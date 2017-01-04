Neo Lithium Corp Has Great Potential

The 3Q project has the highest lithium grades of any project in Argentina.

Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC) - Price = CAD 1.09, USD = 0.78

Neo Lithium offers investors a chance to buy in early to a high lithium grade, low impurity, lithium brine resource in Argentina.

Neo Lithium is a relatively newcomer to the lithium scene, having floated on July 20, 2016 at CAD 1.20 per share. The stock rose quickly and reached its year high of CAD 2.09, then retreated slowly back to a year low of CAD 0.91 just two weeks ago, recovering since then. In July 2016 lithium hype was running very strong.

NLC 1 year stock price chart

Click to enlarge

Neo Lithium project and resource details

The company state that they discovered "a high grade and low impurity salar and brine reservoir complex in (Catamarca) Argentina, at their 100% owned Tres Quebradas (the "3Q Project") lithium project", with "lithium rich brines hosted in salars and reservoirs covering 160Km2."

Location map

Source

Additionally, Neo Lithium recently announced: "Neo Lithium discovers significant extension of the high-grade northern target at the (Tres Quebradas) 3Q project." And "the results suggest a doubling in the surface footprint of the northern reservoir down to a depth of approximately 100 meters." CEO Waldo Perez said "the final geophysical survey results on the 3Q project are very impressive and encouraging. These results indicate that the highest-grade lithium zone is extensive and deep, generating a much larger target than originally anticipated." The company also states: "Recent exploration results indicate a high-grade lithium target (895 mg/l average lithium concentration) in the northern portion of the salar complex with a footprint extending for approximately 20 km by 5 km (extends down to ~100 meters under the northern reservoir and as deep as 300 meters under some sectors), and with the combined lowest magnesium and sulphate impurities in the industry. The northern target has the highest concentration of lithium and potassium grades along an area that extends over 14km x 3km. The area has one of the lowest sulfate/ lithium and magnesium/ lithium ratios in industry."

Chemistry grades across the salar - highest lithium grades in the northern section

Click to enlarge

Source

In summary the company states: "Brine sampling results at surface in the salar and at surface and depth in the reservoir show values comparable to and in most cases higher than current producing mines or projects in construction. The reservoirs are contiguous to larger salars that also host high grade lithium brine at surface."

Lithium grade comparison with competitors

Click to enlarge

Source

President and CEO of Neo Lithium Corp, Dr. Waldo Perez, states: "Our team is confident that this new discovery has the potential to be a large high grade discovery - The brine found in an open reservoir has the right chemistry for a low cost evaporation process, contains potash as a valuable by-product, and lithium grades are equal or superior to most other known undeveloped projects and many producing mines."

Cost comparisons based on impurities

Click to enlarge

Source

Production and development plans

Neo Lithium, is not yet in production. In September they announced that they have successfully achieved their "environmental permit approval" for the two year work program. Also that they have "already commenced Governmental approval permits full drilling program, permanent camp construction, laboratories and pilot pond construction and operation significant work and mobilization efforts."

On October 19, Neo Lithium announced "positive results of lithium brine process studies:

"Brine can be concentrated up to 2.6% lithium with no reagent consumption and up to 4.6% lithium with minimal reagent consumption.

The period of time that brine is required to evaporate in ponds is approximately 8 months.

Recovery of ponds is 25 tonnes of lithium carbonate per hectare of pond constructed, comparable to other projects in the region."

Investors can read a complete technical report here.

Management

CEO, Waldo Perez, was the original founder and past CEO of Lithium Americas.

Chairman, Constantine Karayannopoulos was director of Lithium Americas and the original founder of Neo Materials, now Neo Performance Materials (Molycorp).

Valuation

Valuation is not so easy being at a fairly early stage, with no complete resource assessment, preliminary economic assessment (PEA), and no feasibility study (FS) yet. However what we do know is that the company appears to have an excellent quality resource, a motivated and fast moving experienced management team, some permits (environmental for preliminary work), and a relatively low market cap. Cash levels are CAD 16.1m (as of December 2016), with no debt. Insider ownership is 25% which is good, and institutional ownership is 30%. Based on a fully diluted 70.9m shares, the market cap is CAD 77m (US$58m).

