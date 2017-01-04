AT&T: Simply Mindblowing

One of my key holdings is AT&T (NYSE:T), and it's a name which I have discussed in many articles. Overall, the share price had been very stable, it was reliable for income, but growth kicked in last year, and shares have spiked from the low 30s to the 40s in a year. Then, the proposed deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) sent shares down close to 20%, giving a buying opportunity. Shares have recouped most of those losses now. While I love the growth, I am in this name not for growth, but the incredible strength of the company's growing dividend payments over time. Still, with all of the action in the name, the company really is the new AT&T, and news today continues to signify that.

But what exactly do I mean by the new AT&T? Well, if you have not been following my work, I am talking about innovation. I have covered the path to innovation over the course of many articles as I have developed this thesis. The company has quite simply fundamentally changed in the last three to five years. For AT&T, this much innovation in such a short period of time has been unprecedented. There are a number of purchases it has made, as well as experiments with social media, its Hello Lab project, and many others. The best move for growth has been the company's push to integrate its DirecTV content with mobile. I would be remiss if I didn't also at least mention that the company working to be first on 5G technology, in addition to pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into its infrastructure. AT&T is now a global telecommunications and media company, rather than just a simple "phone" company. And that takes me to today, where we learned that AT&T in short order has completed another purchase.

You may recall when I talked about the massive move by the company to secure customers with its new DirecTV Now service. This new service was the latest in its line of innovative and competitive moves to truly become a 21st century telecom. What is it? Well, these are new streaming packages that offer sleek content that is geared toward mobile users who want content. Then again, the packages in my opinion are pretty broad and cost effective. The packages being offered start at $35 a month and have varying tiers, all the way up to the "Gotta Have It" option, for $70 a month, which comes with 120+ channels. This move is a direct threat to existing Dish services and cable providers, and really will take smartphones to the next level of entertainment. I will add that the premium content such as Cinemax and HBO are also available at the paltry price of just $5. But why am I talking about this again?

Just today we learned the innovation would continue. Remember I mentioned 5G above? Well, AT&T has just announced it plans to launch a 5G DirecTV Now trial this summer. I love this move. The company isn't sitting around waiting for the industry to let the technology be finalized. For years, it let Verizon (NYSE:VZ) take the lead. When I wrote about AT&T being the first on 5G, I cited Verizon as a main target or rather a main reason for this initiative. AT&T wants to be first. The company has said it has reached speeds of 14Gbps in lab trials, and in theory, the 5G cheaper fiber optics could be mainstream by 2019. The live testing of DirecTV Now? Well, that will be done over 5G in homes in the Austin, TX, market this year. Once again, the company is leading.

And the beauty of DirecTV Now regardless of the optic speed is that you can get it on any device. But first you have to be a customer of AT&T and then sign on for the new service. I am anxiously awaiting the next earnings report to gauge the level new customers this service is bringing in. It is important to note that the service is available on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) devices including the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android devices and tablets, as well as on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire and Fire Stick. In addition, it will be compatible with Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Internet Explorer, as well as Chrome and Safari, as well as a few additional platforms. Bottom line? This is a game-changer.

Folks it is simply mindblowing. The fundamental changes this company is undergoing cannot be overstated. With a string of recent strong moves for the future, a growing wireless network bringing in new customers with its strong LTE signal and a 4G LTE network, and its TV/high-speed Internet service deals, I have high expectations. I think it is absolutely fair to say that the company sees a boost in revenues from this service. Of course, AT&T did not alter its guidance, but is on track to meet or exceed it. I am banking on the latter with this new service as a catalyst.

