Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Why This $1 Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy For 2017

Over the past several weeks, stocks that have underperformed in 2016, were getting hit even harder due to tax-loss selling. Short sellers also hit certain stocks hard and many of them could be eager to cover their positions in early 2017, since that means they can put off paying taxes for another year and also probably pay less tax under a Trump Administration. These tax related factors are quite predictable and therefore it makes sense to look for stocks that could rebound in January since tax-loss selling is over, as well as to look for stocks that could see a potential short covering rally in the New Year.

With the market rally we have seen since the election, it is not easy to find bargains in well-known and large-cap stocks. However, it is possible to find undervalued stocks if you look at small-cap and low priced stocks that are off the radar for most investors and even many analysts. Biotech and healthcare stocks underperformed in 2016 and that means this is a sector that could offer value and rebound potential in 2017. With all of this in mind, I have been looking for "hidden gems" in the biotech sector. I have recently found a couple of very interesting investment opportunities that offer an excellent risk to reward ratio and one of the stocks I am bullish on now is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). As we can see from the chart below, 2016 was not a great year for the stock. However, it has clearly formed a solid base around the $1 level and that could be the foundation (along with other upcoming pipeline catalysts in the coming months), for a return to a much higher share price in 2017:

The Pipeline:

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., is a small biotech company that is developing specialty drugs which target rare neurological diseases and disorders. Its lead pipeline candidate is known as "Firdapse" (Amifampridine Phosphate). This is for the treatment of Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome or "LEMS" which is a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder. "LEMS" causes the body to attack itself and interferes with the communication between the nerve and muscle cells. As a result, people afflicted with this disease suffer from severe muscle weakness and fatigue. Firdapse is the first and only approved drug in Europe for the symptomatic treatment of "LEMS". Firdapse has received "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or "FDA".

The company recently enrolled its first patient for a second Firdapse Phase 3 study and it expects clinical results and to file for approval with the FDA sometime in 2017. The company is also looking to expand the potential of Firdapse and it is currently in Phase 2 trials to treat Myasthenia Gravis, and Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome.

This company is also developing CPP-115 to treat infantile spasms, epilepsy, Tourette's, and other neurological disorders. CPP-115 has been granted U.S. orphan drug designation for the treatment of infantile spasms by the FDA. It has also been granted orphan medicinal product designation in the European Union for the treatment of West Syndrome. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is also working to develop a generic version of "Sabril" (Vigabatrin) which is used to treat spasms and seizures. The graphic below is sourced from the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals website and it shows the status of the pipeline:

Why This Stock Was Down In 2016, But Could Be Poised For A Major Reversal in 2017:

In 2015, this stock was trading for over $5 per share. At the start of 2016, the stock was trading at just above $2 per share, but then came a fairly sharp market correction in January and February. Later on in 2016, the company received a "refusal to file" letter from the FDA for Firdapse which also put selling pressure on the stock. This created a delay and meant the FDA wanted more data before it would approve Firdapse for North America. The company has since worked with the FDA and has finalized a study protocol with that agency that is expected to provide the data needed so that Firdapse can be approved in 2017. Basically, the refusal to file letter earlier this year caused a delay, and there was a lack of other significant positive catalysts in 2016. Then the market also took a negative tone towards the entire biotech sector due to election year politics. The last quarter of 2016 was full of politicians talking about price controls for drugs. Then, almost as soon as the election was over in November, tax-loss selling began and that has also taken a toll on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and other stocks in this sector.

Short sellers have also contributed to the downward pressure, but I believe shorts could actually become a positive and help to drive this stock higher in early 2017. Here's why: It is clear this stock has bottomed out and now it might be poised to rebound since the tax-loss selling officially ended last week. With this stock trading for less than half of the 52-week high which is $2.44 per share, many short sellers have large gains in this stock. Just as some shareholders were selling before the end of 2016 in order to get tax-loss benefits, many short sellers are also probably making strategic tax decisions.

