Taking Charge Of My Own Retirement Part 1 - Utilities

Because this is an IRA, I'll use conservative options strategies to enter some positions.

I developed my own investing philosophy and technique and will be putting it into practice to find a utilities stock.

My wife and I recently retired, about a year earlier than our (already revised) plan. We didn't get laid off. We left great paying jobs doing interesting and important work with some of the best people we've ever worked with. Because we retired earlier than planned, we didn't get to our retirement savings target.

As I write this, we're still trying to figure out if we can make it financially. We think so, but have to entertain the possibility of part time work.

A lot of people would love to work at the jobs we did and wonder why we'd leave, when staying another year would have made it a lot easier. In our case, our jobs were personally and financially rewarding, but they were also very stressful. We decided the tradeoff wasn't worth it and walked away.

So we decided to take the plunge and see what retirement has to offer. If we have to go back to work, we will. If not, let me tell you, retirement is great. It's like a vacation every day.

My friend Keven says repetition is the mother of skill. Since I've never retired before, I thought I'd practice up by creating an after tax dividend portfolio that I've described in several Seeking Alpha articles. You can look them up if you'd like to see how I came up with my selection criteria and selections.

The after tax portfolio was my best attempt to develop a retirement investing skill set. Now that I'm retired, I plan to apply those principles. I'm rolling my 401(k) over to an IRA and plan to manage it myself.

New IRA Construction

I'm going to divide my IRA into three parts, using the 80/20 rule.

Eighty percent (or so) will look a lot like the after tax portfolio I just described.

Twenty percent (or so) will generally be smaller cap, and the emphasis will be on growth. I'm still biased towards those stocks that pay a dividend, but I'll look at non-dividend payers in special situations.

I might also split that 20% by another 80/20 and invest/speculate in moonshot stocks. I include miners/explorers, small biotech startups, and science project stocks in this category. That way no more than 4% of my total investable dollars are subject to speculative risk.

If I was to convert this into a graphic, it would look like this:

Click to enlarge

Source: Author

If there's any deviation from this projection, it'll have more base and less tip. The pyramid is not to scale, it's just representative. It does remind me of something though.

Source: wikipedia.com

Investing Metrics Simplification

In my earlier articles, I listed characteristics I wanted in a dividend stock. I was trying to make these characteristics as simple as possible, but looking back, I decided it was still too complicated.

I realized this as I reviewed the comments I've received on past articles. They've been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, even when the commenter disagreed with me. I rely on comments to provide me with feedback, correction and new ideas, and I've not been disappointed.

As I considered past comments, I decided I needed to try and clarify myself further. Hopefully, I've distilled this down to its simplest level, but if not, I'll keep trying. What I want in a dividend stock is:

Dividend adequacy

Dividend growth

Dividend safety

What a revelation, I'm sure. No doubt lots of people have arrived at the same spot I just got to, only a lot quicker. But I still got there. I'm still doing the same things I described earlier when I look at stocks. I just hope I'm describing it better. I still need to be able to describe why I bought a position and I still want diversity between GICS sectors, but these three dividend characteristics make it easier for me.

I'm still focused on larger cap stocks, but I'm building a portfolio that includes some growth and moonshot stocks, so I can't be as concerned with market cap.

I created the spreadsheet shown below to incorporate and analyze metrics that support the 3 dividend characteristics listed above, and this is the utility section. The green shading highlights the top half of each category, and the red the bottom half.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author with information sourced from Fidelity

I want durable dividend income, so I'm trying to use metrics that will help me pick those companies that support that objective. Here's my logic, using my newly refined strategic goals:

Dividend Adequacy

Dividend Yield - A higher dividend yield pays me more money.

- A higher dividend yield pays me more money. Payout - When the dividend payout is low, the company has more room to raise their dividend.

Dividend Growth

5-Yr Div Growth Rate - Dividends that grow a lot every year earn me even more money.

- Dividends that grow a lot every year earn me even more money. FCF Growth - Companies pay dividends with cash, so companies with growing cash can pay more dividends and reinvest in their own business, creating a perpetuating cycle.

Dividend Safety

Price/Book - When the price is closer to book value, I'm paying a smaller premium for the business.

- When the price is closer to book value, I'm paying a smaller premium for the business. Debt/Equity - When debt is low, the business is more stable.

- When debt is low, the business is more stable. P/E Ratio - When the P/E ratio is low, I'm also paying less for the company.

The utilities winners are WEC Energy Corp. (NYSE:WEC), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP). I already own BIP in my after tax portfolio, so I'll be doubling up. If you're interested in my thoughts on BIP, you can read my most recent article.

The chart looks like I made my choices based on the total net green cells. It really just worked out that way. My first choice, WEC, is in the bottom half of the Dividend Adequacy section, although it's pretty darn close.

I decided the other two criteria were attractive enough to overcome that. When I get done with my crayon, I still have to decide what factors are most important, and I don't know how to do that without exercising judgment. Hopefully, it's good judgment, but that's also why I rely on commenters to help provide corrective feedback. It would also be disingenuous if I didn't point out that WEC gets a lot of coverage on SA, and has been favorably reviewed by most, if not all.

It's also worth pointing out that Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) is also very favorably reviewed on SA, yet was at the bottom of my metrics chart. What I saw was that D is very richly priced, and there may be better options out there. But I'm also open to someone pointing out a flaw in my metrics that would have elevated D for higher consideration.

The spreadsheet helps me identify companies that have performed well so far. What it doesn't do is say anything about company operations or what future risks and opportunities it may face.

I'll cover those areas in Part 2 and see if the metrics match up with the overall company evaluation. That review may change my decision here.

In the meantime, here's a picture of Keven and his son Kyle in Antarctica, realizing his dream of traveling to all 7 continents. Next up - the 7 natural and 7 man-made wonders of the world.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to open a position in WEC in the next 72 hours.