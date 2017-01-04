Shake Shack: The 30% Short Will Be Squeezed

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has been a global fast food sensation for a few years and has some major growth potential. This expected future growth has led it to become a very expensive stock. Currently, Shake Shack has a P/E of 81.6 and a price to book ratio of 9.1. This suggests new Shake Shack investors buying the stock today are willing to spend $81.6 for $1 of earnings, and $9.1 for every $1 of tangible assets. Enter the short sellers.

Shake Shack's lofty valuation has led to an incredible amount of short interest, currently 30.41% of the float. This is a very high proportion of investors who believe that Shake Shack is due for a correction and expect a price decline in the near-term.

Bad news for the shorts: Margins have been steadily improving since Q4 2015. The gross margin then was 7.8%. In Q1 of 2016 it rose to 9.3%, then 12%, and 13% in the following quarters, in chronological order. I have calculated the last quarter of 2016's gross margin at 17%.

These gross margin improvements will result in total revenue in 2016 being higher than Shake Shack's anticipated revenue of $265 million. I estimate 2016's total revenue at $283 million and net income after taxes at 23$ million, based on current growth rates. 2015's net income after taxes was $3 million - quite an improvement, making this a bad time to be short.

This revenue and profit boost will raise investor interest and confidence, leading to increased demand and share price. The share price could increase beyond the margin requirements and risk tolerances of the short sellers, causing a chain reaction of short coverings. These short coverings will exacerbate their situation by causing the price to increase further causing more and more shorts to cover their positions. Below, I have estimated the company's 2016 revenues, costs, and net income. Have a look at the improving margins and profits.

Quarterly Income Statements (In Millions of USD)

Quarter Q4 - 2015 Q1 - 2016 Q2 - 2016 Q3 - 2016 Q4 - 2016 Estimate* Total Revenue 51 54 66 75 88 Total Operating Expenses 47 49 58 65 73 Gross Margin Percentage 7.8% 9.3% 12% 13% 17% Net Income After Taxes 3 3 7 7 9 Net Income After Minority Interest 1 1 3 4 6 Net Profit Margin (Excluding Minority Interest) 5.8% 5.5% 10.6% 9.3% 10% Click to enlarge

*2016 Q4 Calculations

Revenue growth in 2016's Q1 to Q2 was 22.2%; Q2's revenue growth to Q3 was 13.6%. Taking the average of 17.9% to predict Q4's revenue results in total revenue of $88.4 million.

Operating expense growth in 2016's Q1 to Q2 was 18%; Q2's operating expense growth to Q3 was 12%. Taking the average of 15% lets us predict Q4's operating expense at $73 million.

Annual Income Statements (In Millions of USD)

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 (Q4 Estimated) Total Revenue 57 82 119 191 283 Total Operating Expense 52 77 115 184 245 Gross Margin Percentage 9.3% 6.1% 3% 3.7% 13% Net Income After Taxes 4 5 2 3 23 Net Income After Minority Interest 4 5 2 (9) 13 Net Profit Margin (Excluding Minority Interest) 7% 6% 1.7% (4.7%) 12.6% Click to enlarge

2016's Total Revenue of $283 million represents growth of 48%, which is less than 2015's growth of 61%, and near 2014's growth of 45%: sales growth was slower in 2016 but still impressive. Shake Shack expects 2017's Total Revenue to be $350 million. That would imply a sales growth rate of 24% in 2017; the company is expecting growth to slow down by nearly half this year.

Total Operating Expense in 2016 will be around $245 million, a 28% rise from 2015. This is far below the increase in revenue of 48%, which accounts for the improvements in gross and profit margins.

The Big Picture

Despite my belief of an imminent rise in the value of Shake Shack's share price, I am not interested in initiating a long position as it would be speculative in nature. The current high valuation makes it too risky. Minority interest has been eating into profits and will continue to do so. Extremely low profits attributable to shareholders to date rubs me the wrong way, as well. Moreover, it is in a low-margin and extremely competitive industry. I appreciate some of the corporate culture and the higher wages paid to employees but I just wasn't blown away by my Shake Shack experience.

I recently visited Shake Shack for a burger, fries, and milkshake and wasn't impressed. The burger had flavor but was small. The fries were the same as the store-bought frozen kind you can make at home. The shake was good but it's tough to screw up ice cream and flavourings. The whole meal was around $18.50, which is very expensive. I don't see the value, not even when considering the use of higher quality ingredients. If I'm going to eat junk, I don't care if it's high quality. And then there's the wait in line. I'm not planning on returning.

Bottom Line

I recommend avoiding initiating a long position in Shake Shack. The company is astronomically expensive at current valuations, making it a high-risk buy. Shake Shack expects slower revenue growth in 2015, which could be a continuing trend and affect the higher growth-stock-valuation it currently carries. The 30% short could have better reasons to be pessimistic than simply the high price of the stock. Also, the lines outside their restaurants make the case that it's a trend which screams temporary.

For existing shareholders, I recommend holding the stock due to the recent improvements in gross and net profit margins. Moreover, once the positive earnings from 2016's financial statements are released we will see renewed interest and confidence in the company putting upward pressure on the share price. This will squeeze the numerous shorts and could cause a chain reaction of short covering that could see a much higher stock price in the near term. A 30.41% short interest raises the risk level of the shorts and can be disastrous for them in a rising price situation. Existing shareholders can expect a material price increase in the near term.

With cattle prices expected to fall into 2018 and Shake Shack raising prices this January by 1.75%, margins could continue to improve. Let's just hope the lines stay long despite the cold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.