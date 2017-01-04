2016 Year-End Commentary And 2017 Outlook: Renormalizing The New Normal

The markets have now priced in high expectations that the new regime in Washington will produce a more business-friendly environment through deregulation and lower taxes.

Emerging markets had led all regions up until the November election where they experienced weakness over concerns that global trade would be restricted under the new U.S. administration.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Data Source: Bloomberg

2016 Year-End Market Commentary and 2017 Outlook - Renormalizing the New Normal

Click to enlarge

Source: Wikipedia

2016 turned out to be one of those years where you either didn't want to own 'Value' or you couldn't own enough. When value is not working, you don't want any exposure to it (preferring the safety of low volatility, yield, and high quality), but when value does work, you can't seem to own enough of value because very little else can keep up with it. This maddening behavior where value begins to work at the point of investor exhaustion is what gives value its hallmark risk characteristic, per Fama/French. We've seen this pattern play out in typical form post the 2008 Great Recession: 1) Value is typically the (only) style that recovers first following market weakness and sharp sell-offs only to 2) take a backseat to more 'temperate' styles of investing such as quality, dividend yield / dividend growth, and low volatility as 3) longer-term " New Normal" concerns overwhelmed hopes for a cyclical recovery. Value represents the hope-for-animal-spirits Yin to the defensive-safety-first Yang represented by low vol, high quality investing, and investors would oscillate between the two reflecting the uncertain macro environment defined by the "New Normal". Momentum merely catches the wave on what's been working the past year or so, and this style works better when there are clear, established trends. The risk-on/risk-off market pattern has also played out repeatedly as the U.S. Federal Reserve ("the Fed") made multiple attempts to normalize monetary policy, but found itself delaying rate hikes as the global economy suffered from the "New Normal" reality of weak growth and deflationary pressures.

Yet, something fundamental seems to have changed - a tectonic shift of sorts - following the June Brexit vote and U.S. November electoral outcomes. The market is now forecasting that a tangible cyclical recovery will take root, at least in the U.S.; a cyclical recovery strong enough to overtake the longer-term secular disinflationary pressures that have defined the "New Normal" forces of excess global capacity, aging demographics, and high debt levels. This outlook is reflected by the sharp outperformance of U.S. cyclicals and financials and the U.S. dollar strengthening against major trading bloc currencies. Questions concerning the depth and length of this cyclical recovery have turned into a heated debate over the force and impact of the proposed policies from the incoming U.S. administration. The debate also hinges around whether the post-Brexit cyclical recovery has enough momentum to overcome the seemingly greater tectonic forces of secular disinflation that have characterized the post-2008 recovery. So here are some key questions to consider as we enter a brave new world of Renormalizing the New Normal:

Can the incoming U.S. administration reverse the New Normal overhang on U.S. business production and how will such a reversal manifest itself? Will a new round of inflation be unleashed as the new administration seeks to roll back government policies regulating large swaths of the industrial sector, freeing up pent-up growth, but also unleashing demand that could push up prices? Will the Fed's goal to normalize monetary policy and pre-empt cyclical inflationary pressures by pursuing a more aggressive rate hike policy help subdue any macro credit bubbles that could form during a cyclical recovery?

Making the U.S. Great…Again

Once again, the U.S. market asserted its leadership over other global markets ( Exhibit 1), although the strong performance occurred mostly in the fourth quarter following the election. For the year, the S&P 500 returned 12.0% versus 4.5% for MSCI All-Country World Index (ex-U.S.). Emerging markets, which had led all other markets for most of the year, turned in a respectable 11.2% (US dollar terms) return, while Japan and Europe lagged the broader market recoveries, returning 2.4% and -0.4% (US dollar terms), respectively. Proponents of global diversification, such as yours truly, will find themselves having to make the case (once again) for investing in multiple markets, rather than a single market even if the U.S. market makes up over half of the global market capitalization.

Exhibit 1 - U.S. is the Greatest Once Again

Click to enlarge

Cyclical and financial risk not only recovered in 2016 but came back with a vengeance ( Exhibit 2). Having been left for dead during the depths of the January-February sell-off that saw the S&P 500 drop 10% and oil prices crashing to the mid-$20/barrel ( Exhibit 3), the energy sector turned out to be the best performing U.S. sector for 2016 with a phenomenal return of 27.4%. This is followed by other value sectors such as financials (up 22.8%) and industrials (up 18.9%). Sectors that lagged the S&P represent a mixture of growth-oriented, higher quality and safer sectors such as health care (-2.7%), real estate (3.4%), staples (5.4%), and consumer discretionary (6.0%).

