AMD "Risen" As Intel's Kaby Lake Underwhelms

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is getting complacent. After enjoying at least half a decade of no competition, the company announced Kaby Lake yesterday, a successor to Sky Lake. Sky Lake's 14nm manufacturing gave PC enthusiasts little reason to upgrade from the generation before it. Kaby Lake's 14nm process promises performance improvements of up to 30 percent and lower power consumption. Unfortunately, the release, ahead of AMD's RyZen processor, will fail to accelerate the PC upgrade cycle.

Kaby Lake has three distinct chip series: YUH SKUs, as shown below:

Intel Kaby Lake YUH SKUs Threads Turbo IGP L3 eDRAM TDP Cost Y-Series i7-7Y75 2/4 1.3/3.6 HD 615 4 MB - 4.5 W $353 i5-7Y57 2/4 1.2/3.3 HD 615 4 MB - 4.5 W $253 i5-7Y54 2/4 1.2/3.2 HD 615 4 MB - 4.5 W $253 m3-7Y30 2/4 1.0/2.0 HD 615 4 MB - 4.5 W $253 U-Series i7-7660U 2/4 2.5/4.0 Iris Plus 640 4 MB 64 MB 15 W $373 i7-7600U 2/4 2.8/3.9 HD 620 4 MB - 15 W $353 i7-7567U 2/4 3.5/4.0 Iris Plus 650 4 MB 128 MB ? 28 W $373 i7-7560U 2/4 2.4/3.8 Iris Plus 640 4 MB 64 MB 15 W $373 i7-7500U 2/4 2.7/3.5 HD 620 4 MB - 15 W $353 i5-7360U 2/4 2.3/3.6 Iris Plus 640 4 MB 64 MB 15 W $273 i5-7300U 2/4 2.6/3.5 HD 620 3 MB - 15 W $253 i5-7200U 2/4 2.5/3.1 HD 620 3 MB - 15 W $253 i5-7287U 2/4 3.3/3.7 Iris Plus 650 4 MB 128 MB ? 28 W $273 i5-7267U 2/4 3.1/3.5 Iris Plus 650 4 MB 128 MB ? 28 W $273 i5-7260U 2/4 2.2/3.4 Iris Plus 640 4 MB 64 MB 15 W $273 i3-7167U 2/4 2.8 Iris Plus 650 3 MB 128 MB ? 28 W $273 i3-7100U 2/4 2.4 HD 620 3 MB - 15 W $253 H Series E3-1535M v6 4/8 3.1/4.2 HD P630 8 MB - 45 W $560 E3-1505M v6 4/8 3.0/4.0 HD 630 8 MB - 45 W $390 i7-7920HQ 4/8 3.1/4.1 HD 630 8 MB - 45 W $510 i7-7820HQ 4/8 2.9/3.9 HD 630 8 MB - 45 W $340 i7-7820HK 4/8 2.9/4.9 HD 630 8 MB - 45 W $340 i7-7700HQ 4/8 2.8/3.8 HD 630 6 MB - 45 W $340 i5-7440HQ 4/4 2.8/3.8 HD 630 6 MB - 45 W $225 i3-7300HQ 4/4 2.5/3.5 HD 630 6 MB - 45 W $225 i3-7100H 2/4 3 HD 630 3 MB - 35 W $210 Click to enlarge

Source: Anandtech

Note that in the chart above, the i7-2720HK turbo clock speed is likely 3.9GHz, not 4.9GHz. If Anandtech updates the table, this article will be updated.

Intel is targeting the light PC market, which includes 2-in-1 computers, with the Y series. In this segment, Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) will not have a competing chip, other than the current generation APUs.

The U-series chips have a better pricing profile but is still in the $253 - $373 range, a level that may put Intel in direct competition with AMD's RyZen. Having only two to four cores, Intel is not offering much of a price/performance advantage. The chips also run at only 2.5Ghz at the low-end. The integrated graphics, dubbed "HD 620," "Iris Plus 640," and "Iris Plus 650" must match or exceed that of AMD's current-generation APU solutions to justify the price.

At the high-end, AMD claims its RyZen chip will outperform the 140 Watt, 8-core, 16-thread i7 6900K processor at just 95 Watts at 3.4GHz using Blender- and Handbrake-based image rendering and video transcoding tests. Intel's H-series, particularly the i7-7920HK, which cost $510 each, has a turbo speed of 4.1GHz and a TDP of 45 watts. At this price range, this CPU may target the same market as AMD's RyZen. If AMD sets a much lower retail price than Intel's offering, Intel will lose market share.

Intel will need to cut prices of Sky Lake, a move that will hurt Kaby Lake sales and erode profit margins. If profit margins fall below the critical 50 - 55%, shareholders may decide the long-term value of the stock will erode over time.

Takeaway

Intel is not putting much pressure on AMD with the incremental improvements in Kaby Lake. If RyZen meets consumer expectations on performance and price, AMD will finally regain lost market share in the CPU space with the release. Intel still has the option of cutting prices, at the cost of hurting its own profit margins. Until Intel takes AMD's threat seriously, its shares may underperform this year while AMD continues its march higher.

