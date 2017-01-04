AppDynamics Files Publicly For $100 Million IPO

Quick Take

Application performance management company AppDynamics (Private:APPD) has publicly filed its S-1 registration statement for a $100 million IPO.

The company is growing rapidly in the APM market and is generating high margins, but is spending lots of cash to do so, as is typical of high-growth startups.

We don't know the expected pricing range of the IPO and the company has filed its S-1 publicly, so it may be fishing for an acquirer.

Company

AppDynamics was founded in 2008 by Chairman Jyoti Bansal and CTO Bhaskar Sunkara to help enterprises "by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale."

The company is headed by President and CEO David Wadhwani, who was previously senior vice president of the digital media business unit at Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and before that a vice president of developer products for Macromedia which was acquired by Adobe in 2005.

Major investors include top-tier venture capital firms and late-stage private equity firms that have invested more than $350 million between six rounds of financing plus a venture debt round.

Technology

The AppDynamics platform consists of self-configuring software agents that are deployed into client application and IT infrastructure cloud environments to analyze numerous metrics to determine a baseline of normal software application performance.

The system then monitors activity and automatically notifies the client of deviation from the established baselines in real-time.

Below is a brief explainer video:

(Source: AppDynamics YouTube)

The company is focused on the following industry verticals:

Financial Services

Government

Healthcare

Insurance

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Telecom

Pricing for access is divided between a "Pro Edition" priced at $300 per unit/month and a "Peak Edition" which is quoted on an individual basis.

Market and Competition

AppDynamics is focused on "mid- to large-size organizations worldwide, such as Global 2000 companies," and says it has 1,975 customers, of which 275 are in the Global 2000.

According to a 2013 market research report by Markets and Markets, the worldwide APM (Application Performance Management) market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2019, representing a relatively strong CAGR of 12.86% from 2014 ($2.72 billion).

North America is expected to account for the largest market share by region, but the APAC region is forecasted to experience the highest percentage growth rate during the period.

Large competitors to AppDynamics include:

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA)

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

HP (NYSE:HPE)

Compuware

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Startup competitors in the APM space include New Relic, Datadog and dozens of other companies with the recent acquisition of Twin Prime by Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), a notable example of meaningful takeover activity in the space.

Financials

APPD's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Revenues are growing at high rates, with the most recent year growing at 84% vs. prior.

Gross margin has been trending upwards to a very high 74% in the most recent full year.

The company is using a significant CFFO (Cash Flow From Operations).

Below are the company's operational results for the past three and ¾ years (Audited GAAP):

Click to enlarge

(Source:AppDynamics S-1)

Revenue

FYE 2016: $150.6 million, 84% increase vs. prior

2015: $81.9 million, 247% increase

2014: $23.6 million

Gross Margin

FYE 2016: 74%

2015: 77%

2014: 52%

Cash Flow from Operations

FYE 2016: $32.5 cash used in operations

2015: $34.8 million cash used

2014: $25 million cash used

As of October 31, 2016, the company had $94.5 million in cash on hand, $35.3 million in marketable securities and $237.4 million in total liabilities net of deferred revenue of $136.7 million.

IPO Details

APPD intends to raise $100 million in an IPO but has not provided a proposed share pricing range or post-IPO market cap.

There also is an expected "concurrent private placement" of an undetermined amount whereby some of the company's existing investors, General Atlantic, Adage Capital Partners and Altimeter Partners Fund, have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares in the IPO.

It intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to:

...fully repay our term loan under our credit facility, which, as of October 31, 2016, had an outstanding balance of $20.0 million, and to pay a cash fee owed to our lender under our credit facility that will become due as a result of the completion of this offering, which, as of October 31, 2016, we estimated to be $1.5 million. We also may use a portion of the net proceeds to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) held by certain of our employees which will begin to vest upon expiration of the lock-up period applicable to this offering. We expect to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or assets.

Underwriters and book-running managers include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, among others.

Commentary

AppDynamics is a rapidly growing IT infrastructure management startup that hopes to raise at least $100 million in its IPO, although that number is typically used as a placeholder figure, so it may change by the IPO date.

With current year revenues running above $200 million and growing at more than 54% over the prior period for the nine months through October 31, the company is posting impressive growth results.

Gross margin is a very high 74%, and cash burn is typical of hyper-growth startups elbowing their way into IT buying processes.

While the company certainly has competition in the form of legacy providers and other new entrant direct competitors such as New Relic and Datadog, the market is quickly growing, enabling multiple new vendors to thrive as they pursue the Global 2000 and more target prospects.

APPD wants to differentiate itself from its peers, but I fear that may be more difficult. As a recent article by industry observer Ben Kepes highlights, the company may be better at incorporating buzzwords in its marketing communications than creating novel technologies and a defensible moat.

We don't have an expected share offering price range, so I can't give an opinion on whether investors should try to gain access to the IPO.

It is also possible the company may be publicly submitting its S-1 in order to generate M&A interest, since most startups confidentially submit their S-1s to test the waters.

Possible acquirers could be other IT infrastructure companies that would want to bolt on AppDynamics' APM capabilities to their existing group of offerings and cross-sell accordingly.

I will provide an update as more information is known.

