Activism And Acquisition: An Eventful 2016 For MagicJack

I last wrote about magicJack (NASDAQ:CALL) on January 27th, 2016, describing how the business was a) highly free cash flow generative, b) supremely capitalized, c) pursuing several low-risk growth opportunities, and d) valued at insanely low multiples. Today, one year later, all four of the above remain true. And yet much has happened in the intervening 12 months.

$40M acquisition of UCaaS provider Broadsmart

Less than two months after my previous article, magicJack announced its acquisition of Broadsmart, a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), for $38M in cash and $2M in CALL stock. UCaaS is a fancy way of saying that Broadsmart sells cloud-based telephony services to medium-to-large enterprise customers with multiple (often hundreds or thousands) of office or brand locations. In 2015, Broadsmart did $13M in revenue and $4.6M in EBITDA (35% margin), implying a purchase price of 9x EBITDA. Broadsmart's founders, Todd Correll and Tom Tharrington, will remain as CEO and President of Broadsmart, respectively.

Broadsmart's customer base of large, blue-chip enterprises with multiple locations and high-touch implementation and customer service requirements has not previously been targeted by CALL. Broadsmart's revenue model is highly recurring in nature: it sells its core service to customers on contracts ranging from 1-5 years and receives revenue monthly on a per-user basis. On the Q3 2016 earnings call, management stated that the engineering work necessary to migrate Broadsmart's customers onto magicJack's proprietary low-cost telephony network has been completed; they expect cost savings of $480,000-$600,000 throughout 2017.

Unfortunately, Broadsmart's 2016 performance has been less than stellar. Far from delivering the 20% year-over-year growth that management cited in the acquisition press release, Broadsmart's projected 2016 revenue per the Q3 earnings call shows a 7.5% decline to $12M (of which only $9.2M will be recognized by CALL due to timing of the consolidation). Management described at length how Broadsmart's business is inherently lumpy due to the large nature of the customers in its direct sales channel. Several large ticket sales prospects that were expected to close in 2016 have been delayed into 2017. Management has emphasized that this was a matter merely of timing of closure, not of loss of these sales prospects. In all, Broadsmart's pipeline of total contract value and active opportunities exceeds $20M and includes several multi-million dollar prospects. 2017 Broadsmart revenue is expected to grow 20% year-over-year.

Giving management the benefit of the doubt, I'll refrain on judging the merits of the Broadsmart acquisition until 2017 results start coming in.

Shareholder activism from Kanen Wealth Management and upcoming proxy contest

The next plot twist for CALL in 2016 was the acquisition of >5% of its shares and subsequent filing of Form 13D by Kanen Wealth Management (KWM). On August 19th, Kanen Wealth Management, a wealth advisory firm run by David Kanen out of Boca Raton, FL, purchased 5.26% of the company and sent a letter to magicJack's Board of Directors. In the letter, Mr. Kanen described how he had made repeated attempts to contact the Board about enhancing shareholder value but had never even received a reply. He then cited the poor performance of CALL stock (both on an absolute basis and relative to its closest peers, VG and EGHT) over the past four years since CEO Gerald Vento and Chairman Donald Burns have been in their respective positions. He also noted the inability of management to deliver satisfactory returns on any of its growth initiatives to date.

Mr. Kanen made two requests of the board:

Implement a $50M stock buyback to be executed over the next three years (CALL currently has $55M of net cash and generates $20M+ of free cash flow per year) Add two new board members who possess a) a track record of delivering high returns to shareholders and b) telco/VoIP business experience.

Since this first letter, KWM has increased its stake to 6.3% of the company (including call options) and, following apparently unsuccesful discussions with the board regarding its two proposals, announced on September 1st its intention to launch a proxy contest by nominating a full slate of seven directors to magicJack's Board at the 2016 Annual Meeting, then scheduled for October 7th. The Board at that point postponed the Annual Meeting so as to review the nominees.

In a December 30th press release, the most interesting of them all, the Board stated that it had engaged in extensive conversations with KWM so as to avoid a costly proxy contest. It acquiesced to KWM's 2nd demand for two new board members with appropriate track records, naming one new director recommended by KWM and another recommended by "a large shareholder of the company," presumably private equity firm Adams Street Partners, which holds 12.5% of the stock.

The Board, however, was unable to reach an agreement with KWM regarding the stock buyback. Curiously, the press release states that the Board "reviewed the effects of past stock buyback programs and took into account that several of the Company's largest shareholders recently expressed vocal opposition to a stock buyback program." Other than Adams Street, the only other >5% shareholders are Herbert Pohlmann Jr., presumably an earlier stage investor whose shareholdings date prior to the 2010 IPO, and Renaissance Technologies, the massive quantitative trading firm led by James Simons. Due to its size and investment strategies, it's simply not possible that Renaissance allocates human capacity to speaking with the Boards of companies as small as magicJack. The aforementioned large shareholders then can only be Adams Street and Mr. Pohlmann Jr.

The "review of past stock buyback programs" comment is puzzling, and must refer to a rather sketchy options-based approach to financing buybacks from the dot-com boom era. This method, used by the company in 2010-2012, drew heavy criticism from the press for its creation of undue financial exposure to a declining stock price. More recently, the company's 2015 stock buyback (more traditional in form), discussed in the Q4 2015 earnings call, was an unqualified success. It entailed the repurchase of 12% of the company for $20M, leading to the dramatic 64% increase in stock price in late 2015, after which shares fell to their pre-buyback levels as the Board failed to renew the program or authorize a new one.

