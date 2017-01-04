GameStop: Getting Squeezed Out Of Its Market

There is an inherent risk in shorting GME so I believe it would be prudent to either stay on the sidelines or buy long-term put options.

Despite trading near its asset value, GME is not a likely acquisition target given the illiquidity of many of its assets.

Two years ago, I wrote an article entitled "A Sweeping Change That Is Disrupting An Industry: The Inevitable Fall of GameStop (NYSE:GME)" which outlined the confluence of factors that is leaving the company's business vulnerable. At the time of publishing, GME traded at $45.52 per share. I had suggested buying long-dated out-of-the-money put options to provide large upside with limited exposure. However, I was too early with the suggestion and the trade was not successful. Despite coming down from that level, trading at $25.37 at the time of this writing, I still believe that GameStop is a stock that should be avoided. I truly believe that GME is being squeezed out of the market and will not exist in a few years.

GME data by YCharts

In the most recent quarter, GME saw same store sales decrease 6.5% y/y, with total sales declining 2.8% to $1.96 billion. Moreover, management gave Q4 guidance for comparable store sales declining 12% to 7%.

Management has tried to diversify GME's business and its Technology sales did deliver solid growth, increasing 54.4%. However, that growth is off of a small base and total sales for the Technology Brands segment was only $216.3 million. Its Collectibles business did rise a significant amount, 37.3% y/y, but again, that base was quite paltry relative to its core business and the entire Collectibles segment only delivered $109.4 million in the quarter.

Why GME's Business is Deteriorating

First and foremost, GameStop's business model is quickly becoming obsolete. Brick-and-Mortar video game stores are no longer necessary as consoles are shifting from a physical disk to downloadable content. This is a significant headwind to GME's business. The most direct negative for the company is that it is no longer necessary within the supply chain for its software segment. Sony (NYSE:SNE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) can sell games directly to consumers through their respective consoles.

Moreover, new hardware only provides miniscule gross profit margins at 13.1%. With other brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), as well as online competitors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), competing for these sales, it is unlikely for these margins to expand from this level.

Click to enlarge

Source: GME's 10-Q

Currently, GME's pre-owned segment has a much higher profit margin than its new segments, with quarterly gross profit percentage of 46.4%. However, a corollary effect of the industry shift to downloadable content is that GME will be hurt by the used game market drying up. Publishers have a huge incentive to move away from physical disks, and there are already numerous games that are only available through download. It is only a matter of time until the majority of games are purchased through this avenue.

This shift will create a cognizable problem for GME since it provides a large chunk of its gross profit, $231.1 million in this quarter; that represents more than the new video game hardware and software segments combined. Furthermore, Wal-Mart (U.S.'s second-biggest seller of video game software and hardware) has entered the used game market, which will compress margins on this segment as well. WMT announced its new initiative in 2014 and introduced it in 1,700 of its 4,800 locations in the U.S. to start. Since its launch in October of 2014, it quickly expanded to 3,100 stores by March of 2014. With the ability to use this trade in credit anywhere in the Wal-Mart store, this provides customers with much more value than a credit at GME.

Debt

In September 2014, GME issued $350 million in unsecured senior notes at a rate of 5.50%, due on October 1, 2019. Additionally, in March 2016, GME issued $475 million of unsecured senior notes at a rate of 6.75%, due March 15, 2021. The most obvious implication of these issuances is that GME will have to come up with $350 million in a little over two years to repay the first senior notes. In all likelihood, GME should be able to do that since they can presumably borrow new notes. However, with GME's business deteriorating, and interest rates set to rise, GME's cost of borrowing will likely increase and the interest expense it will have to pay will rise, further causing a deterioration of its margins.

It could be argued that GME can stave off an interest rate rise on further borrowing by lending on a secured basis, as opposed to unsecured. Nonetheless, this will not likely prove sufficient to counter the rise in interest rates. This is especially true when considering the illiquidity of many of GME's assets (as discussed above) and that many of their assets are already covered by the revolving credit facility agreement.

