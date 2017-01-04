Gilead Hires A Head Of Heme-Onc: Is Incyte In Play? Smaller Prey?

Introduction - Gilead doubles down on oncology

While there has been some chatter about something perhaps happening with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) oncology franchise, it still was a little bit of a surprise that a high-powered senior executive with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Oncology has signed on to a relatively small position as head of Heme-Onc at GILD. As GILD's press release noted:

Gilead... today announced that Alessandro Riva, MD, will join the company as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. In this position, Dr. Riva will report to John McHutchison, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Research and will have responsibility for Gilead's hematology and oncology programs. Alessandro will also join Gilead's Executive Committee. Dr. Riva joins Gilead from Novartis Oncology, where he served as Head, Global Oncology Development. He was responsible for the development of more than 20 cancer compounds, including targeted and immune-oncology therapies and for many worldwide regulatory approvals of innovative medicines in both solid and hematological malignancies. He was also a member of the Novartis Oncology Division Executive Committee, Development Committee, Translational and Early Development Committee and Innovation Management Board. During his 12 year tenure at Novartis he was involved in several worldwide drug approvals. Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Riva co-founded the Breast Cancer International Research Group (BIRG) and Cancer International Research Group (CIRG), for which he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer... During his career, Alessandro has authored or co-authored more than 100 oncology research manuscripts and abstracts.

So this is a very accomplished gentleman. When Herve Hoppenot left NVS Oncology to head up Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), Dr. Riva was temporary president of this important division of NVS. My questions are two-fold, which lead to the conclusion that one or more acquisition targets are in play now.

One question is why Dr. Riva joined this backwater of heme-onc research. The related question is why GILD wanted to bring someone of his abilities onto the team.

A brief review of GILD's efforts in heme-onc is in order.

GILD's heme-onc program - from 2014 exuberance to 2016 fizzle

Just a little background here, showing the difficulties GILD has experienced in heme-onc. Yet it's not giving up.

In 2014, even the FDA was positive on GILD's oncology candidate Zydelig, approving it before its PDUFA date and putting out its own press release titled FDA approves Zydelig for three types of blood cancers. This was accompanied by the information in the lede that explained:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Zydelig (idelalisib) to treat patients with three types of blood cancers.

Zydelig is being granted traditional approval to treat patients whose chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has returned (relapsed). Used in combination with Rituxan (rituximab), Zydelig is to be used in patients for whom Rituxan alone would be considered appropriate therapy due to other existing medical conditions (co-morbidities). Zydelig is the fifth new drug with breakthrough therapy designation to be approved by the FDA and the third drug with this designation approved to treat CLL. The FDA is also granting Zydelig accelerated approval to treat patients with relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (FL) and relapsed small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), another type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Zydelig is intended to be used in patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

A warning was that there were some serious side effects leading to a "black box" warning for Zydelig. Its main competitor, Imbruvica, now shared by J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), looked therefore to be in the lead, but expectations were high. As FiercePharma noted in early 2016:

Zydelig is a first-in-class PI3k inhibitor, and it was armed with some impressive data for its July 2014 launch in CLL, indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). For instance, adding the drug to Roche's Rituxan, a standard CLL treatment, held off cancer growth twice as long as Rituxan alone: 10.7 months compared with 5.5 months. Several recent--and very successful--cancer launches delivered far less, so blockbuster sales estimates were common among analysts; EvaluatePharma put Zydelig sales at $1.2 billion by 2020, and some analysts went as far as to predict $1.5 billion by 2017. The drug brought in $132 million last year.

Unfortunately, that paragraph was in the nature of a post-mortem, because the title of the article was "Zydelig 'dead in the water' after trial deaths force Gilead to stop frontline studies." The following was the real news:

Gilead Sciences' move into the cancer business has hit a snag. The company stopped 6 Zydelig trials on Monday after reports of serious side effects--including multiple deaths--among participants in several of the studies. The studies were testing Zydelig (idelalisib) in newly diagnosed leukemia and lymphoma patients, as part of Gilead's bid to expand use of the blood cancer therapy, and used the drug in combination with a variety of other therapies. Zydelig is now designated for people who've relapsed after previous treatment. Gilead said it would also stop other programs using Zydelig as a first-line therapy.

