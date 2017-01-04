The Opportunities For Shire In Immunology: What The Market Is Underestimating?

The key attributes of this business are not reflected in the current Shire’s valuation of 11x P/E 2017.

Shire’s CEO seems impressed by this business and he believes Baxalta has underinvested behind that.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) (OTCPK:SHPGF) hosted an Investor Day on Thursday 10th November to discuss its business strategies and to help investors to better assess their opportunities in hematology and immunology, two key growth drivers after the merger with Baxalta.

I believe Shire's leadership in immunology has been completely overlooked by the market, while Shire's CEO seems impressed by this business because he believes Baxalta has underinvested behind that:

"I think there's a bit of a gem in the plasma business. I don't think Baxalta had allocated the right amount of resources to that. I'm doing that now. I want to make a stellar launch of CUVITRU, which has a significant opportunity, in my opinion. The market research is very positive; meets a clear unmet need. And we're putting the right team, the right approach, and the right resources behind that. So I look forward to that. But this is a business I think is a gem, under valuated, under resourced, under prioritized, under Baxalta. That won't happen under me".

Source: Flemming Ornskov, Shire' CEO, Q3/2016 results conference call

The Global Immunology market

The Global immunology market is $11B and it's expected to grow at +6-8% annually. The majority of the market is immunoglobulins (IG), while Albumin, Alpha 1 and Protein C are of limited importance. There are 3 large global players: CSL, Grifols, and Shire, each with more than 20% market share.

Source: Shire's Investor Day Presentation, 10th November 2016

Primary Immunodeficiencies (NASDAQ:PID)

Immunoglobulins (IG) are used to treat multiple conditions but Shire's leading presence is in primary immunodeficiency.

PIDs are a large group of different disorders caused when some components of the immune system (mainly cells and proteins) do not work properly. It is estimated that around 1 in 2000 people are diagnosed with a PID, but some PIDs are much rarer than others. Some are relatively mild, while others are severe. They are usually identified during childhood, but they can also be diagnosed in adults.

The treatment for PIDs depends on which part of the immune system is affected. PIDs are caused by hereditary or genetic defects of the immune system. PIDs are not related to AIDS ('acquired immunodeficiency syndrome'), which is caused by a viral infection (HIV). PIDs are not contagious - it is not possible to 'catch' a PID or to spread it to other people. However, children can inherit PIDs from their parents.

Most PIDs cause the body to produce too few immunoglobulins, or none at all. Immunoglobulin replacement is the most important treatment for these PIDs, as it helps to protect against a range of infections and to reduce autoimmune symptoms. Immunoglobulin is used to treat various PIDs, including common variable immunodeficiency, X-linked agammaglobulinaemia, X-linked hyper-immunoglobulin (HIGM) syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency (NYSEARCA:SCID). Treatment must be given regularly, as it only gives temporary protection, and is usually life-long.

There are two key types of Immunoglobulins that differentiate for the type of injection in the body:

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) has been in use since the 1970s and involves giving immunoglobulin straight into the circulation system by a needle in a vein. Quite large amounts of immunoglobulin can be given this way and for this reason, treatment is only needed every three weeks or so, with each treatment lasting between two and four hours. If you have side effects with IVIG it is usually because it is being given too quickly. Initially you would have treatment in hospital, but most people can be trained to have it at home.



Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) has been developed more recently than IVIG, with new immunoglobulin preparations being produced extensively for subcutaneous use by 2005. In SCIG, immunoglobulin is delivered by a needle into the fatty tissues under the skin, where it enters the circulation slowly over a few days. There isn't much room under the skin, so the dose of immunoglobulin given is smaller than with IVIG. For this reason, SCIG is usually given every week. Nearly everybody on SCIG learns how to have treatment at home, with each session lasting up to about two hours.

Source: International Patient Organisation for Primary Immunodeficiencies (IPOPI), 2012

Shire's portfolio of assets in IG

Shire has one of the broadest portfolios in IG approved for self-infusion, allowing physicians to tailor patient treatment according their specific needs, in addition to the traditional intravenous treatment.

Source: Shire's Investor Day Presentation, 10th November 2016

The key 3 Shire's products in immunology are the following:

GAMMAGARD LIQUD is the company's liquid formulation of the antibody-replacement therapy immunoglobulin product, approved for intravenous administration. GAMMAGARD LIQUID is made from human plasma that is donated by healthy people and contains antibodies collected from these healthy people that replace the missing antibodies in PID patients.

HYQVIA is a product consisting of human normal immunoglobulin (IG) and recombinant human hyaluronidase (licensed from Halozyme). The IG provides therapeutic effect and the recombinant human hyaluronidase facilities the dispersion and absorption of the IG administered subcutaneously, increasing its bioavailability. HYQVIA is the only subcutaneous IG treatment for PID patients with a dosing regimen requiring only one infusion up to once per month and one injection site per infusion, to deliver a full therapeutic dose of IG.

CUVITRU is an Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human) (IGSC), 20% Solution indicated as replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency (NASDAQ:PI) in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Compared to HYQVIA, CUVITRU is administered weekly instead of monthly, offering an alternative choice to better tailor the treatment to patient needs.

Key growth drivers of Shire's Immunology Division

Shire expects that the global immunology market will grow at +6-8% annually and I believe this is a reasonable target for a market that will benefit from some key drivers for the foreseeable future:

Scale is the major barrier to entry and it would be really impossible for new player to enter the market with a sufficient scale to compete on price. Indeed, the 3 leading players have consolidated over the years and have reached a scale that allow them to offer a operate across all the value chain, both upstream and downstream. Shire has the best portfolio of assets in immunology market, with both the traditional IVIG therapy (GAMMAGARD) and the most innovative SCIG (HYQVIA and CUVITRU). The SC market is only around 15% of the total market but it's growing 20% versus 6% of traditional IVIG, with Shire gaining market share thanks to its innovative assets. Immunology products will not suffer from traditional patent cliff, so they have the clear benefit to be asset with long term durability and steady cash flow generation for at least other 15/20 years.

Conclusion

I strongly believe Shire's leadership in Immunology market has been overlooked by the market and the key qualities of this business are not reflected in the current Shire's valuation of 11x P/E 2017. Thus, with management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017, I believe Shire could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform. (See here for more thoughts about positive catalysts for Shire in 2017)

