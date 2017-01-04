Can Acquisition Of Stemcentrx Change AbbVie's Fortunes In 2017? Part 2

Antibody drug conjugate, PF-06647020, may become an effective treatment option for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

In the last article, I explained how the acquisition of Stemcentrx can be a strong driver for AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) future growth. This deal has added cancer stem cell research platform and promising investigational oncology drug, Rova-T, to AbbVie's portfolio. Stemcentrx has also added other investigational solid tumor drugs such as αPTK7-Auristatin (PF-06647020) and αEFNA4-Calicheamicin (PF-06647263) to AbbVie's research pipeline.

Click to enlargeThe above diagram explains Stemcentrx's research programs across multiple types of solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer or SCLC, triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC, ovarian cancer or OV, melanoma or MEL, and non small cell lung cancer (or NSCLC).

The first three programs are based on targeting antigens, DLL3, PTK7, and EFNA4, which have never been explored before. These drugs have been demonstrating strong efficacy as a monotherapy in early stage clinical trials.

About five research targets are expected to enter clinic by end of 2017. These targeted therapies have been identified by AbbVie's proprietary platform and will be developed for indications such as colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, luminal B breast cancer, gastric cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

AbbVie is also working on developing companion diagnostics for these programs which will allow the company to find out which antigens are over-expressed by the patients' tumors. Based on these results, the patient will be given the most suitable drug.

In addition to antibody drug conjugate or ADC technology, Stemcentrx's research pipeline has also leveraged other technologies such as TCR targeted therapies, CAR-NK, CAR-T, and small molecules. This has been complementary to AbbVie's internal oncology research programs and further improved chances of successful introduction of new drugs from AbbVie's stable in the clinic.

Early-stage clinical trial data for PF-06647020 demonstrates promising activity against multiple advanced malignancies.

AbbVie and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are working on PF-06647020 which is targeting antigen protein kinase 7 or PTK7 expressed in NSCLC, TNBC, and OV.

Click to enlargeThe above diagram shows activity of PF-06647020 in preclinical trials in controlling growth in tumor volume for one course of therapy every week. Two dosage strengths of PF-06647020 are being compared. These involve 1 mg per kg of patient's weight and 3mg per kg of patient's weight. Efficacy of these dosages of PF-06647020 is being compared with current standard of acre and placebo in NSCLC, TBNC, and OV.

It is seen that the preclinical models support use of higher dosage of PF-06647020 due to high response rate and limited tumor recurrence which translates in controlling tumor growth.

In phase 1a trial, PF-06647020 demonstrated 50% response rate in TNBC patients. The drug also showed complete response in the only tested OV patient in phase 1 trial.

Even at high dosages, the drug has not showed any adverse side-effects. This factor also plays a significant role in the commercial success of an oncology drug.

PF-06647263 may be another promising oncology drug from AbbVie's research pipeline.

AbbVie and Pfizer are working on PF-06647263 which is targeting antigen EFNA4expressed by cancer stem cells in TNBC and OV.

Click to enlargeThe above preclinical data shows that with PF-06647263 in 90% of TNBC patients, PF-06647263 has strong clinical activity. This involves tumors responding to therapy and not recurring even after 160 days.

Data from Phase 1a trial for PF-06647263 has further demonstrated efficacy of PF-06647263 as treatment option for TNBC and OV. The toxicity is average and some patients may suffer from mucositis and thrombocytopenia. However, AbbVie remains confident that these side-effects can be minimized by working on dosing frequency for the drug.

So what does all this mean?

The acquisition of Stemcentrx, though considered a costly investment, has the potential to transform AbbVie's fortunes in future years. I personally believe that the market to a great extent has been undervaluing the oncology research pipeline of the company.

Investors have been excessively relying on Humira's prospects while considering AbbVie's growth potential. While Humira's prominence in AbbVie's current profitability continues to be high, the company has lot more to offer for the future. Hence, it will be logical for a long-term investor to keep an eye on AbbVie while selecting healthcare opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.