This kneecapped Zydelig. In addition, there had been other problems with the heme-onc effort that the company had painstakingly been developing mostly through acquisition. Also in 2014, a brave attempt to treat cancer with Zydelig and another pipeline product, now called entospletenib, had to be stopped due to pulmonary complications. Then, in 2015, there were mixed results reported at the important ASH meeting in December. I reported on these in an article soon after the meeting ended, quoting a study about Zydelig:

Idelalisib and GS-4059 [another oncology pipeline asset] synergistically inhibited the growth of [some lymphoma] cell lines... These data suggest that the combination of idelalisib and GS-4059 may overcome some mechanisms of resistance to BTK [the mechanism by which Imbruvica works].

Probably more importantly, I also reported on the following, with emphasis added now:

3b. Combination Effects of B Cell Receptor Pathway Inhibitors (Entospletinib, ONO/GS-4059, and Idelalisib) and a BCL-2 Inhibitor in Primary CLL Cells This looked at various combinations in CLL cells. The non-GILD drug is an AbbVie ((NYSE:ABBV))/Genentech drug, venetoclax (ABT-199). Basically, the results indicated that neither of the two pairwise comparisons of two GILD drugs together showed synergy. However, some synergy and good additive activity was seen with all of the three GILD drugs when combined with venetoclax. I do not know if the additive results seen with ONO/GS04059 with both Entospletinib and Zydelig are of a lot of interest to GILD. Maybe. The additive-to-synergistic results with the ABBV/Genentech drug probably are, and since GILD has no rights to that drug, I wonder if the company either has a similar compound to venetoclax in a preclinical stage or has its eye on an acquisition of one.

So far, there has been no activity regarding that final thought about a venetoclax-like compound.

Finally, I also foreshadowed the weak results that eventually emerged from GILD's Phase 3 program on momelotinib, reporting:

4. Momelotinib One report on momelotinib for myelofibrosis was presented at ASH, Momelotinib Therapy for Myelofibrosis: Impact on Long-Term Survival and Genotype Correlations. There was nothing especially good for GILD here either. This retrospective analysis of Gilead's Phase 1/2 study in this disease had as its conclusion: In the current long-term study, we could not demonstrate a survival impact from momelotinib therapy in myelofibrosis. Although adjusted for clinical and molecular risk status, our study is retrospective and cannot be relied upon to discount [some] survival effect. Well, that's not great and not horrible, though the established player in this disease, Incyte's [INCY] Jakafi, has a trend established toward greater survival within the first three years of use (which may disappear by year 4).

So, the disappointment was staring investors in the face. I summed up that part of the article (which then discussed the Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) deal) as follows:

Interim summary Basically, GILD has a large effort in oncology, and the hematology part of its oncology effort looks shaky, both as discussed above and based on some other previous disappointments. It's not hopeless, but if idelalisib is too toxic for frontline use, I don't know where the big success is going to come from. For a small market cap company, one might look at things differently, but given GILD's massive market cap, so far, what it's achieved so far in oncology is peanuts.

So, with all the above so problematic, here is what GILD's CEO Dr. Milligan said about its oncology program in a Q&A this past November (p. 6):

"And... we are trying to look at different ways to do combination kinase inhibitors for chemotherapies to address a number of important diseases in the hematological and potentially solid tumors. So by this time next year, we will have completed a very specific dose ranging study, very small numbers of patients looking for different doses and different combinations of our BTK inhibitor, our SYK inhibitor, PI3 Kinase delta inhibitor and something called the BET inhibitor to see if we can come up with a combination.

That's pretty weak for so many deals and for so much hope for Zydelig and momelotinib.

Following this and other points made in that comment, the questioner, Mr. Schimmer, quickly said:

So, let me just kind of jump in, because that message is [sic] clearly not resonated with investors.

Then Mr. Schimmer followed up with a cutting criticism of potential overspending on in-house R&D at GILD by asking (really, a comment in the form of a question):

What does it mean to be disciplined when with M&A? I think many of us look at the pipeline and the R&D spend and wonder whether the same discipline is being applied to some of these programs and candidates as the same discipline that you are clearly taking on, on M&A candidates and how do you judge if the price is too high? What does that mean?

Then Dr. Milligan responded with the key point that GILD has been making:

Could you ever get your money back? Some of these deals that I've seen I don't think that would be true. So you have to believe that there is something else that you can do with that they are some other catalysts that you can have. And so, we've looked at a lot of things and chose them not to participate or we are not the winner at the end of the day.

Up until now, that has been GILD's attitude. It wants a deal to be accretive over time. So it has missed out on Pharmacyclics (Imbruvica) and Medivation, but it has previously lost money on its oncology deals from several years ago.