The revolving credit facility also limits GME's ability to incur more than $1 billion of senior secured debt and $750 million of additional unsecured indebtedness. This provision can drastically limit GME's borrowing capability, and if it does fall into trouble, lead to it becoming insolvent and the lenders taking the secured assets.

A counter to this argument is that GME is cash flow positive and can halt its dividend and share repurchase program to pay down this debt. However, I believe its cash flow will not be sufficient to service its debt once its business deteriorates further. This is especially true when considering management's incentive to try to spur additional growth though acquisitions in other industry segments.

Management sees that its core business is faltering and is, and will continue, to acquire other businesses and enter new markets to counter this trend. However, this will likely be a highly capital-intensive endeavor which will lead to GME being unable to clear up its balance sheet and diworsifiying of its business.

Value Play?

Many pundits argue that GME provides value to investors since it is trading at such low multiples, and carries a significant dividend (5.75% at the time of this writing). Initially, when looking at the price-to-sales ratio of just .295 and price-to-book ratio of only 1.24, GME seems like a steal. However, upon further inspection, GME does not appear to be such a great value play.

GME PS Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

A cursory glance at the assets compared to liabilities leads an investor to conclude that GME may be an acquisition candidate. As of the last quarter, (October 29, 2016) GME held total current assets of $2.36 billion compared to total current liabilities of $2.15 billion and total assets of $5.23 billion versus just $3.11 billion in total liabilities.

From a value perspective, GME appears to look quite reasonable. However, the total numbers do not tell the entire story. For instance, of the current assets, merchandise inventory, which is arguably the least liquid kind of current asset, represents the majority of GME's current assets. ($1.63 billion of its $2.36 billion, or roughly 70%). Furthermore, GME's total assets are not very fungible either: goodwill represents $1.73 billion; fixtures and equipment are $925 million; and buildings and leasehold improvements are $727 million.

A takeover attempt may be likely for many companies that are trading at a low multiple compared to its market capitalization. However, with GME's assets largely being illiquid and not convertible into other businesses, an acquisition of GME seems unlikely at the current market capitalization of just north of $2.6 billion.

Too Risky to Short

Shorting GME is a very risky endeavor. Despite the fact that I have conviction that GME's business is faltering, and it will not survive in the long-term, I would advise against an outright short on GME for three principle reasons.

Share Repurchase

First, during the latest quarter, GME repurchased 1.35 million shares at an average price of $26.63, which cost the company $36 million. As of October 29th, GME still had $209.3 million remaining on its existing repurchase authorization. Therefore, management can temper a share price fall by reducing the total number of outstanding shares.

Dividend

Second, shorting GME can be expensive given its quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. Because a short seller borrows the stock from an investor, the short seller is required to make up for any benefits the investor would have received had he/she actually still owned the stock. Thus, a short seller is required to pay the investors the dividend whose shares they borrow the dividend the investor would have received.

Heavily Shorted = Short Squeeze Potential

Finally, there is a potential for GME to experience a short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when the price of a stock begins to rise and short sellers want to get out of their position. If a stock is highly shorted, and short sellers begin to cover their position, the result will be a spike in buying volume that drives the stock price up. If you take a look at the chart below, you can see this pattern, which occurred in 2014. As short sellers covered and bought back their stock, GME's stock price gaped up in late 2014.

GME data by YCharts

Although the number of shares that are shorted has decreased significantly from the beginning of 2016 (about 52 million at that time) to the current level of around 22 million, that still represents a significant chunk of shares shorted, which could still cause a short squeeze scenario.

Conclusion

GME is being squeezed out of its market and its attempt to diversify into other segments is unlikely to counter the decline in its core business revenue. With a short being a risky trade, I believe that the best course of action is to stay on the sidelines or to buy long-term put options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.