If I shorted this stock when it was trading at $2 or more per share, I would have very significant gains, and I would not want to cover my short position until early January, 2017. By waiting to cover in early January, I could defer paying taxes on these big gains for a whole extra year. But with Trump's election victory, I have another big motivating factor to delay covering a short position and that is because the Trump Administration is expected to enact significant tax cuts in 2017.

I think the motivation for short sellers to postpone taxes on gains for another year, plus the incentive to hold off on covering until early January in order to potentially pay less in taxes under Trump, has created a situation whereby many shorts may now cover and possibly create a short-covering rally. According to Shortsqueeze.com, over 2.6 million shares are currently short and the average daily trading volume for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is about 421,000 shares. That means the short interest is equivalent to over 6 days' worth of average trading volume. That is clearly enough to potentially create significant buying pressure if shorts start to cover. I also think this stock could see increased buying pressure along with many other stocks in the biotech sector as investors start the year looking to rotate into laggards that could offer better value, especially since financials and energy stocks have rallied so much in recent weeks.

A Strategic Licensing Deal and Investment Made By BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Is Notable:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has some notable strategic partnerships: In connection with Firdapse (Amifampridine Phosphate), BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has made a licensing deal and a $5 million investment into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. BioMarin shares trade for about $83 and the company has a market capitalization of over $14 billion. BioMarin's annual revenues are just over $1 billion, so this stock trades for about 14 times revenues. I think it is a very positive sign that such a significant company would show the interest to license and invest in a much smaller firm. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also has strategic partnerships with Northwestern University, New York University, and the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research.

The Revenue Potential For Firdapse In North America Is Estimated At $100 Million+ Annually:

Approval of Firdapse by the FDA in 2017 has the potential to transform Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from being a clinical stage company and turn it into a commercial-stage company with a significant revenue stream. Clearly this potential is not yet priced into the stock, but I believe it will be, once the company gets closer to completing its Phase 3 trials. The other significant upside factor in 2017, is that the company is currently in Phase 2 trials for treating Myasthenia Gravis and Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome or "CMS", which would significantly expand the potential for Firdapse. According to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Firdapse could generate $100 million in annual revenues and possibly more if other indications are added, the company states:

"Assuming the North American market is similar to the EU market on LEMS prevalence, Firdapse® adoption and pricing, Catalyst believes that the potential peak revenue opportunity in the North American market for Firdapse® could be about $100 million annually. Potential upside to the North American market estimate could be driven by more favorable pricing in the U.S. than in the EU, and possible expansion into Myasthenia Gravis (U.S. prevalence of ~60,000) and/or Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome (U.S. prevalence of ~1,500), both of which are also CNS orphan indications."

Insiders And Other "Smart Money" Investors Have Bought Shares In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals:

When investing in any stock, especially a biotech that could have significant upside potential, I really want to see that management owns a meaningful stake. Far too often, I see management that is either selling stock or a CEO that owns little to no shares. If a biotech truly has significant potential, there is no way the CEO would not want to own a meaningful stake. It is great to see that management at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals owns about 16% of the company. The CEO and co-founder of the company is Patrick J. McEnany and he owns about 4.4 million shares.

Several other members of management own stakes that range from around 450,000 shares on down to between 100,000 to about 260,000 shares each. When this stock was trading for over $5 per share in 2015, the CEO could have sold some, or cashed in on all of it for over $20 million (4.4 million shares times $5+ per share), but he did not do this, and that seems to indicate he is in this for the long haul and possibly for a much higher share price in the future as this company moves toward becoming a commercial-stage biotech firm.

