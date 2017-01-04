PerkinElmer: Business In Transition, Short-Term Street Expectations Are Too High

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has been a perennial outperformer of both market and sector benchmarks, but the company has recently fallen on hard times. In retrospect, the company simply got involved in too many niche markets, and the lack of focus by management impacted consolidated results. Headwinds have only gotten worse given that the company's largest growth avenues for its core products are international, so the strong US Dollar has put a stranglehold on dollar-denominated results. Going forward, management has decided to shift gears a bit, instead placing emphasis on margin expansion, driven by shrinking the number of products in scope. Overall, the target is 400bps of margin expansion through fiscal 2020; a lofty goal, and one that is likely to cause some oscillations in earnings as management right-sizes the portfolio.

Business Operations

Broadly, PerkinElmer reports in two segments, at least for now: Human Health and Environmental Health. Human Health concentrates on the development of diagnostics and tools to help prevent diseases earlier and more accurately. In particular, the Human Health segment has a well-regarded prenatal screening business to help diagnose genetic abnormalities, including Down Syndrome, hypothyroidism, and various metabolic conditions. Environmental Health focuses on products and services geared towards environmental protection and testing, such as gas chromatography and spectroscopy instruments used in many industries, including forensics, food and beverage, and industrial businesses.

However, starting next quarter, this will change as a result of restructuring initiatives. The company will report results within Diagnostics and Discovery and Analytical Solutions. The major change here is the movement of research products (tools and supplies geared towards government and academic customers) into the old Environmental Health segment. This is yet another segment realignment, after making a similar change at the beginning of fiscal 2015 (discussed below). In my opinion, this latest move was done in order to help management cast its new Diagnostics segment as its high growth business line, which should improve market perception. That, along with so-called "pruning" of the portfolio, will help clarify the story for investors.

I agree that this might be a prudent move, but it may lead to some potentially unintended results. As a result of de-emphasis of certain lines of business, driven by the last realignment in fiscal 2015, management stated that there were some unintended impacts on its sell-through within certain product lines. Long-term investors likely have noticed that some product lines have seen strong demand (prenatal screening, food analysis, pharmaceutical services), while others have been extraordinarily weak (government, academic, industrial, medical imaging). Beyond that, international growth has been strongest (high single digits organically), while developed markets have weakened in the mid-single digits. While some of this is secular, not all of it can be chalked up to the market; the fiscal 2015 reorganization led to a shift in sales staff internally, which impacted sell-through.

Expect a repeat of those issues over the next year, which the market does not seem to be factoring into future earnings results. Management will be taking a lot of actions over the next year with respect to weak product lines: discontinuing operations, letting them slowly bleed off, or (best-case scenario) expect management to either discontinue some of these operations quickly, allow others to fade off with time, or (best case) sell at attractive prices. Selling operations was the case for the medical imaging business, which the company recently sold to Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) for $276M. Underlying data was not disclosed, but given this was sold at roughly 2x revenue, if results were similar to consolidated operations, the business was sold at roughly 11-12x EBITDA. After the cash infusion, net debt/EBITDA will be just a hair over 1x, which should give PerkinElmer plenty of breathing room to expand in complementary business lines to its core operations through acquisitions of its own if it so pleases. This won't be easy, and there will be growing pains here. Management has made it clear that it is unsure if margin expansion initiatives will be enough to offset the impact from pruning the portfolio on earnings per share growth.

Financial Overview

Earnings results have been a bit all over the place, even excluding acquisition and integration costs:

Click to enlarge

Nonetheless, there are positives. EBITDA margins are strong (regardless of nominal EBITDA), and should only improve, with dampened variance, as PerkinElmer restructures into a leaner organization. Investors do need to be careful of the mix of hard products sold versus services PerkinElmer is offering, given that services traditionally carry much lower gross margins for the company. This may simply be a factor of scale; services contribute less than a third of revenue. However, more than a fair share of the weaker products are held within the products businesses, like the recently sold medical imaging business. In particular, look for products geared towards academic and government customers, to be the next business lines to likely get the ax from an asset sale.

Click to enlarge

As management works towards its stated goal of 400bps of operating margin expansion by fiscal 2020, expect this product mix to be one of the hurdles that has to be overcome by the company's operations. Wringing 80-100bps/year of margin expansion out of any business is never easy, but PerkinElmer already reports consolidated margins in line with medical supply and equipment peers, so the road is likely to be a little bumpy as the company works towards its stated goals. As far as investors know currently, most of this expansion is expected to be driven by cost-cutting and cutting lower margin products, and not via pricing increases.

With that said, there are some things to like here. While the company trades at 15x EBITDA, this isn't necessarily unusual for the company historically, or competitors and peers within the sector. In fact, free cash flow is particularly strong compared to alternatives (5% free cash flow yield), and is actually highly attractive given the lack of leverage. On the flip side, shareholder returns have never been strong. The dividend has been kept stable for years, and while the recent share repurchase authorization is appreciated, it has not been enough to meaningfully reduce the float. While not acknowledged by management, the positive side of the strengthening USD is getting more value for your money on overseas acquisitions. Given management sees the international markets as a growth driver, I can imagine that buying overseas companies in complementary business as an excellent means of deploying capital. Expect repeats of the Vanadis Diagnostics acquisition, which added some prenatal screening capabilities to PerkinElmer's already well-developed business. These are the types of deals that PerkinElmer needs to make going forward to drive positive surprise within the markets.

Given management's cautious commentary on earnings (management is unsure it can keep earnings growing continuously) and weak Q4 guidance (low single-digit organic growth), I'm surprised to see Wall Street projecting earnings growth going forward; 8% annually over the next two years. I don't think CEO Robert Friel is playing softball as he preaches caution in the short term on earnings, particularly as the company is likely to announce further asset sales. While estimates have come down somewhat since this commentary, there may be more downside ahead and the potential for missing on earnings. I always look for deals, and the value-seeker in me thinks investors will have the opportunity to pick up shares for cheaper down the line.

