Let's Talk Bear Markets

Talking about bear markets during a significant rally after Trump's election might seem odd but it's always better to look at facts and figures with a calm mind when we are not pressed to do so. 2016 has drawn to a close and the widely followed benchmark S&P 500 is near its all-time high. A good number of investors are becoming wary. This bull market has been with us for nearly seven years and some of us are starting to brace ourselves for a downturn. At the outset, nobody knows how and when a bear market will begin, how long it will last, and how low it will go. The same goes for short-term corrections too.

Prior to the election, bonds were soaring and negative interest rates were looming as both Japan and Germany had negative yields on their 10-year bonds. Buffett talked about the effects of negative rates during the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and so did the Fed Chair Janet Yellen in her remarks. On top of that, stocks were predicted to fall sharply if Trump won. We all know how it unfolded. After Trump's surprise win, bond yields took off everywhere and bond prices swiftly tanked from 52-week highs to 52-week lows. Within a month, the S&P 500 rose 10% above the level it had been bouncing around for nearly two years. If we can't predict the short-term movements, then getting long-term market movement's size, time and direction right is impossible too. We know we can always find someone successfully predicting every major market turn. The problem is that it's not the same person every time. How many times have we seen somebody do that three times in a row? If one knew how to predict market turns and if there is a method to it then he or she should be able to do it all the time. There is no one like that so it cannot be done. Vanguard veteran John Bogle got similar advice during a summer job at a brokerage firm: "Nobody knows nothing!" Industry stalwarts like Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, and Warren Buffett have also stated that market movements cannot be predicted.

So, what's the point of writing an article about something that cannot be done? What is the action item here? Once we've recognized that a market correction has begun, let's remind ourselves that predicting the upcoming ups and downs is guesswork. During a correction of any size, experts are almost always reluctant to predict anything but "feel" that there is worse to come. Predictions and pontification should not sway us from our regular investing process.

Before we discuss the virtues of regular and methodical investment, let's look at some long-term data first.

Click to enlarge

Figure 1 shows the past 50 years of data regarding several bull and bear markets. Spanning half a century, this period provides a good sample size as it includes all kinds of political and economic ups and downs. It saw cold wars, real wars, terrorist attacks, the tech bubble, the housing bubble, a banking crisis, severe inflation, fear of deflation, all kinds of tech and biotech inventions and on and on. One significant departure to note here is how a bear market is defined. Conventionally, a 20% decline in the market averages like S&P 500 is considered a bear market. A decline between 10% and 20% is called a correction. In both of these widely accepted definitions, duration is not mentioned. In the case of Figure 1, bear markets are defined by Schwab Center for Financial Research as periods with cumulative declines greater than 10% and duration of at least six months. Periods with declines of 20% or more over at least two months are also considered bear markets. Other shorter and sharper corrections are ignored here. We can debate the definition but let's move ahead with the understanding that only one downturn less than 20% is shown above and that too is -19%.

Starting with the bull and the bear market data in Figure 1, it's easy to see that the bull phases last much longer and rise higher compared to the losses in bear markets. However, let's remember that a rise of 100% followed by a correction of 50% brings us right back to square one. That's exactly what happened from the 2007 peak to the 2009 nadir. Another notable thing is a complete lack of pattern. The average duration and return are shown but that doesn't mean much as far as their utility is concerned.

Let's look at the movements of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) for the same 50 years with the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the USA as a backdrop.

Click to enlarge

The macro view in Figure 2 shows that the DJIA couldn't rise meaningfully above 1,000 for nearly 16 years starting in 1966 while the US gross domestic products tripled. Not only that, but it had several substantial corrections and bear markets along the way.

Then the economy tripled again from 1982 to 1999, but in this phase, the DJIA went up 11-fold. Following that, the Dow was unable to cross 11,000 or so for 12 years while the GDP grew by more than 50%. In the interim, the DJIA was cut in half twice.

Coming back to the present, the market has taken off again and at the end of 2016, the DJIA is near 20,000. How high will it go? No one knows.

So, now to the action item. Both figures clearly suggest that one useful and actionable deduction is that any decent long-term plan that promoted periodic investment in quality securities worked out just fine. This broad statement has several aspects that warrant personal attention.

First, we all get spooked as soon as a correction begins. We want to take a reactive action to protect ourselves. That almost always derails the calmly designed investment plan we so carefully made. Instead, we should perform an honest evaluation to see what works and what doesn't. If you have a 401(k) or similar retirement plan where you have been contributing to low cost funds or quality ETFs regularly (think of the popular phrase dollar cost averaging), then now is a good time to look at it. Check its growth over the many corrections in the past 10 years. Even better, compare its performance with an investment/trading account where you buy and/or sell irregularly. If your personal account is better than your retirement account then more power to you. For the majority of investors, though, this introspection will help solidify the idea that humbly sticking to the regular investing plan is not a bad idea after all. The last 50 years of data in Figures 1 and 2 bear that out. But if you want yet another sample, and one from a different era at that, Benjamin Graham cited this one in The Intelligent Investor. If you invested $15 per month from the beginning of 1929 till the end of 1948 in good common stocks - with dividends reinvested - you would have made about $8,500 with a total contribution of only $3,600 in total. The realized return by the end of that 20-year operation would have been better than 8% compounded annually despite the fact that the investor would have begun his purchases with the DJIA at 300 and ended with a valuation based on the 1948 closing level of 177.

It sounds simple but it's easier said than done. There are many factors that can get in the way of a planned investment. One can lose employment near a market bottom as high unemployment generally coincides with recessions. You can be hit with unexpected expenses and may be forced to sell near the bottom instead of buying. Problems usually come at you from more than one direction. Remember, in a market sell-off some sell out of fear and some out of necessity. That's why keeping near-term expenses a top priority is essential for successful investing. Suppose you just retired and have been doing dollar cost averaging in the top 50 dividend paying stocks, and say that soon after you retire, the S&P 500 is cut in half. Your retirement portfolio will take a hit proportionately. Selling stocks to cover your expenses would only compound your problems. Short-term bonds, CDs, and cash set aside for immediate expenses are all much more helpful in this scenario. This planning would leave securities untouched which will recover and grow as bear market ends and the next bull phase begins.

One last important point on portfolio diversity. Each bear market usually cleans out excesses in at least one or several related market sectors that have been popular at the time. Peter Lynch writes in his One Up On Wall Street that if you had to live off the profits made from investing in the hottest stocks in each successive hot industry, you'd soon be on welfare. The housing and banking sectors in 2008, internet stocks in 2000, savings and loan institutions in the 1990s and the Nifty Fifty in 1970s are some good examples. Comparatively, a well-diversified portfolio left alone in a severe bear market will most likely recoup all its losses and catch the recovery in the market averages.

Conclusion

We are sitting near market highs so it's a good time to reflect on the bear markets of yesteryear and how they should affect our investment portfolio. Looking at the data, both downturns and recovery are random in timing and size. Another notable feature to be gleaned from the data is that bull moves are bigger in size and duration than the bear markets. But that happens in fits and starts and that's what shakes us, forcing us to make mistakes. As we saw, in one instance, the GDP tripled but the stock market didn't budge for more than a decade. Then later the GDP tripled again but this time the markets went up by a factor of 11! I hope this article convinces you to stick to well thought-out plans, rather than make hasty moves every time the market takes a turn for the worse.