A number of highly successful hedge and mutual funds are also currently invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. Broadfin Capital, LLC., owns nearly 10% of the company with a stake of 8.2 million shares. This is a very significant amount and it is one where any fund manager would probably have done exhaustive research and due diligence on the company, the pipeline, and the management team before investing such a large sum. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC., which is a well-known fund that specializes in biotech investments, owns over 5 million shares. As an expert investing in biotech companies, Baker Brothers has significant knowledge and experience with this sector as well as a history of finding biotech investments that offer major upside. The mutual fund giant, Vanguard Group owns nearly 3 million shares.

I also think it is worth noting that Point72 Asset Management which is run by hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen (he also co-founded the famed hedge fund known as "S.A.C. Capital Advisors"), owns nearly 2.4 million shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is not a big investment for a firm that manages many billions of dollars. However, the fact that this fund has decided to buy any shares in such a small biotech firm is significant because it is not likely they would take the time to research a small company like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and make any investment, unless they saw significant upside potential. The insider (direct holders) and just a few of the top institutional holders data is shown below and is sourced by Yahoo Finance:

Direct Holders (Forms 3 and 4)

Name Shares Date Reported MCENANY PATRICK J 4,393,109 Jun 14, 2016 MILLER STEVE 457,687 Jan 11, 2016 O'KEEFFE CHARLES B 432,126 Jul 12, 2016 TIERNEY DAVID S 263,401 Oct 27, 2015 GRANDE ALICIA 196,346 Aug 25, 2015 COELHO PHILIP H 173,287 Jun 17, 2016 WINSHIP M DOUGLAS 134,131 Nov 4, 2015 DENKHAUS DONALD A 100,000 Jun 14, 2016 MUTH DAVID D 44,700 May 1, 2015 Click to enlarge

Top Institutional Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Broadfin Capital, LLC 8,200,000 Sep 29, 2016 9.89% 8,938,000 Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC 5,102,153 Sep 29, 2016 6.16% 5,561,346 Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) 2,909,584 Sep 29, 2016 3.51% 3,171,446 Point72 Asset Management, L.P. 2,366,964 Sep 29, 2016 2.86% 2,579,990 Click to enlarge

A Low Cash Burn Rate Also Reduces Risks For Investors:

Many clinical biotech companies lose tens of millions of dollars in every quarter, but that is not the case here. On November 11, 2016, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported a GAAP net loss of $3,953,981, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter. The management at this company runs a very tight ship in terms of expenses and this greatly reduces potential downside risks. A very low burn rate makes this stock more compelling, and with about $45 million in cash, and a recent cash burn rate of around $4 million per quarter, this company has sufficient cash resources to last for quite a few quarters. In the press release for the third quarter, the CEO, Patrick J. McEnany also summarized some of the recent progress this company has made; he stated:

"Over the last few months, we have continued to execute our development strategy for Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate) and further our mission to serve the LEMS and CMS patient communities. We were pleased by our recent receipt of a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA for the protocol design, clinical endpoints, and statistical analysis approach to be taken in our upcoming, second Phase 3 study evaluating Firdapse for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS. We believe that our receipt of the SPA provides us with a clearly defined development and regulatory pathway to complete the development of this product. We were also gratified to have been granted orphan drug designation for Firdapse for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. Finally, we have launched our new website to make it easier for patients to access information about obtaining Firdapse at no cost through our expanded access program, which is another step in our continuing efforts to serve LEMS and CMS patients." Q3 and Recent Highlights Reached agreement on a Special Protocol Assessment (NYSE:SPA) with the FDA for second phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Firdapse for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS)

Firdapse granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of myasthenia gravis

Launched new website for its expanded access program

Publication of CPP-115 Clinical Efficacy Data for Infantile Spasms in Epilepsy & Behavior Case Reports

Ended Q3-2016 with $44.7 million in cash and investments and no debt"

Here's Why Potential Downside Risks Appear Very Limited At This Time:

I have been watching this stock closely for the past few months and I was very intrigued, but I wanted to wait to buy it until after the tax-loss selling pressure was over. That is because small company stocks can experience potential liquidity risks, especially if a large shareholder or fund decides to sell a big position at the end of the year for tax reasons. But now, that tax-loss selling pressure is no longer a risk and that is one reason I am buying shares now. Furthermore, this stock has clearly been building a solid base at just above $1 per share and it has even been trending a bit higher from the lows it hit in May of 2016.

