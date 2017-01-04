My Favorite January Effect Stock

I will reveal my choice for my best January Effect stock. And yes, I eat my own cooking and we got long this name yesterday.

UMass Professor Ben Branch helped pioneer and coin the term January Effect. I took his class as an undergraduate in the fall of 2002.

During my senior year of undergraduate days, at UMass Amherst, way back in the olden days of 2002-2003, I had the pleasure of taking an excellent investments class with Professor Ben Branch.

Click to enlarge

Professor Branch was one of the pioneers of the "January Effect" and part of his academic study, he co-authored an article in Quarterly Journal of Business and Economics, which contained some his empirical research on the now popular investing topic.

Click to enlarge

I distinctly remember thoroughly enjoying his class and him casually mentioning the term "January Effect" during one of two of his lectures. Although Seeking Alpha already has a resident "Contrarian", William Travis Koldus, as an investor, I recently realized that I am most attracted to researching and buying turnaround stocks or bonds.

Click to enlarge

I am definitely not a growth investor that likes to ride momentum and I am not a strict value investor either that very methodically searches the earths for stocks selling below their intrinsic value. I am just not very good timing momentum and I lack the discipline to be a Graham and Dodd disciple. Also, I find pure value investing kind of boring. So in my quest for adventure, there is a certain magnetism that draws me to turnaround stories. Perhaps, it is my inherent wiring that forces me, to at least attempt, to think critically, question assumptions, go against popular thinking. By the way, these quality if honed properly are helpful for investing, but terrible for career advancement, at least in most corporate cultures.

Anyway, hopefully with some colorful commentary out of the way, I spent sometime during the holidays looking for January Effect stocks. I narrowed my list down to three names: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), and GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

As for Fitbit, I identified it as one of the best shorts that I had ever seen in early November 2015 when shares where trading at $38.

Click to enlarge On November 3, 2016, I authored an instablog update on Fitbit and reviewed that again piece this weekend. Reviewing my notes, I remembered how badly Fitbit missed. I then took another look at its financials and could get myself to buy Fitbit, even in the low $7s.

After the bell, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) released its Q3 2016 results. That wasn't the problem, the issue was the Q4 2016 guidance. Going into the quarter, Q4 2016 consensus estimates was revenue of $985 million and earnings of $0.75. At the midpoint of Fitbit's new Q4 range, revenue is now guided at $737.5 million and earnings of $0.16.

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

Perhaps my innate bias and skepticism of Fitbit's transition into a medical device company got the better of me. I am not suggest Fitbit can't be a good January Effect trade, but I know I will not be the Paul Revere riding its shares. I crossed Fitbit off the list.

Next I looked at Abercrombie & Fitch and its down 56% 2016, before dividends, performance.

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

I looked at ANF's financials, and how bad they currently are, looked at how they dramatically over expanded (almost 900 stores including Hollister) and have way too many stores, zeroed in their lousy business model in a 2017. Needless to say, despite its major decline, I couldn't get comfortable buying the stock. Also, if I think about consumer prefaces and behaviors, discounting and deals are in and increasingly fewer people want to buy ANF's often very expensive clothing.

So by the process of default, this leaves our last contestant on the list, GNC Holdings Inc. Now the conventional wisdom is that GNC is a dinosaur competing in an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) world. Their stores are outdated, they lack innovation, and that competition is nipping at their heels from the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and every other stores on the planet. This conventional thoughts is so wide spread and well chronicled though out the financial media (see below) that we decided to buy a modest position yesterday at $11.15.

Investopedia

Click to enlarge

Bloomberg

Click to enlarge

TheStreet

Click to enlarge

The well written Bloomberg article by author Stephanie Hoi-Nga Wong was the icing on the cake. My favorite quote within the article is:

Even after the decline, only one of the 10 analysts who follow the stock recommend buying it.

I learned a long time ago that sell side research is a loss leader and a necessary function to support the lucrative underwriting and trading functions. The sell side is notorious for closing the door months after the proverbial horses has left the barn. Given that the new CEO has publicly stated that GNC's platform is burning, I like the dramatic and decisive steps he has taken. Shutting down 4,400 stores for a day is bold and could send the right message to its customers that we screwed up and want to fix it. Look at Domino's masterful turnaround and CEO advertising that we got it wrong and want to fix it. Unlike a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) which owns way too much square footage, GNC's footprints are smaller and this is actually a good business.

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance

Consensus Estimates

Source: Yahoo Finance

Perhaps I am looking in the rear view mirror, but look at GNC's cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

Click to enlarge

I get it that its debt is too high, but this is low cost debt that doesn't mature for a few years. New management could also pivot and use free cash flow to pay down debt instead of buy back stock.

Click to enlarge

I also liked that Fido has owned a big stake and that BlackRock filed that as of November 30, 2016 that they owned 4.57 million shares.

Click to enlarge

Happy January Effect hunting. GNC is my January Effect pick and as I mentioned, we got long yesterday at $11.15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.