer's disease.

So various forms of amyloid along with many other factors can increase the nitro-oxidative stress which likely leads to Alzheimer's disease. But no matter what the cause, if you sufficiently scavenge peroxynitrite a person does not develop the disease.

Here are three examples:

peroxynitrite formation in cerebral blood vessels is needed for the cerebrovascular effects of Abeta... These effects of Abeta were abolished by ROS [reactive oxygen species] scavengers (tempol, MnTBAP), NADPH oxidase inhibition (gp91ds-tat), NOS [nitric oxide synthase] inhibition (L-NNA) and by the peroxynitrite decomposition catalyst FeTPPS or PARP inhibition. Thus, Abeta leads to endothelial DNA damage and PARP activation via oxidative-nitrosative stress (source). Furthermore, conditioned media derived from CT105-treated astrocytes [c-terminal fragment of the amylod precursor protein] enhanced neurotoxicity and pretreatment with NO [nitric oxide] and peroxynitrite scavengers attenuated its toxicity (source). A natural scavenger of peroxynitrites, rosmarinic acid, protects against impairment of memory induced by Abeta(25-35) (source).

The initial factors which can trigger Alzheimer's disease do so via protein kinase C activation and the subsequent activation of NMDA receptors (article) (chart), but due to nitro-oxidative stress, protein kinase C activation declines as Alzheimer's disease continues. This is why anti-amyloid treatments have to begin early, but it is also why they are likely to be insufficient. For unfortunately, as Alzheimer's disease continues NMDA receptor activation becomes self-perpetuating: this activation leads to the formation of peroxynitrite (ONOO-) and caspase-3 activation which inhibit glutamate transport which leads to greater NMDA receptor activation. Inhibiting this loop and removing peroxynitrite may be the key to treating Alzheimer's disease:

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (source).

Anavex 2-73 (NASDAQ:AVXL) guards against NMDA receptor initiated exitotoxicity by inhibiting neuronal nitric oxide synthase (study). Whether it is also a peroxynitrite scavenger has yet to be determined. The initial results after one year suggest that the drug on its own leads to some improvements in cognition and activities of daily living. Another sigma 1 agonist, Aricept, limits protein kinase C activity and acetylcholinesterase activity but does not limit exitotoxicity at therapeutic doses. The improvement seen in cognition lasts about six months with Aricept. Despite small numbers and the lack of a placebo in the Anavex trial, having some initial improvements that are maintained for more than six months is extraordinarily rare in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (study). In any case, a placebo group may show variations in decline based on other factors (moderate physical exercise, a healthy diet, and antioxidants supplements on the positive side for instance or smoking as an example on the negative side) but a placebo group never shows improvements in Alzheimer's disease.

The investment advice would be to be leery of drugs that target amyloid alone. Keep a close eye of drugs that inhibit the pathway from NMDA receptor activation to peroxynitrite formation and caspase-3 activation. This is the pathway that leads to deficits in critical neurotransmitters, synapse dysfunction, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuronal cell death. The more this pathway is inhibited the more successful an Alzheimer's drug is likely to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.