Exhibit 2 - Cyclical Risk Prevails Over Defensive Positioning

Click to enlarge

Exhibit 3 - Strong Recovery in Oil Prices

In fixed income, also having been left for dead at an 8% spread above U.S. risk-free debt back in the depths of the February sell-off, U.S. high yield led all major fixed income sectors ( Exhibit 4) returning 17.1% versus 2.6% for the Barclays U.S. Aggregate and 1.1% for the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Treasury Index. As we've argued in the past, below investment-grade high yield ends up being 'equity beta in sheep's clothing' and is a more appropriate asset class to hold in an equity portfolio rather than fixed income. However, it was a great year to be invested in risky credit.

Exhibit 4 - U.S. High Yield Best Performing Fixed Income Sector

Click to enlarge

Among major equity styles or factors, U.S. small caps turned a strong year with a 26.6% return for the S&P 600. And 'value' performed better than the other fundamental factors ( Exhibit 5). The MSCI USA Value returned 16.0% versus 12.4% for High Dividend, 12.1% for Low Volatility, 7.3% for Quality, and 3.4% for Momentum. In a year where ' smart beta' gained much of the ETF investor attention, it turned out the original Fama/French factors of market, size, and value ended up generating the strongest performance. As we head into 2017, market positioning appears to favor small cap cyclical value, strong U.S. dollar, and short duration (interest rate) risk.

Exhibit 5 - Value Outperforms All Other Factors

Click to enlarge

2016 Year in Review: A Tale of First Half vs. Second Half

1Q2016 - Markets Stared into the Abyss and the Abyss Blinked

In our prior year-end commentary and market outlook, we wrote that the markets would remain fixated on energy, the Fed, and European populism (Brexit referendum vote) - a wall of worry that the markets would climb through the course of the year. Global markets initially sold off in January through mid-February driven by a second devaluation of the Chinese yuan (the first one in August 2015), which could have snowballed into a competitive round of currency devaluations across the globe. This was followed by concerns over whether Deutsche Bank could meet near-term funding commitments, which precipitated a sell-off in European banking stocks. At one point in mid-February, the S&P dropped 10%, oil collapsed to $26-27/barrel, high yield spreads blew out to 8%, and long-term inflation expectations (priced by the TIPs/nominal Treasury spread) collapsed to 1.3%.

We briefly made reference to this in our first quarter commentary, but on February 11, S&P 500 investors were staring into the abyss as the critical 1812 support level on the SPX was in danger of being breached. Those who subscribe to market technicals would have identified 1812 as the right shoulder support of a head-and-shoulders chart formation that would have seen next support levels in the high 1700s followed by 1600. However, the intra-day movement of the SPX never breached 1812 and it was off to the races at that point as the market recovered much of its losses to end the quarter roughly unchanged. It was unclear what catalyzed the recovery (Fed's dovish comments, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) buying a sizeable stake in Kinder Morgan, a pro-growth 5-year strategic plan announced by China). The U.S. dollar weakened against the Euro and Japanese yen even though European and Japanese central banks expanded quantitative easing to induce negative rates, which helped take some pressure off foreign currency markets, particularly emerging markets.

When the quarter ended, it was as if nothing notable had occurred. The S&P, oil, and high yield spreads ended the quarter near where they started although the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.77% from 2.27% and gold rose from $1,061/oz to $1,233/oz. The quarter ended with an even more dovish Fed having pulled back expectations of frequent rate hikes throughout 2016. In our first quarter commentary, we added a warning about the prospects of higher wages feeding into the inflationary pipeline, but this wouldn't manifest itself until later in 2016.

2Q2016 - Anxiety Over Upcoming Brexit Referendum Vote Followed by Relief (?!?)