Confusion about the stock buyback policy aside, the 2016 Annual Meeting has now been rescheduled to February 28th, 2017. It is unclear whether KWM will follow through on its threat of a proxy contest. The proxy materials distributed by the company on December 30th state that KWM will nominate its own slate of directors, leaving shareholders with a choice: a) five of the six current Directors, with the addition of the two newly announced additions described above; or b) an entirely new slate of seven directors proposed by KWM. The current Board has, obviously, fully endorsed the former option.

However, on January 3rd KWM delivered another letter to the Board in which it struck a far more conciliatory tone: "While the recent board actions are by no means comprehensive, nonetheless, we acknowledge them as an excellent beginning, and a pivot." Mr. Kanen goes on to say that he looks forward to engaging constructively with the new Board, but "will continue to evaluate all our options." As such, a proxy contest hangs in the balance but is not a given. It would seem that Mr. Kanen will likely engage with the Board during the CEO search process, potentially using the threat of the proxy fight as negotiating leverage in the coming weeks.

The takeaway from this activist saga is fairly straightforward: management and the Board will now be held more accountable for their capital allocation decisions, and the Board will engage in more active oversight of managerial performance.

Retirement of CEO Gerald Vento

The company strangely used the same December 30th press release to announce that President and CEO Gerald Vento will be leaving his current role. A search has been started for a replacement, and Mr. Vento will remain in place until June 30th, 2017 or until a replacement has been found, whichever comes sooner.

It is feasible that this announcement was triggered by the antagonism with KWM. More likely, however, Mr. Vento, at age 69, is simply winding down his career with the company.

While the list of external candidates is unknowable, the three viable internal candidates for the CEO position in my opinion are:

CFO Jose Gordo: CFO since 2013, Mr. Gordo has prior experience in private equity investing and has shown both a willingness and enthusiasm to comment on general business conditions and strategy on the company's earnings calls. SVP of Enterprise Sales Keith Reed: Mr. Reed was brought in in December 2015 to lead the SMB sales effort. Mr. Reed has highly relevant sales and leadership experience, having previously served as President of Sales & Marketing for the Americas at Intuit. Either of the two founders of Broadsmart, Todd Correll and Tom Tharrington.

Choices 2 and 3 in my opinion are less likely than choice 1, but would represent a symbolic shift toward the enterprise customer given those leaders' experience.

Miscellaneous

A quick summary of CALL's year-to-date performance:

Revenue: on track for $97M 2016 revenue, lowered from previous target of $100M due to delay in closing the aforementioned Broadsmart sales.

EBITDA: 2016 EBITDA guidance for the core business raised to $33M (37.5% margin) from $30M due to cost savings, with an additional $2.2M of EBITDA to be recognized by Broadsmart (24% margin), and a negative $10M charge for expenses related to investment in the SMB initiative, yielding a total of $25M consolidated EBITDA for the year.

Free cash flow: on track for >$20M 2016 FCF, or $1.25/share, on beginning equity capital of $50M, representing a 40% return on equity with no aid from leverage.

Balance sheet: cash and equivalents of $55M, deferred revenue of $50M, no debt.

Churn: average monthly user churn has repeatedly hit all time lows throughout the year, most recently at 2.4%.

App: CALL has eliminated the free version of the mobile app, and now has over 200,000 paid users at $9.99 / year, up from 70,000 in Q1. To date, this has been the most successful of the growth initiatives mentioned in my prior article and is set to contribute material revenue in 2017.

SMB: continued advancements, led by Keith Reed, in the product functionality to address the needs of business customers. $10M expected investment for full year 2016. Human capital from Broadsmart should be useful in rolling out this product offering.

Mexico: 45,000 paid subscribers for US-to-Mexico inbound calling. CALL has completed the engineering for Mexico-to-US calling and is working on a go-to-market strategy for that functionality. The partnership with Telefonica releaves CALL of the burden of any material marketing spend to acquire these customers.

HoteliJack: CALL transitioned the installation, billing and customer service of this product offering to Broadsmart, given that division's experience with high-touch customer service and implementation. They continue to roll out the service in select hotels, with 900 in the pipeline, but have yet to recognize material revenue.

Other: it seems that Warren Buffett disciple Whitney Tilson of Kase Capital has exited his position in the company; he no longer joins the earnings calls and his fund is no longer listed as a shareholder. Only two analysts (Sidoti & Oppenheimer) regularly attend the conference calls.

Conclusion

Despite an incredibly eventful year, CALL shares trade about where they stood at year end 2015. I believe that the intrinsic business value (that most important of metrics), however, has increased. Broadsmart, if we believe management's most recent comments, is a high-growth business with normalized margins in line with CALL's core business, yet targeting an entirely new customer demographic. The human capital in terms of large-scale sales, implementation and customer service capability will be a great asset to CALL as it ramps up its SMB and HoteliJack offerings. At the same time, significant cost savings remain in the pipeline as Broadsmart is migrated to CALL's low-cost network and management continues to vigorously attack excess corporate overhead.

With material revenue from the mobile app on the horizon, a growing enterprise business, increased oversight of management and the Board regarding capital allocation, and consistent free cash flow adding to the existing cash hoard, there are many upside opportunities for the business. Any return to top-line growth, however small, should lead to significant multiple expansion as investors reevaluate the business. Crucially, investors have downside protection in the form of a price floor on the stock due to the $3.50 / share in cash on the balance sheet and $1.25+ / share of incremental FCF per year (a 30% yield on the stock price ex-cash). At a price of $7.50, CALL stock still presents an attractive risk-reward proposition.

