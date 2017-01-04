BreadTalk Group: Freshly Baked For Shorting

Factoring the revenue headwinds and assuming net margins remain at current levels, short opportunity presents a potential gain of up to 54% within a 12-month time frame.

We expect limited ability to pass on cost (rental/wages/raw materials) increases to customers, pressuring already low margins (LTM Sept-16 net margin of 1.3%).

FY17E consensus sales growth estimates are optimistic as the company is closing down underperforming stores and increases in store numbers has been the key sales growth driver.

Share price run-up uncalled for as its operations are currently turning around and we expect further headwinds in 2017.

BreadTalk Group's share price has rallied 16% following the announcement that it has obtained the franchise right to operate the Din Tai Fung brand restaurants in the UK.

Executive Summary

Following rumors and the eventual announcement that BreadTalk Group (NYSEMKT:BTG) has obtained the franchise right to operate the Din Tai Fung brand of restaurants in the UK, its share price has rallied 16%. We opine that the share price run-up is uncalled for as BTG's operations are currently turning around and we expect further headwinds in FY2017. Hence, the run-up presents an excellent entry point for a short opportunity.

We opine that consensus sales growth estimates in 2017 are on the optimistic end as the company is currently closing down underperforming stores and increases in store numbers, rather than Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG), has been the key sales growth driver in the past 5 years.

In terms of margins, we do credit BTG's restructuring initiatives and would give the management the benefit of the doubt that the initiatives will improve margins. That said, BTG has faced and will continue to experience increasing rentals and wages in its key markets (namely China and Singapore), and we are not confident of the company's ability to fully pass on the cost increases to consumers due to the stiff competition present across these markets. In such an event, its already low net margins (LTM Sept-16 net margins of 1.3%) will be affected adversely.

Factoring the revenue headwinds and assuming that net margins remain at current levels, the short opportunity presents a potential gain of up to 54% within a 12-month time frame.

Company Description

With its stock listed and traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX:5DA) as well as the OTC market in the US (OTCPK:BTKGF), BTG is an Asian Consumer F&B company with 936 outlets globally. Singapore accounted for 52.9% of revenues in 2015, followed by Mainland China (30.8%), Hong Kong (11.9%) and the Rest of World (4.4%).

BTG operates across 3 segments: A) Bakeries (49.3% of 2015 sales), B) Restaurants (23.0%), and C) Food Atrium (27.7%).

Bakeries

BTG produces and sells bread, beverages as well as Asian food in its bakery outlets. As at Sept-16, it has 847 outlets globally, of which 258 (30% of total outlets) are owned directly while the remainder (589; 70%) is operated under franchise agreements.

Via the franchise agreements, BTG earns an initial franchise fee, profits from sale of raw materials (e.g. dough) to the franchisees and it also has revenue sharing arrangements.

Restaurants

BTG currently operates 32 restaurants as at Sept-16 under the Din Tai Fung, Sanpoutei and RamenPlay brands. The restaurants are run as either Joint Ventures (RamenPlay and Sanpoutei) or franchise agreements (Din Tai Fung). This is BTG's most profitable segment (in terms of EBITDA margins) and margins have been growing post rationalization of non-performing RamenPlay outlets, with unadjusted LTM Sept-16 EBITDA margin of approximately 23%.

Food Atrium

BTG operates 57 food courts under its Food Republic brand. It leases large spaces from blue-chip landlords (e.g. shopping malls), carves it up into individual stalls and then sub-leases it out to individual F&B operators. It earns the difference between the rent paid and received, and also has revenue sharing arrangements with the operators. This is BTG's least profitable segment (in terms of EBITDA margins) and the company is currently in the process of turning the operations around. Unadjusted LTM Sept-16 EBITDA margin is approximately 5%.

Thesis For BreadTalk Group Ltd.

Revenue headwinds expected as BTG is focused rationalizing underperforming stores

We opine that BTG will need to increase store counts to grow its revenue, but the growth over the years has slowed and has even declined in 2016. We expect the easing growth rate to persist in 2017 and therein lies our basis that BTG is expected to face significant revenue headwinds.

Revenue growth since 2011 has coincided with its increase in store count. Notably, LTM revenues have fallen in line with the lower number of outlets, in line with current plans to close its non-performing outlets.

Click to enlarge

We have considered that BTG could grow sales via increasing SSSG but Sales Per Store has been declining since 2011. This is despite the constant launch of new products/store concepts over the years.

Click to enlarge

Note: Increasing Sales Per Store for the Food Atrium Stores is in line with BTG's plans to rationalize outlets with poor sales. Effects of the increasing Sales Per Store is offset by the falling store numbers.

Click to enlarge

Sales Per Store has declined as BTG has to seek overseas markets for growth because its core market, Singapore, does not offer much growth opportunities. The lack of opportunities can be seen by the fact that BTG's store growth in Singapore has significantly slowed down and stores even declined in 2016.

Click to enlarge

As BTG seeks to grow its presence in overseas markets, SSSG will remain low as sales per stores in these new markets are lower and also considering the fact that the stores need time before the operations are ramped up.

BTG has benefited from lower raw materials prices in the past few years, which have offset the rapid increases in wages and rentals

From 2011 to 2015, inventory costs as a percentage of sales has fallen from 29% to 24%. We credit this to BTG's operational efficiencies improvement as well as falling raw materials costs.

Despite falling raw materials costs, BTG's labor and rental expenses (as a percentage of sales) have increased within the same period.

Click to enlarge

We expect the trend of increasing BTG's wages and rentals to persist due to the following reasons.

