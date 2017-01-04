Buy Valeant And Allergan For 2017

Allergan has problems with its No. 2 product Restasis, but new launches should offset the decline.

Investors in Valeant (NYSE:VRX) have had a nightmare in 2016 with its stock dropping 90% all while Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) stock dropped by 40%. Both terrible performances by any measure. But 2017 is looking very promising and both of these stocks seem poised for a rebound! Accordingly we recommend investors to buy both companies for a significant return on their investment. We expect Valeant to rise to $30 by year end and Allergan to end the year at $265.

In short what went wrong for Valeant

Mike Pearson, Valeant's ex-CEO bet heavily on buying companies, raising drug prices, and cutting R&D. In 2014 Valeant tried to buy Allergan and promised to cut 90% of Allergan's R&D spending on a move that would have proven to be detrimental to the pharmaceutical industry. At the last minute they decided to let Actavis buy the company which promised to provide a large amount of resources for Allergan's R&D programs.

In a change of mind in 2015 Valeant decided to acquire Salix while promising to develop most of their drugs and to continue investing in their R&D programs. Wanting to prevent other competitors from entering the bidding process, Valeant decided to get financing for the transaction rather than a combination of stock and cash like it's popular in the pharmaceutical industry thus significantly increasing Valeant's leverage. To make things worse even after Valeant's shares rose another 30% after the acquisition and they never did a secondary offering to pay off some of the debt after having secured the acquisition of Salix.

Furthermore, a report came out claiming that Valeant used a network of specialty pharmacies to commit fraud. In this case making special reference to Philidor. At first, it was thought everything was orchestrated from the top but a recent investigation by the FBI has shown that one employee at Valeant was directing business to Philidor in exchange of kickbacks from Philidor's founder.

Coincidentally, right before the Philidor debacle occurred this employee was fired and Valeant didn't paid the last milestone payment which would have resulted on him earning another $10 million in kickbacks. Maybe he leaked the information on some type of Vendetta.

And finally, Valeant bought two drugs and raised the price of both by 250% and 500% overnight causing Valeant to be named to testify in front of Congress.

Needless to say, a combination of PBM's dropping Valeant's drugs left and right, doctor backlash, cutting ties with Philidor, etc. Made Valeant lose a total of $3 billion in revenue during 2016.

Formulary coverage has already been negotiated for 2017 and it's a good coverage. Thanks to recent changes to its drug pricing structure we expect better tone toward the company from PBMs for 2018.

In short what went wrong for Allergan

Allergan decided to sell their generics division to Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA) in Exchange for $40.5 billion in a combination of cash and stock. The tradeoff was somewhere in between $2.3b and $2.5b in Ebitda. After almost $4b in acquisitions with no immediate contribution to Ebitda and almost $15b committed to share repurchases investors soon realized half of the money received from Teva was gone but now 2.4B in Ebitda were yet to be replenished.

After that, a miss in 3rd quarter and news that Allergan was quickly losing its number 2 product Restasis sent the stock tumbling from $235 to $190 even with the announcement of the $10b Accelerated Share Repurchase program.

We recommended investors to hold on to their shares and we told investors that shares would remain pressured until management was able to find a solution to arrest the decline in revenue due to Restasis. Specifically we were looking at a drop of $500 million in sales by 2020 from previous estimates. A few days later Allergan bought LifeCell for $2.9b and shares have rallied 15% since then as expected. LifeCell will contribute $470-$500 million in 2017 to Allergan more than covering any possible sales drop from Restasis. LifeCell was the solution to Allergan's problems.

We believe that, should Allergan make another acquisition in the same price range, it will have an immediate effect on the bottom line and shares would go back to the $250 level. Otherwise, expect the company to break that area in the second half of the year as new products come to market.

Valuation

Allergan commands an enterprise value of $91.4B and Valeant of $35b. Valeant will earn around $4.4 billion in Ebitda in 2017 and Allergan around $7.9b (post Teva transaction). Now it's imperative that investors remember that the enterprise value of a company is calculated as follows:

You start with the market cap Add total debt (Including long and short term reported in the balance sheet) Subtract cash and cash investments

All the cash Allergan recently got from selling his generics unit is already calculated in this equation.

Valeant trades at an EV/Ebitda of 8.3x while Allergan trades at almost 14x. A just .75 increase on Valeant's multiple would provide an 80% return on the stock. A same increase on Allergan's multiple would only provide a 7.5% return on the stock. Furthermore, we recently have provided instructions on a trade with a 73% profit potential on Valeant for 2017. Thanks to juicy premiums on options we believe on year end our investment in Valeant will have better returns than our investment on Allergan.

Conclusion

As a company we love Allergan a whole lote more than Valeant. Even with its recent 45% increase on active R&D programs we still believe significant challenges remain for the company. But the profit potential is just a lot more compelling on Valeant therefore we believe Valeant is a better buy than Allergan. We recommend investors buying shares on both companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.