Which Sector Surged The Most In The Second Half Of 2016

Opening

2016 is over, and the first trading day of 2017 has started. It got me to thinking about which sectors performed the best in 2016 and which are likely to continue to perform in 2017. However, to do that, we need to understand where the markets have traveled during 2016. For that, I put together a series of charts to illustrate it.

2016 was an uneven trimester; that was the only way I can think of it. You had January through pre-Brexit, post-Brexit through pre-election, and then post-election. But the result might otherwise surprise you.

Pre-Brexit

Click to enlarge

You can see from looking at the chart above, the market through the first trimester seemed to be very defensive in nature and playing an energy bounce. It was the "trying to survive trade."

Post-Brexit

Click to enlarge

We can see in this chart the market began shifting from a defensive to offensive stature. The risk-on trade.

Post-Election

Click to enlarge

We can see that Financials continued to surge, along with Energy, Industrial, and Material, the Trump trade.

So how did 2016 as a whole turn out?

Click to enlarge

We can see by the end of the year, the Trump trade was in full force. Financials had a monster second half of the year, go back and look. As of June 23rd, XLF was down just over 2%. By December 31st, it was up over 20%; that was a move of 22%. Of course, this isn't taking anything away from Energy, but to be down 2% and then come back by that much in such a short period? Wow!

In our Reading The Market Segments, we talk about how Trump Policy played out in the final month post-election and how fiscal policy is likely to shape the market in 2017.

The Financials should continue to do well in 2017. Should yields continue to remain elevated or continue to steepen, that should enable banks to push and drive revenue higher and help with profit margins. Banks borrow short and lend long, allowing them to benefit from the wider spread.

Click to enlarge

(Mott Capital Management, LLC)

The spread has been getting wider over the past several weeks, but recently has seen some contraction. If that is the case, Financials could be negatively impacted. If you want to know which way the Financial sector will go, just watch the 10-2 spread.

Equity Market & Sectors

The S&P 500, SPY, opened higher on Jan. 3, 2017, and traded all the way up to around 2,265. We gave back most of those gains as the S&P currently is around 2,257.

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

You can see on the five-minute S&P 500 chart, how the market gapped higher and then pulled back and settled in at the lower bound of the gap. The S&P 500 was able to power higher towards the end of the day, a classic filling-the-gap day.

Keeping with the momentum seen to finish out 2016, Utilities, XLU, and Staples, XLP, are the worst-performing sectors today. XLU is down about 30 BPs and XLP down about 10 BPs.

XLU has been riding a downward trend line since early summer. However, it looks like an inflection may not be too far off in the distant future.

Click to enlarge

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

The best performing group today is Healthcare, XLV, up over 1%.

Summary

As we think about 2017, we can begin to think about what sectors may do well. If 2016 taught us anything, it is that what starts the year hot may not finish the year hot. The market is likely to have ups and downs all year long; that is for sure. Over this week, I shall explore different sectors of the markets and give more on each of my views.

