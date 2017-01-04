Straight Path On Watch Amid Announced Collaboration

As I've previously detailed in the article, Straight Path Communications And The Speculative Road To '5G' Commercialization, Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) holds a significant portfolio of mmWave spectrum licenses that could realize significant value amid the upcoming commercialization of the next generation of wireless technology, known as '5G.' In addition to its minor 28GHz holdings, Straight Path owns roughly 1/3 of all 39GHz licenses. STRP has 133 licenses in the 28GHz band and 828 licenses in the 39GHz band.

The significance of STRP's holdings is that '5G' will likely utilize extremely high frequency spectrum, known as millimeter wave, in addition to lower frequency spectrum to deliver faster, higher-quality video, and multimedia content and services. The high frequency spectrum will likely be used in combination with lower frequency holdings, small-cell build-outs, and fiber networks to drive data speeds exponentially higher.

The FCC is currently dictating how mmWave spectrum will be integrated into the '5G' framework and the commission's Final Rule puts the 28GHz/39GHz spectrum bands and Straight Path Communications center stage.

As a significant update:

Last night, prior to the Jan 5-8 CES conference scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and AT&T (NYSE:T) announced, "collaboration on 5G New Radio trials intended to accelerate wide-scale 5G deployments. The CES conference, which is held every year, is widely viewed as a "launch pad for innovation and technology that has changed the world."

· "The trials will support operation in millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum, aiming to accelerate commercial deployments in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands."

· "The interoperability testing and trials…are planned to launch in the United States starting in the second half of 2017."

· "Trials will be compliant with the expected 5G New Radio 3GPP specification, the global 5G standard; driving ecosystem towards rapid commercialization at scale."

Straight Path has previously mentioned that it is participating in 5G standard setting, namely through 3GPP, as a contributing member.

While testing in mmWave spectrum bands is nothing new, a collaboration of this magnitude that specifically aims to support commercial deployments in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands is significant.

As I have also mentioned in my previous article, I currently hold a skewed (to calls) strangle structure on STRP as market participants await the results of a pending investigation by the FCC. The investigation is focused on how IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) (pre spin-off) renewed a portion of their licenses in 2011-2012. This is the primary risk to the underlying security. Once clarity is achieved, the market can then focus on if and how mmWave technology could be implemented into the commercialization of '5G.'

Valuation: Although some of the material below may repeat that which was previously mentioned, the new information should provide additional clarity.

There is no overly accurate way to value mmWave spectrum as transactions that took place only two years ago were prior to recent regulatory and technological advancements. As an initial approach to valuation, the market typically prices spectrum using a specific multiple known as "MHz/pop." This measurement simply refers to one megahertz of bandwidth passing one person in a coverage area in a spectrum license.

Price per MHz/Pop = Price of Spectrum/ (MHz of license * population covered)

There are numerous variables that can affect spectrum value that include regulatory allocation/use, frequency/size of the band, geographic coverage, and competitive demand. From a regulatory perspective, the FCC designates specific uses in addition to a regime of "licensed" or "unlicensed" authorizations. Generally speaking, spectrum in high demand will have a greater likelihood of being licensed on an exclusive use basis. Lower frequency licensed spectrum currently utilized for cellular services is extremely scarce and thus valuable. Licensed high-frequency spectrum, such as that owned by Straight Path, will likely trade at a fraction of the price seen in lower frequencies.

In 2015, US mobile spectrum sold for a median value of $2.71 per MHz/POP. MmWave spectrum will/might trade at a very small fraction of this median value as the supply is higher as is the infrastructure investment. However, as noted by STRP CEO Jonas, STRP is a company that "owns 255 billion MHz/POP of spectrum in the US… If we were worth $0.01 per MHz/POP, which would be 270 times less than mobility spectrum, the value of our company would be two and a half billion dollars." This equates to roughly $200 per share. As has been argued by others, the value of STRP absent its high frequency holdings would put the PPS at or around $1-2.

My research has uncovered valuations that run at 50% less to multiples higher. Amid all the unknowns relating to this investment, it is premature to focus on a specific price without bidding demand shedding light on a perceived equilibrium. While only Verizon has initiated the mmWave acquisition phase, their "option" to buy XO's assets does not clarify how we should be thinking about mmWave valuation. STRP clearly believes that their assets are worth more than their PPS would indicate and a multi-billion dollar valuation is not difficult to defend. With market forecasts indicating that global mobile traffic will grow 8-fold from 2015-2020, Verizon's competitors or a new wireless entrant could be considering licensed mmWave assets as a central acquisition target for 2017. In response to these forecasts, the Wireless Infrastructure Association noted that, "even under the most optimistic scenarios, the amount of new spectrum coming on line in the next five years is nowhere near enough to accommodate the explosive growth rates Cisco predicts. This underscores the essential role that densification of wireless infrastructure will play in meeting wireless data demand." This past summer, certain STRP executive officers elected to receive a portion of their salary in equity options struck at $50, which further exemplifies the internal optimism in emerging mmWave value. I share these beliefs and I am positioned accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long a significantly skewed (to calls) strangle structure on STRP. My profitability will be maximized on a move to the topside while a move lower could provide an opportunity to retain, at least, the premium spent. I also hold a cash long.