Tesla's Remarkable Growth

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell short of its stated goal of delivering 80-90,000 vehicles in 2016 and delivered only 76,233, a 10% miss at the midpoint of guidance. Instead of handwringing because Tesla hasn't mastered the fine art of managing expectations, investors should focus on Tesla's remarkable unit delivery growth of 50% compared to 2015.

Click to enlarge

Source: Electrek

No Disappointment

On the whole, I wasn't the least disappointed by Tesla's delivery of 22,200 vehicles in Q4 as reported in yesterday's press release. As I had discussed in a recent article, the slow start to the quarter made it likely that Tesla would miss its Q3 guidance of delivering 25,500 vehicles. The 13% shortfall for the quarter could have been worse, much worse.

I had thought that the delay in delivering Autopilot 2 Enhanced features (basically Autopilot 1 features on the new Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX2 hardware and sensor suite) was what was hurting sales. According to Tesla, the delay was actually due to production issues caused by the switchover to the new Autopilot hardware.

This actually makes sense, given the much greater level of complexity of the hardware of the new system. In addition to the Drive PX2, the new system has a total of 8 surround cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors and the forward-looking radar.

Even if a customer doesn't opt for Autopilot 2, the hardware still is installed in the car and has to be integrated and pass acceptance testing. That's so that if the customer opts to buy Autopilot 2 functionality some time after purchase, the system has reasonable probability of working properly after the over-the-air (OTA) update that installs the Autopilot 2 software.

According to Tesla, production delays pushed deliveries into late in the quarter, and that certainly accords with anecdotal reports of Tesla store lots filling up with new cars towards the end of December as well as data shown below on monthly sales in the US.

Click to enlarge

Source: Inside EVs

As it was, Tesla produced 24,882 vehicles, almost enough to make its delivery goal, if it had been able to deliver all of them. 6450 vehicles are now in transit to customers for delivery this quarter.

I would have been much more concerned about Tesla and the Autopilot 2 transition if Tesla had not started to roll out the Enhanced Autopilot 2 features at the end of the year. Even though Autopilot 2 has not yet achieved equivalence to Autopilot 1, it appears to be well on the way. I consider achieving Enhanced Autopilot 2 functionality to be an important milestone towards the delivery of Full Self-Driving Capability, which I expect later in the year.

Earnings Impacts

I've done some rough calculations, subject to update of course, of the impact of the delivery shortfall for Q4. Assuming about the same gross margin, then the Q4 deliveries result in about $1.95 billion in automotive revenue and approximately breakeven at the operating profit level. This would result in a net loss of about $55 million, exclusive of SolarCity's (NASDAQ:SCTY) impact.

While that's not a thrilling result, it's a significant improvement over 2015 Q4 when Tesla had a net loss of $320 million. When the 2016 Q4 results come in, Tesla investors will have a pretty good calibration of what it takes for the automotive side to earn a profit: deliver about 25,000 cars a quarter.

What the SolarCity impact will be is harder to determine, but it's not likely to be pretty in the near term. Hopefully, Tesla will report results separately so that investors have a reasonably clear idea of what SolarCity is doing to Tesla.

When I last wrote about the SolarCity acquisition, I kind of came to the conclusion that Tesla's best option was to shut SolarCity panel installations down, and just live off the revenue from the existing solar installations. It was the installation of new panels that was draining profit out of SolarCity.

There were hints that Musk understood that the economics of being a low cost rooftop solar panel installer were not working for SolarCity. This is part of the reason for the switch to the solar roof concept, which seemed to be designed to appeal to well-heeled Tesla customers.

Tesla's best option probably is to sell solar roofs much the same way it sells Tesla cars, either as bank financed purchases or leases. Anything but the complex Power Purchase Agreements which left SolarCity having to finance the cost of installation.

Investor Takeaway

Tesla's Q4 earnings report should provide guidance to investors regarding its expectations for continued sales and production growth in the automotive segment, as well as the state of SolarCity.

On the automotive side, Tesla has already stated that Q4 orders for Model S and X were 52% higher than a year ago. Investors will probably want to look beyond the Q4 automotive results to guidance for Q1. Tesla probably has plenty of headroom to expand vehicle production beyond ~100,000/year. At its height, the Fremont plant, under Toyota (NYSE:TM) and GM (NYSE:GM) joint ownership, produced 428,633 cars in 2006.

On the SolarCity side, investors will need to see rapid progress in winding down existing SolarCity panel installing work and curtailing associated costs. We also need to see some substantiation of anticipated costs for the solar roof. Is Musk's claim that the solar roof is less expensive than a regular roof at all credible? I really doubt that it's possible, but I also doubt that it's necessary in order to have a viable product.

I've expressed interest in diversifying into Tesla in 2017, based on progress in automotive profitability and autonomous vehicles. But the impact of SolarCity and Tesla's ongoing capital needs raise questions that need to be answered first. Pending such answers, I continue to rate Tesla a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.