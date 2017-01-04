Canadian Solar: Classic Case Of An Oversold Stock

The company has a diversified global project portfolio with limited exposure to the U.S. market, a region that some believe will see lower solar demand due to the political environment.

CSIQ is trading below its $16 book value and is down 57.8% YTD due to a combination of lower 2016 revenue y/y and weaker 2017 guidance vs. Street estimates.

Beaten Down and Kicked Around

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, has endured quite a beating in the past year, along with the solar industry as a whole. An oversupply of panels and a decrease in government subsidies for solar farms has lowered the profit margin for every major player in the industry. The market reacted by selling to a point where the top two solar names (by market cap), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and CSIQ, are trading at P/E ratios of 6.56 and 5.12, respectively. At the current price of $12.18, we believe CSIQ has significant upside due to the company's tremendous global presence and management's commitment to improving margins.

Financial Ratios

Source: WSJ

CSIQ's P/S ratio of .50 is impressively low compared to FSLR's P/S ratio of .98. CSIQ's P/E of 5.12 is also lower than FSLR's P/E of 6.6. CSIQ's 16.63% gross margin leaves much to be desired compared to FSLR's gross margin, but CSIQ management has placed strong emphasis on improving margins in both its August conference call and its Q3 earning report. CSIQ plans to improve its margins by lowering its in-house capacity expansion target from 6.4 GW to 5.8 GW toward year-end 2016.

Income Statement Plus Projections

CSIQ had phenomenal top-line growth leading up to 2015 and fell back to earth in 2016 as panel prices plummeted. In Q3 2016, CSIQ reported $.27 EPS, $657M revenue, and 1,185 MW module shipment vs. the Street estimate of $.21 EPS, $685M revenue, and 1,200 MW module shipment. For Q4 2016, management guided revenue of $600M-$750M and gross margins of 11%-16%. We project revenue of $675M and gross margin of 15%, which brings us to an annual revenue of $2.859B, net margin of 3.3%, and $1.63 EPS. We believe 2017 will be a better year for solar manufacturers as the big players slow down on capacity expansion to manage the current oversupply, while global solar demand continues to be healthy. For these reasons, we project 3.5% revenue growth to $2.96B in 2017, an improved net margin of 5.17%, and EPS of $2.64.

We believe the key to achieving or surpassing this projected revenue growth is leveraging CSIQ's market leader position in India. According to Vinay Shetty, country manager of Canadian Solar India:

We are proud to be the market leader in India, with over 300 MW of premium and high efficiency modules spread across the length and width of the country, Our modules are hard at work in the deserts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Forbes states that India has installed 5.4 GW in 2016, and the ministry of new and renewable energy estimates 15 GW (estimates to around 22% of global demand in 2017) and 16 GW of solar installation for the next two years. The Indian Government aims to accumulate 100 GW of solar by 2022, a feat which, according to Forbes, requires around $90 billion in investment. This is a potentially enormous pie to split between the big players left in industry, and we believe CSIQ's familiarity with India will help the company secure a significant slice.

Valuation

Using the projected 2017 EPS of $2.64 and an earnings multiple of 6.6 (the current level FLSR is trading at), we estimate a price target of $17.42 in the next six to nine months, which presents a 30% short-term upside for CSIQ. However, we believe profitable players in the solar industry are trading depressed as a whole. If the oversupply situation comes to a close and management achieves improved margins as promise, CSIQ shareholders will be rewarded handsomely.

According to the Q3 earnings call, the current demand for CSIQ's solar modules is very strong. CSIQ is overbooked for Q4 2016 and fully booked for the Q1 2017. The global solar demand is projected to grow at an healthy rate and industry leaders such as FSLR and CSIQ should benefit as a whole.

Click to enlarge

Source: Greentechmedia.com

Common Sense Conclusion

When it comes down to it, my perspective on CSIQ derives from logic and common sense. According to Greentechmedia.com, over 110 (both public and private funded) notable solar companies went bankrupt or got acquired from 2009 to 2015. The solar panel manufacturers that have weathered the storm and achieved profitability are basically the cream of the crop. According to Google Finance, this narrows us down to four names: FSLR, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), Trina Solar (NYSE:TSL), and CSIQ. In every industry, there exist two to three leaders with large market share and a few smaller competitors in their niche markets. I believe CSIQ and FSLR are going to be the leaders of this growing industry due to their global presence.

Industrialized countries such China have realized the environmental hazards caused by fossil fuel (ask anyone who has visited Beijing or New Delhi), and their respective governments/businesses are responding to the damage by converting to solar. CSIQ's Q3 revenue is comprised of 41% from North and South America (mainly the U.S. and Canada), 43% from Asia (China, Japan, and India), and 16% from Europe/Australia. I believe CSIQ's diverse and global project experience will prove to be a strong intangible in the future. In the short term, it would be wise to expect volatility due to the removal of subsidies and the ongoing panel oversupply. In the long run, we strongly believe CSIQ will be a market leader in a prosperous and stable solar industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.