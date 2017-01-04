Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Starts 2017 With Big Rally; Spotlight On Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well a Spotlight feature on Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is provided below.

Some beaten down large cap stalwarts led the rally in trading Tuesday which saw the main biotech indices climb almost two percent to begin the new year.

The beaten down biotech sector commenced trading in 2017 with an auspicious start after losing some 20% of its value in 2017.

After losing some 20% in 2016, biotech began the new year with new hope and a large rally on the first trading day of 2017. The main biotech indices rose almost two percent on the day. So far, so good on my call that biotech will rebound in the New Year. Only just over 360 days to go!

The rise was led by some of the large and beaten down large cap stalwarts of industry like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) which were both up more than three percent on Tuesday. Drug giants Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) posted similar gains. We will see if the industry can follow through on yesterday's solid gains in trading today.

Widely followed biotech commentator Adam Feuerstein was out with his 17 predictions for the biotech industry in 2017 on Tuesday. A couple of observations I wholeheartedly agree with. First, an uptick in M&A activity is necessary for a robust rally in the sector in 2017. I also think this will come to fruition during the year. I also concur that after 18 months of vastly underperforming the overall market, sentiment on the sector to begin the year is very pessimistic and really only has but one direction to go. Investor sentiment on biotech right now reminds me of where it was on the energy sector about this time last year. And we all know how that turned out.

Rodham & Renshaw also sees a much better year in 2017 for the industry.

Just because biotech starting 2017 on the right foot, does not mean there were not the usual daily debacles on trial news in some of the smaller caps. Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) gets the nod for being the first implosion "du jour" of 2017 as its stock plunged more than 70% in trading Tuesday. The trigger for the huge decline was the announcement that its lead product candidate trabodenoson failed to beat placebo in a Phase 3 study called MATrX-1 in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The ocular focus area has proven difficult recently with Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) having an even worse decline three weeks ago on the failure of its lead drug fovista which flopped in late stage trials.

Inotek was hardly the only blowup in trading yesterday. Thinly traded Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had a similar decline after data from its Phase 3 SECURE study assessing combined hormonal contraceptive patch Twirla in 2,032 American women aged 18 - 35 showed results that put it mildly were less than investors had hoped. The company still plans to file a NDA in the first half of this year nonetheless.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) continues to pick up fans in the analyst community since getting a priority review from the FDA for its compound betrixaban on December 23rd. Citigroup becomes the latest analyst firm to have a more positive view on Portola since that event as they upgrade the shares to a Buy on Tuesday morning. I issued my own positive view on Portola the day before the FDA news broke.

Despite the plunge in Agile and Inotek in trading yesterday, some analysts are mainting a favorable view on the two names. RBC Capital reiterates its Buy rating but does lower its price target from $15 to $8 a share. Its analyst notes that the stock is trading near net cash on the balance sheet. He also notes that if Twirla does get approved and manages to eventually to garner 3% market share in the contraceptive space, the stock could be worth $20 a share.

H.C. Wainwright believes all is not lost for Inotek and reissues its Buy rating and $7 price target on the stocks after trial results were made public.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) which was just recently a spotlight feature and rose 15% in trading on Tuesday, gets reiterated as an Overweight over at Canaccord Genuity. Its analyst notes that the company has three important trial readouts in the first half of 2017 and has a $28 price target on the shares.

Gilead Sciences gets the nod from Jefferies who sees the firm expanding its footprint into oncology both by recent hires and potential acquisitions. It maintains its Buy rating and $91 price target. Michael Yee over at RBC Capital also has 9 good questions Gilead's management early in 2017.

Today's Spotlight feature will be on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) which is approaching mid-cap territory and has several potential catalysts in 2017.

Company Overview:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotech company based in California. The firm came public in early 2014. It currently has nearly a $3 billion market capitalization and trades right at $70.00 a share. The stock's 52-week high is right at $110.00 a share. As its ticker symbol implies Ultragenyx focuses on the development and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.

Pipeline:

The company's pipeline has two focus areas: Biologics & Small Molecule drugs. It has several compounds in mid-stage trials. We will look at the drug candidates in pivotal late stage trials.

KRN23:

This is an investigational recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 (FGF23). The company plans to file a NDA for the X-Linked Hypophosphatemia {XLH} in the second half of 2017. XLH is a bone disease characterized by phosphate-wasting due to excess activity of FGF23. Ultragenyx has a collaboration deal with Kyowa Hakko Kirin to develop KRN23 which also is in mid-stage testing for tumor-induced osteomalacia.

rhGUS:

Recombinant human beta-glucuronidase (rhGUS) is an investigational enzyme replacement therapy in development for Mucopolysaccharidosis 7 (MPS 7), also known as Sly Syndrome. There are no approved therapies for MPS 7 which is a genetic metabolic disorder. The severe cellular and organ dysfunction of MPS 7 typically leads to death in the teens or early adulthood. Ultragenyx has licensed rights to rhGUS from Saint Louis University. Phase 3 data was released in July. The primary endpoint was hit while the secondary endpoint was missed. The company should file a NDA in the first half of this year.

Aceneuramic acid:

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst views on Ultragenyx are positive at the moment. Since early November, 10 analyst firms have chimed on this biotech concern. Nine have reiterated Buy ratings. Citigroup has been the lone dissenter with a Sell rating and $64 price target on RARE. The current median analyst price target on the stock is just north of $97 a share, approximately 40% above the shares current trading level.

The company is burning some $35 million to $40 million a quarter so far in 2016 as it advances several candidates from development to early commercialization stage. The company ended the quarter with just under $475 million in cash and marketable securities so appears well-funded for the foreseeable future.

Outlook:

Any "Tier 4" stock in the biotech realm is inherently risky. However, Ultragenyx has many of the traits I look for before taking a small stake in this sort of developmental concern. It has multiple "shots on goal", is well-funded, has myriad milestones and potential catalysts in 2017 and has solid analyst support. I plan to buy a few shares of RARE this week and put the company on my "watch list" for further developments. I offer it up for consideration to other SA investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