(1) We have observed that in Singapore, BTG's bakery outlets are often located at prominent locations within the shopping malls. Such areas are often prime spots and command high rentals. Due to the presence of numerous competitors across BTG's markets (e.g. Four Leaves Bakery in Singapore, Christine / Paris Baguette / 85°C Bakery Cafe in China), we opine that BTG's landlords (which are large listed corporations such as Capitaland) are in a strong negotiating position vis-a-vis the company.

Click to enlarge

Critics would comment that BTG's stable of brands (Din Tai Fung, BreadTalk) and its extensive presence across numerous countries would bring it some clout during rental negotiations, but the financials suggest that these have had limited positive effects on BTG's bottom line. In addition, there are less than 5 locations in Singapore which contain both BreadTalk and Din Tai Fung within the same shopping compounds, suggesting that the above-mentioned strategy may not be effective in rental negotiations.

(2) Wages in Singapore are amongst the highest in Asia and are expected to increase by 4% in 2017. In China (BTG's 2nd largest market), wages are also expected to increase by 4% in 2017. With the rife competition in these markets, we remain critical if BTG will be able to fully pass on the increases to consumers, particularly in view of the fact that employee benefits as a percentage of sales have increased since 2013.

(3) Falling raw materials costs have cushioned the impact of rising rentals and wages in the past few years. That said, should raw material costs increase, we expect BTG's margins to be adversely affected as we opine that its ability to pass on cost increases would be limited owing to stiff market competition who are able to offer similar products.

Revenue & EPS Outlook

Despite the above, we note that the consensus estimates for sales growth in 2017E is still approximately 5%. In consideration of our previous point that BTG's sales growth has been largely driven by new stores in the past few years, we opine that the consensus sales growth estimates are unachievable as new store openings (in a very selective manner) will be offset by rationalization of poor performing outlets, which have been mentioned by management.

Click to enlarge

Critics could point to the fact that BTG's partner in Thailand is looking to grow BreadTalk's sales in the country by more than 7 times from 2016 to 2020, implying a CAGR of 48%. Applying the CAGR figure, we only obtain an estimated revenue of S$30M for 2017E and this is the sales figure for Breadtalk Thailand, which is accounted for as an Investment in JV in BTG's financial statements. We do not expect the sales figure of S$30M to be accrued to BTG's 2017 top-line, assuming the Thai operations are accounted for as a JV.

We also do not expect BTG's initial foray into Myanmar to be material to its 2017 revenues, considering that it is still in the early stages.

Considering the above, we are estimating a growth range of 2% to 3% for 2017E revenues, translating to revenues of S$617M to S$629M.

We also note that BTG's historical net margins in the last 5 years ranged from 1.2% (in 2015) to 2.7% (in 2012). Assume this net margin range, we obtain an estimated FY17E EPS range of S$0.03 and S$0.06.

Note that BTG's 2014 net margins were boosted by an accounting adjustments gain of S$9M, which we have excluded in our computation of historical net margins.

Valuation

We have included BTG's SGX-listed peers, QAF Limited and Auric Pacific as our comparable.

We believe these are appropriate for the following reasons.

(i) QAF, Auric Pacific and BTG are all in the bakery sector, despite the fact that QAF and Auric are regional packaged bread manufacturers (versus BTG which is a fresh bread retailer).

(ii) QAF, Auric Pacific and BTG have concentrated shareholdings, with QAF being held primarily by the Halim family (50%), Auric being held primarily by the Riady family (49%) and BTG's shares are held primarily by its founder Mr Quek (53%).

Despite their similarities, BTG has traded at a premium to Auric and QAF as the latter 2 companies are not widely covered by the investor community.

QAF and Auric Pacific currently trades at 10.2x FY17E PE and 8.6x FY17E PE respectively while BTG trades at 19.6x FY17E PE (based on consensus estimates).

We are not assuming any de-rating for BTG. If we apply the multiple of 19.6x on our FY17E EPS range of S$0.03 to S$0.06, we obtain a fair value range of S$0.53 to S$1.19 per share.

In the worst case for our thesis, where BTG has 3% sales growth in 2017E and a net margin of 2.7% (highest net margin in the last 5 years), there is a potential loss of 2.5% from the short opportunity.

On the other end, if we attribute a 2% sales growth and 1.2% net margin, there is a potential upside of 54% from the short opportunity.

Catalyst and time frame needed

We are taking a 12-month horizon as we believe the market would need to see BTG's sales remaining stagnant or declining before the consensus sales estimates would be recalibrated.

We believe that consistent quarters of declining sales could catalyze estimates to be readjusted and also a re-rating of BTG's stock (which we have not factored in).

Variant View

Faster than expected scale-up in BTG's operations in Southeast Asia

Should BTG's expansion in Thailand and Myanmar exceed expectations significantly, top-line growth would accelerate and this would invalidate our thesis. That said, we opine that the Myanmar's operations are in its infancy and will likely take some time before it becomes significant. In addition, even if we take BTG's Thai JV partner's words at face value and assume the sales growth figures provided, we opine that the impact to BTG's top-line would be minimal as it is accounted for as a JV and not as a subsidiary.

Rapid turnaround in BTG's rationalization operations

Should BTG turn around its underperforming outlets rapidly, margins could increase and offset the fall in sales. That being said, rationalization efforts could result in impairment losses (as seen in BTG's 2015 annual report) and affect its bottom line.

Lower raw material costs and rental expenses

Raw material is a key cost item and accounts for c.25% of BTG's sales. Any significant fall in raw material (e.g. sugar, flour, oil) prices will definitely enhance margins.

Also as reviewed above, rental is a key cost item and thus favorable rentals negotiated would enhance BTG's bottom line.