The drop in the 10-Year Treasury yield turned into an accelerated push into assets with safety and yield (preferably both). Investors expressed a strong appetite for low volatility and high yield (whether credit, duration, or dividend), especially with the anxiety surrounding the June 24 Brexit referendum vote. We characterized the 2nd quarter (and the first half) as a market of contradictions with equity valuations moving higher yet Treasury yields moving lower. Both value and high dividend yield/low volatility performed well during the quarter although at different points and for different reasons. The thirst for yield translated into outsized gains for bond-proxy sectors such as telecoms and utilities which were up 23-25% through the first half of the year. Financials were the worst performing sector (down 3% in the first half) with little indication that they would take over leadership in the 2nd half of the year.

As the markets grinded higher, global bond yields dipped further into negative territory. According to Fitch ratings, $11 trillion of global government bonds had been priced with negative yields. The Fed's repeated attempts to 'talk up' a rate hike, such as in June, were rebuffed by disappointing economic data such as monthly payroll releases; the Fed was also hesitant to raise rates in advance of the Brexit referendum. At that point, U.S. fed funds futures did not price in any rate hikes for the rest of 2016 with the earliest rate hike to occur in late 2017.

As it turned out, the Brexit vote to 'leave' ended up serving as the low point for global bond yields and inflation expectations. Following an initial sell-off, markets would subsequently recover in the third quarter. The UK pound dropped below 1.30 to the U.S. dollar before recovering and has settled in a range between 1.20 and 1.40 depending on the market's view of how exit negotiations were proceeding.

3Q2016 - Post-Brexit Relief - It's All Good

July witnessed a sharp rally following the Brexit vote, and then markets settled down the rest of the quarter. Worries around Brexit felt like the hysteria surrounding Y2K in that 'Brexit' opponents' worst fears didn't materialize. When the UK's economy didn't collapse nor the global financial systems melt down, the market took off. The U.S. even began to lose its leadership as the rest of the markets pulled away. Defensive factors such as 'Low Volatility' and 'High Dividend' that had ruled the first half of the year started to cede leadership to 'Value' and 'Size'. It was an uneventful quarter apart from a shift in the messaging from global central banks where they would move away from pursuing negative rates to engineering steeper yield curves to aid lender profitability. Finally, we highlighted the challenges posed by a lack of productivity - should capital spending improve in the next reflationary cycle, this could help keep a lid on inflation and allow for higher real growth, although the fruits of capital investment take years to pan out.

4Q2016 - Populism Comes Home to Roost and the U.S. Markets Take Off

The fourth quarter began with some turbulence as a case was being made for the Fed to raise rates as opposed to what had been expected by Fed Funds futures. Both the 2-10 year term structure and long-term inflation expectations embedded in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS) pricing rose in October. The speed of the tightening led investors to flock into financials, particularly banks and insurers, which would benefit from a steeper yield curve. Bond proxy sectors such as utilities, telecom, and REITs, which had led U.S. sectors in the first half of the year, continued their underperformance from the third quarter. October confirmed the changing of the guard as financials and cyclicals took over sector leadership from defensive sectors. This shift accelerated with the November election.

The Trump victory turned global investing on its head as investors weighed the inflationary and protectionist implications of Trump's proposed policies by diving into domestic-oriented small caps, value stocks (cyclicals and financials), and the U.S. dollar while selling international exposure, particularly emerging markets, and interest-rate sensitive assets. Donald Trump's 'surprise' electoral victory felt like Brexit redux except that markets were not caught as flat-footed as they were following last June's Brexit referendum. As with Brexit, the market reaction to Trump's victory defied many in the established circle of economic prognosticators ("If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never…").

Markets settled down in December as rates rose higher before falling back late in the month. As investors settled in for the holidays, implied volatility, or the S&P VIX, reached the historically low level of 10-11% ( Exhibit 6). This means that the options market was not pricing any sizeable moves in the markets over the next quarter. Although equity markets buckled the last week in December, investors were willing to bank the 12% calendar year return offered by the S&P and call it a year.

Exhibit 6 - S&P VIX: Not Much Volatility Expected in U.S. Equities

Click to enlarge

Cyclical Reflation - What May Benefit Under a New Regime

The obvious trade for a post-Trump cyclical reflationary environment is to be long U.S. small cap value, cyclicals, financials, the U.S. dollar, and avoid anything with a hint of duration (interest-rate) sensitivity. That appears to be the consensus positioning heading into 2017 although with the S&P trading at 18.8x next 12-months expected earnings, U.S. investors seemed to have priced in high nominal growth expectations over the next couple of years. The risk to this positioning is that investors overshoot expectations on higher growth and inflation, or the Fed's rate hikes induce a deflationary-driven sell-off. With the further narrowing of high yield credit spreads, credit market imbalances could appear as eager lenders find yield-hungry borrowers to fund speculative projects, most likely tied to infrastructure.

