Nevada Gold & Casinos: Undervalued Assets And Strong Management, But Risk Of Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Valuation

At the current trading price, there is not enough upside to compensate for these risks.

A sale of the company to a larger competitor would be the best course of action to realize the underlying value.

Taking into account the minimum wage increase, along with additional risks, the underlying value of the company is unclear.

Despite this discount, there is a risk that a minimum wage hike in Washington State will impact operating earnings.

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEMKT:UWN) (the company brands itself as Nevada Gold Casinos on its website) is an operator of casinos and other gaming operations in Washington State, South Dakota, and Nevada. With a strong management team in place, and an objective to strategically acquire gaming assets at a good price, Nevada Gold has followed a similar path as Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) (a company which Nevada Gold's CEO, Michael P. Shaunnessy, was previously CFO).

But despite a portfolio of undervalued assets and a strong management team, the company faces risks to its operating income that may affect valuation, and therefore reduce the potential upside to the current trading price.

Summary of Operations

Nevada Gold & Casinos, as the name suggests, was originally a mining company; incorporated in 1977 as Pacific Gold & Uranium Corporation, the company shifted focus from mining to gaming in 1994, eventually shedding the mining assets. The company's first gaming operations were focused on projects in Colorado, as well as Native American casinos in various Western states.

Over time, Nevada Gold divested all of these projects while at the same time acquired new properties in Washington State, South Dakota, and Nevada. The Washington State operations (acquired between 2009 and 2011) consist of several mini-casinos (basically bar/restaurants that have a limited number of poker or other card-related table games); the South Dakota operations (acquired in 2012) consist of a slot route in Deadwood, South Dakota; and the Nevada operations consist of one property, the Club Fortune casino in Henderson, Nevada (a suburb of Las Vegas).

Washington State Operations

Nevada Gold has focused on acquiring niche gaming assets, such as mini-casinos in Washington State. Washington State allows licensed establishments to operate as many as 15 tables of house-banked (such as blackjack) and/or player-banked (such as poker) card games to operate. These establishments can only operate the card rooms as long as they are a restaurant or bar, as the law that allows the table games to operate is predicated on the games being a vehicle to promote food and beverage sales.

Between 2009 and 2011, Nevada Gold has acquired mini-casinos in two metropolitan areas. It currently owns nine properties, seven of which are located in the Seattle metropolitan area, with the remaining two located in the Tri-Cities (Richland, Kennewick, Pasco) area, which is in the southeastern part of the state.

Seattle Area Properties:

Club Hollywood (Shoreline, WA)

Crazy Moose Casino (Mountlake Terrace, WA)

Royal Casino (Everett, WA)

Red Dragon Casino (Mountlake Terrace, Washington)

Silver Dollar Mill Creek (Bothell, WA)

Silver Dollar Renton

Silver Dollar SeaTac (near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport)

Tri-Cities, WA Area Properties:

Crazy Moose Casino (Pasco, WA)

Coyote Bob's Roadhouse Casino (Kennewick, WA)

South Dakota Operations

Nevada Gold entered the South Dakota market with its 2012 acquisition of A.G. Trucano, Sons & Grandsons, Inc. A.G. Trucano operates a slots route of 700 machines in 16 casinos in Deadwood, SD.

A slots route operator is a third-party operator of slot machines located in facilities, typically bars or restaurants, that are restricted to the number of slot machines they are allowed to operate. The establishment receives a cut of the revenue generated from the machine. This arrangement allows establishments to minimize the overhead and operations costs of machines while at the same time allowing the slot route operator to benefit from economies of scale.

Nevada Operations

Despite having the name "Nevada Gold & Casinos" since the 1990s, the company did not enter the Nevada market until purchasing the Club Fortune casino in Henderson, Nevada, in 2015.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Nevada Gold Investor Presentation)

The Club Fortune is what is known as a "locals casino." Located in a suburb of Las Vegas, the facility caters to Las Vegas locals as opposed to tourists flying into town. The facility has 500 slot machines, 12 table games, as well as restaurant and bar operations.

Valuation

Although Nevada Gold consists of three separate segments that could easily be sold in pieces, I believe the company should be valued as a complete entity. Given how small each of the three segments are, it would make more sense for the company to be sold in one piece to a small or mid-sized gaming operator.

TTM EBITDA is $6.29 million, but there is some concern earnings are on the decline.

Click to enlarge

(Source: 10-Q for the quarterly period ended 10/31/16)

EBITDA for the company as a whole was down 30% YOY. Once you take into account that 2015's results do not include Club Fortune (which according to the investor presentation was supposed to add $2.4 million to EBITDA in 2016), these results do not look good.

Click to enlarge

Despite this apparent sharp decline in EBITDA over the past six months, the most recent earnings call gives some insight into the poor operating performance, especially that of Club Fortune.

Club Fortune was affected by road construction and lane restrictions in front of the property. Mr. Shaunnessy reassured analysts that the construction has since ended, and that November EBITDA for the property was about 80% of the previous six month's EBITDA, or $200,000, meaning the property should return to the annual EBITDA around the time of purchase ($2.4 million).

Although we should wait and see if Mr. Shaunnessy's statements are accurate, I am highly confident the Nevada segment will return to $2.4 million in annual EBITDA.