In terms of the company-specific fundamentals, it also appears that the potential downside risks are very limited at this time, especially with the stock trading for just over $1 per share. Stocks that trade at this level usually have terrible upside-down balance sheets that are ridden with debt and have little cash, but that is not the case here. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has absolutely no debt and nearly $45 million cash in the bank. That is equivalent to 54 cents per share in cash which is remarkable and greatly reduces risks, especially for a stock that trades for just over $1.

Finally, I also believe the pipeline risk is limited because this company has more than one clinical trial going right now and its candidates could be suitable for multiple indications. The other reason I think this is a much lower risk biotech stock is because its lead candidate, (Firdapse) is already approved and on the market, generating millions of dollars in revenues for BioMarin Pharmaceuticals in Europe. Once the Phase 3 trials (that are based on the FDA approved study protocols) are complete, Firdapse could receive FDA approval for North America in 2017. That would transform Catalyst Pharmaceuticals into a commercial-stage biotech company with an FDA approved drug that could generate $100 million or more in annual revenues. This would be a game changer for the company and the share price, especially since the current market cap is just below $100 million.

Most biotech firms sell for many multiples of their annual revenues and that could mean significant upside for this little-known stock. As mentioned above, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals trades for 14 times revenues. If Catalyst Pharmaceuticals gets the same valuation and $100 million in annual revenues with Firdapse, that would equate to potential market capitalization of $1.4 billion, or around $15 per share. However, it could take three to four years after Firdapse is approved and launched for sales to potentially reach the $100 million mark.

The Macro View Looks Bullish As A Biotech Rebound Seems Likely In 2017:

There are company-specific reasons why this stock could have a great 2017, but the macro environment could also boost the share price. Biotech and healthcare stocks were laggards in 2016 due to election campaign rhetoric and other politicians trying to score points with voters. These sectors are now some of the most undervalued in the stock market and could be poised for a "catch up" rally in 2017.

Recent Analyst Price Target Of $4 Suggests Major Upside Potential:

On October 5, 2016, analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded this stock from neutral to overweight and set a $4 price target. That would suggest upside of roughly 400% from current levels and it would get the stock back towards the $4 to $5 range it was trading at in 2015. I believe this analyst is looking forward into 2017, and sees that with potential clinical results and the approval of Firdapse in North America, investors will begin to bid up this stock in anticipation of these expected events.

In Summary:

With tax-loss selling over and the potential for short sellers to cover in early 2017 for their own tax reasons, it makes strategic sense to realize this stock has bottomed out and consider the upside potential. This company has a cash-rich balance sheet and zero debt which greatly reduces potential downside risks. It also appears to have significant upside potential and relatively limited risk based on the fact that Firdapse is already approved in Europe and could get FDA approval in 2017. With potential revenues that are estimated at $100 million annually for Firdapse and other indications that could be approved and boost this even further, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals could become a commercial stage biotech firm in 2017.

The potential downside risks look very limited at this time, especially with the stock trading at just over $1. That is providing us with an excellent risk to reward ratio, since the company has upside catalysts in 2017, and an analyst price target of $4 per share which suggests this stock is deeply undervalued. I think this stock will get back to trading in the range of $1.50 to $2 in January, and that this rebound will be fueled by the end of tax-loss selling and short covering as well as buying in the biotech sector by bargain hunters. As the company gets closer to completing Phase 3 trials and potential FDA approval for Firdapse, a move towards the analyst price target of $4 appears reasonable.

I have found a couple of other stocks that could be poised for a significant rebound into January, and I plan to write about those very soon. Please consider following me if you want updates on these stocks or more articles about strategic and deep value contrarian investing.