If the cyclical reflation meme takes hold, then one primary beneficiary could be traditional active management, which has been under siege as it suffers from long-term outflows amidst struggling performance. As we've written in several articles (more recently in ' The Return of Active Management?), active management should benefit from the two tailwinds of smaller cap and value outperformance assuming these styles remain in favor during a reflationary cycle. Likewise, there are already signs of ETF growth fatigue, and 2017 could end up being a disappointing year for ETF sponsors as new products failed to gain traction while investors rethink their shift away from active management. If this counter-trend occurs, then active managers should take this opportunity to revisit how their strategies can be fitted to an ETF structure. Active managers should also be aware that the genie has left the bottle as ETFs can serve as more appropriate benchmarks for measuring value-added versus market cap-weighted benchmarks.

Revisiting 2016 Forecasts

What did we get wrong this year? The November election threw a small spanner into our emphasis on global diversification. Although our factor positioning helped our portfolios keep up with the market-weighted equity and fixed income benchmarks, our emphasis on global diversification continues to face challenges as the U.S. remains the predominant market post the 2008 financial crisis. Emerging markets had been outperforming the U.S. up until the November election, but ex-U.S. developed markets, namely Europe and Japan, continue to lag as those regions suffer from poor growth dynamics. Our emphasis on style or factor diversification also came under pressure due to the outsized performance of small cap value following the November election, leaving most other styles of investing to lag the broader market. Finally, our earlier year concerns about forward valuations on the S&P 500 (17-18x next 12 months forecasted earnings) did not pan out as the forward valuation has now reached 18.8x next year's earnings ( Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7 - S&P Valuations Creep Higher

Click to enlarge

However, forward valuations do not lead us to 'time' the markets, as tempting of a proposition that may be. Instead, we focus on areas where we believe we are better compensated for taking on risks within the context of the macro and market environment. We are long-term investors who remain fully invested in the markets while maintaining global diversification across regions, sectors, and styles.

So, what did we get right? Apart from the fourth quarter, being diversified among factors/styles helped our global equity performance for the better part of the year. Just as we stated at the beginning of this article, you either didn't want to own value or you couldn't own enough. During periods when global value didn't work, having exposure to other styles such as momentum and quality helped offset value's underperformance. Likewise, when value sharply outperforms the other styles, usually off market weakness such as in March and November, the other styles will lag. Style diversification helps amidst a constant churn in factor leadership. Finally, investors were rewarded for holding smaller cap exposure versus cap-weighted benchmarks as global 'size', or the performance of smaller caps versus larger caps, performed well this year.

And just as with value, fixed income investors either didn't want exposure to 'duration' (interest rate sensitivity) or couldn't get enough. The latter characterized the first half of this year as yield-hungry investors were willing to expose themselves to longer maturities despite the flattening of the yield curve (2-year vs 10-year yield spreads). The second half of this year saw the emergence of the yield curve steepener, first brought on by central bank policy shifts from engineering negative rates to engineering higher longer rates to aid lender profitability. This accelerated following the November election which saw the 10-year rise from 1.78% before the election to 2.55-2.60% after the election.

We had been cautious about sticking one's neck further out the yield curve as the 2-10 year term structure narrowed throughout the first half. We highlighted the beginnings of the steepening term structure back in September (' Mission Accomplished (Updated September 2016)' although we believed rates would rise gradually, not anticipating the sharp spike following the election. We were also bullish on credit spreads when they had reached 8% back in mid-February (' Time to Buy High Yield (If You're Tactical and Have an Iron Stomach'), although, as mentioned earlier, we believe traditional high yield is a more appropriate investment in equity portfolios rather than fixed income (this does not include other below investment-grade securities such as bank loans and preferred equity which present different risk/reward characteristics versus traditional high yield).

Looking Ahead to 2017 - Stay the Course

Given our emphasis on long-term horizons and global diversification, this sub-title could very well read 'Looking Ahead to 2XXX - Stay the Course.' The events that shaped 2016 have not altered our core investment principles. However, we do believe there are both pockets of opportunity and areas of caution as we head into 2017.

