Tesla: The Deliveries Miss Isn't The Real News

Yesterday, predictably, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) missed its deliveries guidance for Q4 2016 and 2016 as a whole. However, that's not what this article is about. Instead, this article is about other news within the press release which won't be nearly as talked about in the media.

What news were those? Here is a long summary:

Tesla produced 24,883 cars during Q4 2016. So production wasn't the problem, as this was in-line with the 25,185 cars produced during Q3 2016.

Tesla delivered 22,200 cars, which made for a large miss to the ~25,000 guidance for the quarter (-3,800) and ~80,000 lower end of the range for the year. This will be covered to death.

Tesla said that 2,750 cars missed being counted during Q4 2016. This isn't news, every quarter you have cars which miss being counted during the quarter. Without a running count of those, the number is meaningless.

In Tesla's other "cars missing the quarter" figure, Tesla said it had 6,450 cars in transit. This number has some meaning since Tesla disclosed the same figure for the third quarter in a row (this should be about to stop). For Q2 2016 the figure was 5,000, then 5,500 for Q3 2016, then 6,450 now. Put another way, cars in transit increased by 950 during the quarter, which is far from explaining a 3,800 deliveries miss.

Since Tesla produced 24,883 cars and delivered 22,200, Tesla's car inventory rose by an incredible 2,683 cars in the quarter.

Since cars in transit rose by 950, then Tesla's new car inventory rose by a massive 1,733 cars . Remember, these are cars produced but not heading to a customer ! That these cars exist is, all by itself, proof that Tesla's "short-term production challenges" are baloney. Tesla could have put 1,733 customer cars ahead of these and didn't. All of these cars will be on "Hardware 2" configurations. This increase in new-car inventory also happened even while Tesla was liquidating AP1 cars.

. Remember, That these cars exist is, all by itself, proof that Tesla's "short-term production challenges" are baloney. Tesla could have put 1,733 customer cars ahead of these and didn't. All of these cars will be on "Hardware 2" configurations. This increase in new-car inventory also happened even while Tesla was liquidating AP1 cars. Tesla mentioned that Q4 net orders for Model S and X were up 52% from Q4 2015 and 24% from the previous quarter. In my view, it's not a coincidence that we're getting yet another one-off arbitrary new metric. The reason for this new metric is evident and lies in the word "net." Net means new orders minus cancellations. Now, Q4 2015 and Q3 2016 have something in common. The first is the quarter where the Model X started being shipped and high-end configuration customers either had to make good on their orders or claim back their deposits. The last is the quarter where the final Model X backlog was being eaten away and low-end Model X customers were put in the same position. Thus, these are quarters where Model X cancellations would have been high, taking the "net orders" number lower. As time goes by and there's no more Model X backlog, the same level of new orders would thus have produced good-looking net order growth rates - like those just disclosed. Tesla, as always, needs to be parsed. There's a reason why Tesla doesn't disclose metrics consistently, and the reason is to obfuscate. These "net order" growth rates are yet another example.

Model S deliveries fell from 16,047 in Q3 2016 to 12,700 this quarter. Model S deliveries are very relevant because it's the older and higher-margin Tesla product. Also relevant, Q4 is the seasonally strongest quarter, yet Model S deliveries fell sequentially into it.

Model S deliveries fell from 17,272 in Q4 2015 to 12,700 this quarter. This is a massive -26.5% year-on-year drop in Model S deliveries , even though the Tesla of today sells significant numbers of cars from new inventory instead of its build-to-order scheme. Also, even though there's a new Model S60 that's cheaper than the low end during 2015.

, even though the Tesla of today sells significant numbers of cars from new inventory instead of its build-to-order scheme. Also, even though there's a new Model S60 that's cheaper than the low end during 2015. Q4 2016 represented the first time where Q4 was not the strongest quarter of the year, in spite of being helped by seasonality and the usual year-end fiscal changes. Thus, Q4 weakness is likely to understate actual weakness.

Other Relevant Developments Not In The Report

There are a couple of other Tesla developments which aren't in the deliveries report but merit mention because of their fundamental or potential stock impact. These are:

Tesla failed to deliver the promised Enhanced Autopilot features by December 2016. It did do a token distribution (1000x) of a partial update of those features, not yet meeting AP1 (Autopilot firstversion) capabilities, but this affects less than 5% of the delivered cars. This has direct financial implications for Tesla - part of the revenues from delivered cars cannot be recognized immediately because they include not-yet-delivered safety features. Also, revenues from enhanced Autopilot options cannot be recognized in Q4 2015. This can have a visible impact on earnings (perhaps as much as $0.10 per share).

Tesla revenue expectations for Q1 2017 are nearly flat ($2.25 billion versus $2.30 billion for Q4 2016). Q4 missed and will need to be taken lower, but Q1 2017 also is likely to need significant downward revision. In the next couple of weeks, many research reports will need to be written taking down estimates (even if predictably, most will remain as positive as they ever were).

Conclusion

Overall, these "less-talked-about" (than the deliveries miss) datapoints imply:

A negative EPS impact for Q4, due to a large sequential drop in Model S sales, with the Model S being the highest-margin product.

A negative cash flow impact for Q4, from the increased car inventory.

A net negative cash flow impact for Q4, due to production having stagnated q-o-q, so the effect of a large increase in payables during Q3 2016 will now go completely away in Q4 2016.

The Model S is showing weakness quarter-on-quarter during the most seasonably favorable quarter of the year. The Model S is also showing significant year-on-year weakness.

The Model X should now be laboring without backlog going forward, which argues for a sequential deliveries stagnation or decrease.

Tesla estimates will need to be taken lower across the board, at the very least for Q4 2016 and Q1 2017.

The Tesla bear thesis remains that Tesla has difficulty being profitable even though it's alone in the market. Come 2018, new competitors will arrive which will only make things harder. Since Tesla is reliant on repeated equity infusions, it's likely that when exposed to true competition Tesla will go bankrupt (as the equity infusions dry up).

On top of this, there's ongoing short-term weakness in spite of:

Discounting efforts.

Having new inventory to deliver immediately.

Having cheaper models to sell.

This weakness argues that by Q3 2017, Tesla's year-on-year revenue growth rate will approach 0% and will remain at those levels during Q4 2017 (in the absence of significant Model 3 sales). Such an event can lead to a growth investor exodus, as I've already explained.