According to the above breakdown of performance by segment, the mini-casinos generate around $6 million in annual EBITDA (this is before corporate overhead expenses). While it is tempting to quickly give this part of the company a 7-9x EBITDA multiple, there are other factors to consider. For one thing, the mini-casinos are small, and require a large amount of corporate overhead to manage. In many ways, these properties should be valued more like a small business (such as a bar or restaurant). If a publicly-traded company begins buying up bars or restaurants for sale on BizBuySell, they could pay as little as 2-4 times EBITDA, but could not run them absentee; you would have to hire competent management to oversee the properties as a proxy for a traditional owner/operator. The Washington State operations are about 70% of Nevada Gold's business. Assuming 70% of Nevada Gold's Corporate segment expenses would be equivalent to the overhead required to manage the Washington State operations (about $2.1 million), the true EBITDA of this segment is around $4 million.

The South Dakota slots route has had a six-month EBITDA of $300,000, giving us an estimated annual EBITDA of $600,000 for the segment. Revenues are down 7% due to weak performance in the South Dakota gaming market as a whole, as well as a decrease in units.

Combining the EBITDA estimates for each of the three segments, we get a total of around $7 million. I am assuming that the remaining corporate overhead I did not allocate to the Washington State operations ($900,000) would be eliminated in any acquisition of the company.

The following is a snapshot of EV/EBITDA ratios among the smaller publicly-traded gaming companies:

Company EV/EBITDA Ratio Full House Resorts 9.42 Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) 9.94 Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) 8.82 Dover Downs Gaming (NYSE:DDE) 4.23 Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) 9.98 Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) 10.11 Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) 9.58 Median EV/EBITDA 9.58 Average EV/EBITDA 8.87 Click to enlarge

Considering the many risks to Nevada Gold's operations (discussed further below), a 9x EBITDA multiple does not appear to be appropriate. Discounting for the risks, a 7.5x multiple is a reasonable valuation of the company.

7.5x our EBITDA calculation of $7 million gives us a valuation of $52.5 million. Subtracting the $5.21 million in net debt ($15.45 million in outstanding debt minus $10.24 in cash) gives us a net enterprise value of $47.29 million, or $2.65 a share, a 43% upside to Nevada Gold's closing price (as of publication) of $1.85 a share.

UWN data by YCharts

Risks That Could Impact This Valuation

Each of Nevada Gold's operating segments faces risks that could impact my $2.65 a share valuation for the company.

Washington State Mini-Casinos

The Washington State mini-casinos face the specter of an increased minimum wage. As discussed in the conference call, effective January 1, 2017, the state's minimum wage was increased to $11 an hour. The company expects this will increase payroll by as much as $1.2 million. Worst-case scenario, this will decrease our valuation by $9 million, or $0.50 (wiping out most of our upside).

Management believes that through pricing opportunities, reduced operating hours of facilities, revised game occupancy standards, and other changes to operations, it can reduce this payroll increase down to around $400,000, meaning our valuation goes down only $3 million, or ($0.16 a share). The details on this strategy were vague, and did not provide confidence that the payroll hike will be mitigated.

Competition amongst mini-casinos is high. With low barriers to entry, there are many of these facilities throughout the state. In addition, Native American gaming is also prevalent in the state, with several properties close to Nevada Gold's Seattle and Tri-Cities area locations.

Club Fortune

Along with the risk Club Fortune will not bounce back from the road closures, there are additional risks regarding this property. The locals casino market in Southern Nevada is dominated by much larger players (Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Station Casinos) that own several properties in the region. There is a glut of locals casinos, as the market (like all of Las Vegas) was overbuilt in the years preceding the Great Recession.

South Dakota Slot Route

Continued decline in the Deadwood, SD, gaming market is a risk for the slots route segment.

Catalyst To Realize Underlying Value

The underlying value of Nevada Gold would be best realized through a sale of the company. There has been quite a bit of M&A activity in the gaming space since 2013:

Year Acquirer Target Transaction Type 2013 Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) Ameristar Casinos Acquisition 2014 MTR Gaming Eldorado Holdco LLC Merger (company renamed Eldorado Resorts) 2015 Lakes Entertainment Golden Gaming Merger (company renamed Golden Entertainment) 2016 Eldorado Resorts Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) Merger (deal will close in 2017) 2016 Full House Resorts Bronco Billy's Casino Acquisition 2016 Boyd Gaming Cannery Casino Resorts Acquisition 2016 Boyd Gaming Aliante Casino Acquisition Click to enlarge

Golden Entertainment would be the most likely buyer of Nevada Gold & Casinos. The company, formed when privately-held Golden Entertainment merged with publicly-traded Lakes Entertainment, owns casinos, a chain of slot machine taverns in Nevada, as well as slot routes in Montana. Nevada Gold's operations would fit perfectly in Golden's portfolio.

Full House Resorts would be another likely buyer of Nevada Gold. Full House is very similar to Nevada Gold (Mr. Shaunnessy was Full House's former CFO). A merger between these two companies would allow a consolidation of corporate overhead costs, diversify the company's operations, and set up the groundwork to become another Golden Entertainment or Eldorado Resorts.

While Nevada Gold's strategy of making conservative acquisitions at a good price has worked in the past, taking advantage of high valuations by selling the company may be the best course of action for shareholders.

Bottom Line

At first glance, Nevada Gold appears to be trading at a large discount to its peers, and given its low valuation, it may be a temping takeover target for several small- and mid-sized gaming operators.

However, taking into account the risk of a minimum wage increase materially affecting the Washington State segment, along with a decline in the slot route's Deadwood market and the risk of Club Fortune property facing difficulties competing with other properties in the area, I believe at the current trading price, there is not enough upside to compensate for these risks.

If the stock heads back down to the $1.65-1.75 range, or if a clearer picture of the impact of the minimum wage increase on the mini-casino's operating performance is expressed to shareholders, I may take a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UWN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.