Why AMD Can Deliver 30% Annual Gains Through 2020

While Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) is primarily known for being a manufacturer of graphics processing units for PC gaming and consoles, investors should not miss the fact that the company is also making strong progress in other fast-growing areas where it can use its GPU applications to enhance revenue.

So, in this article, we will take a closer look at some of the businesses apart from gaming where AMD is looking to enhance its reach and see how much of an impact will they have on its stock price.

Huge revenue growth will lead to upside

Around three months ago, AMD had announced high-performance embedded GPUs that could be deployed in portable medical imaging devices, casino games, video games, and digital signage. These high-performance GPUs are capable of running 4K video along with 3D graphic imaging, all while keeping power consumption at a minimum. Additionally, a single GPU is capable of powering up to six displays while occupying less space. The end-user will save both space and costs.

In my opinion, AMD's move into these markets is smart since all of them are growing at an impressive pace. According to Markets and Markets, the diagnostic imaging market, which includes the likes of X-ray, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging, will grow at a compound average growth rate of 6.2% to $33.42 billion by 2020 from 2015.

In the meantime, the report expects the digital signage market to be worth $27.34 billion by 2022 from $16.88 billion in 2015. This means that in 2020, the revenue from the digital signage market will possibly be around $23 billion. On the other hand, the global casino management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2020, up to $6.4 billion by the end of the decade.

By 2020, all three of these markets represent a total hardware opportunity of around $63 billion, and AMD has already launched GPUs to tap into these commercial markets. Considering that AMD's revenue generation in the last four quarters stands at just over $4.1 billion, this is a big opportunity for the company.

In fact, by 2020, it is estimated that shipments of integrated or embedded GPUs will reach as much as 267 million units. Now, AMD has 13% share of the total graphics chips market, which includes both embedded solutions and discrete GPUs. This means that in 2020, if AMD is able to sustain its market share, it will be shipping around 35 million GPUs annually, including both professional and gaming.

Considering that AMD has been focused on tapping both the high-margin gaming and professional markets, the company has been witnessing an increase in its average selling price of GPUs. Now, even if the average price of a GPU in 2020 is around $349, which is identical to the average price of 85% of the GPUs sold last year, AMD's total revenue in 2020 could grow to $12.2 billion if it manages to ship 35 million units as discussed above.

As discussed earlier in the article, the casino, medical imaging, and signage hardware markets will be worth $63 billion by 2020. This means that at 13% market share, AMD's GPU revenue from these segments will increase by $8 billion. This is how AMD will get to $12 billion in revenue by 2020 as compared to its existing annual revenue.

The impact on the share price

Thus, in 2020, it is likely that AMD could achieve around $12 billion in sales. This is around three times the sales achieved by the company in the trailing 12 months. In the past year, AMD's price to sales ratio has averaged 2.55, which gives it a market capitalization of $10.5 billion. Assuming that AMD's price to sales ratio holds constant until the end of the decade, the company's market capitalization, at a sales level of $12 billion, will be just over $30 billion.

This means that over the next four years, AMD's stock price could grow as much as 200%, clocking a CAGR of 30% each year. But, the growth could be even better since I have calculated the forecasted revenue using the low average price of GPUs that was prevalent last year. Driven by high-margin gaming cards and the use in applications such as data center, casinos, and medical imaging, the average price of a GPU could rise in the long run, which could possibly lead to more upside.

A look at the Nvidia threat

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) holds a stronger grip over the GPU market as compared to AMD with a share of 16.1% of the overall graphics chips market. More specifically, as far as the discrete, or add-in board, GPU market is concerned, Nvidia's dominance is even more superior, with the company holding 70.9% share of the discrete GPU market and 75% share of the professional GPU market.

However, the good news is that AMD has been overcoming Nvidia's threat in both these segments with its latest products. For instance, AMD's high-end GPU known as the Vega, which is expected to be launched this year, is expected to carry more power than Nvidia's flagship GTX 1080 GPU. What's more, AMD is expected to price its next flagship cheaper by $100 as compared to the GTX 1080, which should allow it to capture more market going forward.

In fact, AMD has already been gaining share over Nvidia. For instance, according to the latest available data, AMD had had 29.1% share of the discrete GPU market as compared to just 18.8% share in the year-ago period. Therefore, as AMD launches newer products and prices them aggressively, it can continue to gain more share and improve revenue.

Conclusion

Advanced Micro Devices did extremely well last year and it is likely that its performance will continue to improve in the long run. So, it will be a smart idea to stay long AMD for the long run as the stock could consistently deliver 30% annual gains over the next four years.