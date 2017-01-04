Asure Software Closes Three Acquisitions To Start 2017

Investors should look to the Professional Services line item ramp in future financial reports for clues on its integration progress.

The deals appear to have been reasonably priced.

The company acquired two resellers and one HR outsourcing service company for a total of $11.6 million consideration.

Human capital management company Asure Software announced three acquisitions at the start of 2017.

Quick Take

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has announced the acquisition of three companies, effective January 1, 2017.

Austin, Texas-based Asure is a human capital management software and services company to all sizes of clients worldwide directly and through resellers.

The acquisitions appear to have been made at reasonable valuations, although the proof will be in how well Asure can scale the outsourced HR services deal throughout its coverage universe.

Target Companies

The three target companies consisted of:

Two resellers of the Asure's HCM products (Mangrove): Payroll Specialties NW in Oregon and Corporate Payroll, Inc. in Ohio.

Personnel Management Systems, a provider of outsourced HR solutions

It appears that the three companies will continue to operate as wholly-owned subsidiaries of Asure.

Payroll Specialties will help Asure grow its SMB presence in the Northwest US, while Corporate Payroll will essentially do the same for Ohio and the upper Midwest region.

The acquisition of Personnel Management Systems will provide Asure's customers with 'an outsourced human resources department, which when combined with Asure's current solution, will provide clients' with tools and related services to more effectively manage their workforce.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Asure didn't divide out the acquisition consideration for each of the three companies.

Rather, for the three deals combined, it stated total cash consideration of $8.4 million, stock consideration of $1 million and $2.2 million in seller promissory notes for a total of $11.6 million.

The three acquired companies are expected to generate more than $5.5 million in topline revenues, so Asure paid an average of approximately 2x forward revenues for the deals.

Asure acquired Payroll Specialties and Corporate Payroll in order to fold their reseller operations into Asure's operating statement, as it continues to push towards its goal of achieving $100 million per year in annual sales.

It acquired Personnel Management Systems for its capabilities to expand its 'solution, service, and implementation capabilities, as we look to grow that business in 2017 and beyond.'

Commentary

Asure has characterized the three acquisitions as 'strategic.'

I understand that the acquisition of Personnel Management Systems appears to be strategic, with its 'outsourced human resource services' capabilities that expands Asure's suite of offerings to provide a more comprehensive set of solutions for the wide variety of businesses it services.

The two other acquisitions are essentially that of bringing resellers in-house to tack on revenues and increase the company's geographic coverage, so they don't strike me as particularly strategic in the classic sense of the term.

The price paid for the three deals appears reasonable, perhaps even good deals, depending on the undisclosed price for each individual acquisition.

I expect Asure paid a higher multiple for Personnel Management Systems due to its potentially greater strategic value.

In sum, I'm reasonably pleased with the acquisitions based on price, but need to see how Asure will scale the Personnel Management Systems service offering throughout its geographic coverage.

It's one thing to scale a software offering, but another to scale a services offering since services tend to require adding significant people assets while providing clients with a reliable service in order to minimize churn.

Investors should watch the ramp up of the Professional Services line item in future financial reporting as well as management discussion of the growth of this business line to determine whether the integration is accruing value to Asure.

I write about IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.