Market cap comparisons of similar Argentina brine projects

Stage Market cap (US$,m) Neo Lithium Working on PEA, pilot ponds, labs, production by ?2020 or 2021 58 Lithium X Working on PFS, production by Q2, 2019 113 Lithium Americas Working on FS, financing, production by late 2018 or 2019 181 Orocobre Current producer 689 Click to enlarge

Once earnings models are done, there will be an allowance for a 1.5% gross revenue royalty over the project to Messrs. Pérez and Pinda (in return for the land rights). Additionally there may be some royalties to the local government.

Near-term catalysts

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2017 - Drilling results expected.

Q1 or Q2 2017 - Resource 43-101 announcement.

Q1 or Q2 2017 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Negatives

Infrastructure to the area is minimal, only a dirt road and no grid electricity, water, or labor supply. The national highway, RN60, comes to within 50 km of the property. Dirt roads can be used to access the eastern and western sides of the property, however this may not be all year round due to the cold climate.

Electrical power for the site camp and operational equipment would likely be provided by a combination of solar, wind and diesel generation. The town of Fiambalá represents a potential source for mining personnel. Such personnel would need to reside at a camp constructed at the site.

Competitors

The other producing lithium miners, and soon to be producers. I have discussed these previously in detail here, here and here. Needless to say, the top 3 producers are non-pure plays (SQM (NYSE:SQM), Albermarle (NYSE:ALB), and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)). The top pure play currently producing miners are Orocobre (ASX:ORE) (OTCPK:OROCF), Tianqi Lithium (SHE:002466), Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460), Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF), Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], and Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTC:RRSSF). The near-term producers include Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF), Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTC:PILBF), Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF), Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) [TSX:NMX], Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) [TSX:LAC], Lithium X (OTC:ROCEF) (TSXV:LIX), and Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) [TSXV:BCN].

Risks

Neo Lithium may not be able to raise the money to fund the feasibility study (FS), the mine and plant construction. Once the PEA is out we should have a better idea.

Neo Lithium may not succeed in getting permitting approved. Unlikely given the area is uninhabited and other nearby competitors have succeeded in recent times.

Lithium price falls back sharply due to oversupply. Unlikely for some time as demand is rising faster than supply. Neo Lithium should be one of the lowest cost producers in the market.

Lithium replaced by other chemistries. Unlikely, as no other technology is as compelling as lithium. Plus, lithium itself is only 2-5% of the cost of manufacturing lithium batteries. You can view the battery cost breakup here.

EV adoption to stop or slow considerably. Possible, but unlikely as lithium battery and EV prices are dropping.

Political risk - being based in Argentina. Currently low.

Liquidity risk for those investors buying on the US exchange. Better to buy on the TSXV, as there's higher liquidity.

Investors can view a company presentation here.

Conclusion

I like Neo Lithium for the following reasons:

1) Excellent quality and potentially very large brine resource located in Argentina. The resource has a high grade of lithium and low impurities meaning it will be very economical (and competitive) to mine. 100% owned by Neo lithium.

2) Low market cap of CAD 77m (US$58m), as they are still in the early stages. In fact investors can get in now at below the initial IPO price of CAD 1.20. Investors that may have missed opportunities in 2016 have a chance here to get in early on a potentially large future lithium mine.

3) Strong experienced management that are progressing the project forward at a rapid pace.

4) Fully funded to lithium carbonate PEA report, with strong cash levels, and insider and institutional ownership.

My only concerns relate to obtaining adequate infrastructure (electricity, water, labor) to the site. However, given the positive current climate in Catamarca Provence and Argentina, I am positive this can be solved.

I rate the stock a speculative buy where investors can purchase a good volume of shares at a fair price, then sit back and hopefully enjoy the ride. The recent market dip offers investors a fair valued entry point, for an early stage lithium brine project with great potential. Should the project succeed to be a similar size producer as Orocobre, then investors should have received excellent returns over a 5 year time frame.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBERMARLE (ALB), OROCOBRE (ASX:ORE), GALAXY RESOURCES (ASX:GXY), PILBARA MINERALS (ASX:PLS), LITHIUM AMERICAS (TSX:LAC), LITHIUM X (TSXV:LIX), ALTURA MINING (ASX:AJM), CRITICAL ELEMENTS (TSXV:CRE), CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS (TVXV:CPM) (OTCQX:CPMMF), INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:ILC), SAYONA MINING (ASX:SYA), NEO LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:NLC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.