We believe much of the near-term market action will oscillate around expectations of what the Trump Administration and the Republican Congress can deliver versus what has been promised in the areas of corporate and personal tax reform, infrastructure spending, and regulatory relief. As we head into the year, our global macro barometers exhibit strong momentum providing a bullish backdrop for continued outperformance of cyclical risk. Despite region-specific risks such as populist candidates prevailing in 2017 European elections, geopolitical conflicts, and potential restrictions on global trade stemming from Trump administration policies, the macro backdrop and relative valuations should be supportive of global diversification rather than investing in single markets. And with yields having backed up globally, dividend-based strategies look more appealing from a valuation standpoint. As investors chase cyclical risk and potential credit imbalances start to form, one may want to improve the quality of the equity portfolio without sacrificing broad market risk.

Hedging interest rate risk may be tempting in a reflationary environment, but much of the losses have already been incurred in the fourth quarter, and shorting Treasuries feels like a crowded trade ( Exhibit 8), not to mention that hedging interest rate risk now is akin to buying insurance after the catastrophe has already hit.

Exhibit 8 - Join the Crowd: Net Speculative Treasury Shorts at All-Time Highs

Click to enlarge

Fed funds futures are pricing in two rate hikes and may be negatively surprised if the Fed chooses to get more aggressive. The intermediate part of the curve would be hardest hit as it would have to price in more rate hikes. The long end of the curve could actually flatten as investors would start to price in a Fed that is ahead of the inflation curve or price in deflationary risk from an overly aggressive Fed. As credit spreads narrow ( Exhibit 9) and the term structure steepens, fixed income investors may want to increase the credit quality and exposure to the long-end of the curve, barring a major inflationary outbreak.

Exhibit 9: Investors Getting Paid Less and Less to Take on Credit Risk

Click to enlarge

Parting Thoughts

Last year, we concluded the year-end market commentary with this parting thought which bears worth repeating:

"Diversification" is a [expletive deleted] poor surrogate for knowledge, control and price consciousness."

Marty Whitman, founder of 3 rd Avenue Management ( cited in Barron's earlier this year).

Mr. Whitman is partly right in this statement (the irony of this statement is not missed on those who followed the collapse of the 3 rd Avenue Focused Credit Fund and the subsequent drama surrounding its closure including the abrupt firing of the firm's CEO). With all due respect, we disagree with the word choice 'poor surrogate'; instead we would rephrase Mr. Whitman's statement as follows:

"Investors diversify because they don't possess full knowledge, control, and price consciousness."

Diversification can be a humbling exercise for professional investors who take it as a point of pride to deliver their primary value proposition, which is to beat the market. Diversification is an admission that even the most knowledgeable investors don't possess enough information, skill, and insight to invest an entire amount into a few securities. Even an investment concept such as 'price consciousness' (or value) needs to be tempered with other well documented risk-premia such as price momentum, quality, and low volatility. We at 3D Asset Management proudly proclaim global diversification as one of our primary philosophical tenets. We diversify because we don't pretend to hold enough knowledge to warrant the type of concentrated strategies adopted by other active managers who profess to own this kind of special insight. As such, we don't concentrate our clients' assets into one or two themes. Rather, we build our ETF portfolios to provide broad diversification across market regions, sectors, and fundamental factors (alternative betas) to extract long-term risk premia while being conscious of the price we are paying within the context of the current market environment. Diversification, like compounded returns, is a gift from the market to investors that should be freely received rather than rejected out of pride.

Disclosure:

The above is the opinion of the author and should not be relied upon as investment advice or a forecast of the future. It is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or implement any investment strategy. It is for informational purposes only. The above statistics, data, anecdotes and opinions of others are assumed to be true and accurate however 3D Asset Management does not warrant the accuracy of any of these. There is also no assurance that any of the above are all inclusive or complete.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. None of the services offered by 3D Asset Management are insured by the FDIC and the reader is reminded that all investments contain risk. The opinions offered above are as January 3, 2017 and are subject to change as influencing factors change.

More detail regarding 3D Asset Management, its products, services, personnel, fees and investment methodologies are available in the firm's Form ADV Part 2 which is available upon request by calling (860) 291-1998, option 2 or emailing sales@3dadvisor.com or visiting 3D's website at 3dadvisor.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.