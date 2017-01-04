SpartanNash: Potentially Attractive Opportunity

The company has potential for further growth and already pays good dividends.

My DCF model indicates that the current price is quite fair - between $30 and $41.

SpartanNash is one of the largest grocery distributors and retailers in United States.

Investment Thesis

From the beginning of 2016 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) stock price has risen from $18 to $39.10 and the company remains attractive to many hedge funds. The company operates in a competitive industry and the key strategy in this case is acquisitions of competitors. On November 2013, Spartan Stores merged with Nash-Finch Company that operates distributing food to military commissaries and independent grocery retailers and distributing to and operating corporate-owned retail stores segments.

SPTN increases their dividends almost every year, but I don't think that we can expect the same further growth of dividends. According to the company's annual report, SpartanNash is generally permitted to pay dividends in any fiscal year up to an amount such that all cash dividends, together with any cash distributions, prepayments of the senior notes and share repurchases, do not exceed $25.0 million. So, I guess future dividends will be roughly the same as in 2015 year.

Company Info

In this section of my article I present fundamental information about SpartanNash which could be useful for you. The company operates as a grocery distributor and retailer in United States, and the largest distributor, by revenue, of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. SPTN operates three segments:

Military. The distributed grocery products are delivered to 169 military commissaries and over 442 exchanges located in 37 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain and Egypt. The company has approximately 250 distribution contracts and representing 600 manufactures that supply products to the Defense Commissary Agency commissary system and various exchange system.

Food distribution. The company operates in 47 states with 12 distribution centers supporting approximately 2,100 independently owned supermarkets and also supplies its 163 corporate-owned retail stores. It is the fifth largest wholesale distributor, by revenue, to supermarkets in the United States.

Retail. The company's Retail segment operates 163 corporate-owned retail stores in the Midwest and Great Lakes which operate primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, and Sun Mart. The company also offers pharmacy services in 91 of its corporate-owned retail stores. The company's corporate-owned retail stores range in size from approximately 10,400 to 92,381 total square feet, or on average, approximately 41,300 total square feet per store. The company operates 29 fuel centers primarily at its supermarket locations operating under the banners Family Fare Quick Stop, D&W Quick Stop, VG's Quick Stop, Forest Hills Quick Stop and Sun Mart Express Fuel. SpartanNash plans, as opportunities arise, to open additional fuel centers at certain of its supermarket locations over the next few years.

The following table shows adjusted operating earnings by these segments:

Click to enlarge

The table below gives information about numbers of the company's corporate-owned retail stores - most of these stores are result of the merger with Nash-Finch Company in November 2013.

In first table from morningstar.com we can notice that net sales decreased from $7,916 thousand to $7,652 thousand. This reduction was primarily due to decreases in retail store sales and lower sales at the DeCA-operated commissaries.

And now let's see how the company compares to its competitors. For my analysis I have chosen the following companies: Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD), United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI), Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC), Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE), Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Click to enlarge

In the table below you can see some fundamental characteristics. SpartanNash is able to generate steady free cash flow to firm with low debt to equity ratio.

Click to enlarge

Valuation

Below I will make an attempt to estimate fair value of this stock using the discounted cash flow model. The company operates in an extremely competitive industry, so I guess that revenue growth has Gamma Distribution with -1% Location, 1% Scale and Shape = 2. And I assume that Discount Rate Beta Distribution with 7.5% Minimum and 8.4 % Likeliest. You can see it below.

Click to enlarge

This table below shows my main input and predictive data

2011 2012 2013-03 2014-12 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue 2533 2634 2608 7916 7652 7729 7806 7884 7963 8042 EBITDA 102 103 99 203 208 230 233 235 237 240 EBIT 67 66 60 115 123 145 146 147 149 150 Free Cash Flow to Firm 29 -336 9 152 136 92 93 94 95 Click to enlarge

Based on these data, you can see my predictive fair value.

Click to enlarge

My DCF analysis indicates there is only 15 % probability that the stock price will rise above the current price.

Conclusion

Investors should look at SpartanNash with interest, and I think there is still upside potential. The company has low D/E ratio, can generate steady free cash flow and besides there is a room for further growth in emerging markets. But I think the main task for the company is finish to integrate the businesses of Spartan Stores and Nash-Finch, and tries to return gross margin at 20 % level. And we should wait for a good opportunity for buying this stock like a probable correction.

