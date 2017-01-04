Time To Rush For The Exit?

Welcome to the Orderly issue of M&A Daily

McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is pivoting away from Asia. To that end, it is selling its Taiwanese business to Hubert Lee, Chou Chun-chi, and Ye Qizhao for about $155 million.

New Ideas for a New Year

We recently disclosed our top 2017 picks. But what previously disclosed positions didn't quite make the cut? Yesterday, we highlighted some of our long ideas that are worth reconsidering. Today, we do the same for four of our short ideas.

One might reconsider the idea of shorting the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO).

Click to enlarge

SCO has declined by over 60% since the idea was disclosed last year. Oil has raced, oil-related equities have raced, and some specific equities such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) may have overshot their value.

Another one of our ideas that you might want to re-evaluate, trim, or even cover is the Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSS).

Click to enlarge

After a decline of over 90%, it is still a good opportunity, but it is no longer a great one. Rethink accordingly.

Two gizmo fads - Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) - are no longer what they were, in terms of actionable short ideas.

Click to enlarge

In theory, either could be acquired in the future. I would have no interest in long positions in any of the above, but none appears as attractive to short as the long bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF), which is our top short idea for 2017.

Mentor

The definitive proxy has been filed for the Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) acquisition of Mentor (NASDAQ:MENT). Mentor shareholders vote February 2.

TransCanada

The definitive proxy was filed for the TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL). The target holders vote February 7.

Universal American

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) secured an early termination of HSR for its acquisition of Universal American (NYSE:UAM).

Astoria

A post-effective S-4 amendment was filed for the New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) deal with Astoria (NYSE:AF). The definitive merger agreement was terminated January 1.

Lionbridge

Today is the definitive proxy filing deadline for the H.I.G. acquisition of Lionbridge (NASDAQ:LIOX). More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

The Abbott (NYSE:ABT) acquisition of St. Jude (NYSE:STJ) closes today

Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) closed its acquisition of American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS)