And now, suddenly we have this high-profile hire, important enough to merit a press release. Dr. Riva is in charge of numerous interesting molecules at NVS. Presumably, he was compensated in line with his extensive responsibilities. And now all he has are a handful of heme-onc Phase 2 programs and a dubious momelotinib program at GILD. Why would he join GILD to do little, and not even be in charge of all R&D? Plus, his new position has already proven a poor career choice, with some revolving door aspects to it.

Unless...

He's going to be part of, and help lead, an acquisition strategy

Putting myself in Dr. Riva's shoes, seemingly secure in a highly responsible, interesting position at NVS, I'm not going to leave NVS to go to an antiviral company to sit around and watch my career stagnate (or worse). This is a gentleman whose post-fellowship career, all in the business world, is only around a quarter century old. So if I were he, I might join Mr. Hoppenot at INCY, or look to become head of R&D at BMS (NYSE:BMY), or accept a CEO position at a junior biotech doing CRISPR or other cutting-edge genetic therapies.

I'm only going to go to GILD and oversee its current lethargic, small-scale heme-onc division if I am promised funds to build a state-of-the-art heme-onc division. Of course, it would help if I liked the ongoing focus on combinations of oral kinase inhibitors, and if I thought that GS-5745 had a good chance of succeeding for gastric cancer.

So, switching back to speaking as DoctoRx, not Dr. Riva, my view is that GILD thinks it has one big heme-onc deal that's about to happen, or it will work with Dr. Riva to acquire something like the "string of pearls" that BMY put together when it segued into biotech and heme-onc several years ago.

I would not expect Dr. Riva to join if GILD were in the process of announcing a merger of equals with BMY, as BMY is overwhelmingly the senior partner in the oncology R&D department in that situation.

Here are my two thoughts on the two major possibilities, which are not mutually exclusive.

The potential big deal:

Incyte in the crosshairs?

Where else can GILD go for a deal that would make sense to the Street, that would have attracted Dr. Riva, and that its board would like? As it happens, there are not a lot of mid-size heme-onc assets left to buy, now that Medivation has fallen to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The one company that can be spun as filling the bill in all the above respects is INCY. Interestingly, there are INCY and NVS connections that could work well with Dr. Riva's knowledge.

He served with Herve Hoppenot at predecessor companies to Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in the 1990s and then again with him at NVS Oncology. In addition, NVS markets INCY's flagship drug Jakafi ex-US. Also, NVS has been testing another INCY drug, capmatinib, for oncology indications and has been sending vibes that it believes it is heading for an NDA filing in the next year or two.

I recently reviewed INCY in Incyte: Another Celgene?, saying in the bullet points:

The biotech drug developer and marketer INCY has turned profitable on booming sales of its lead drug Jakafi. The company may see its second lead drug, baricitinib, reach the market next month. Other drugs could come to market later this decade. This article initiates coverage on this strong company and lays out certain parameters I'm looking at to accumulate additional shares, given the stock's high valuation.

As of the Q3 10-Q, here are disclosures about the pipeline, just to give a sense of how huge it is for a company that just now passed $1 B in revenues:

Indication

Status Update

Ruxolitinib (JAK1/JAK2)

Graft-versus-host-disease

Pivotal program expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2016 INCB39110

(JAK1)

Graft-versus-host-disease

Phase I/II fully recruited, data expected by the end of 2016 INCB39110

(JAK1)

Lung cancer

Phase I/II in combination with osimertinib (EGFR) expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2016 INCB52793

(JAK1)

Advanced malignancies

Phase I/II dose-escalation INCB50465

(PI3Kδ)

B-cell malignancies

Phase I/II as monotherapy and in combination with INCB39110 (JAK1) INCB54828

(FGFR)

Bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma

Phase II INCB54329

(BRD)

Advanced malignancies

Phase I/II dose-escalation INCB57643

(BRD)

Advanced malignancies

Phase I/II dose-escalation INCB53914

(PIM)

Advanced malignancies

Phase I/II dose-escalation INCB59872

(LSD1)

Acute myeloid leukemia,

small cell lung cancer

Phase I/II dose-escalation Epacadostat

(IDO1)

1st line, advanced melanoma

Phase III (ECHO-301) in combination with Merck's pembrolizumab (PD-1) Multiple tumor types

Phase II (ECHO-202) expansion cohorts in combination with Merck's pembrolizumab (PD-1) Multiple tumor types

Phase II (ECHO-204) expansion cohorts in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (PD-1) Multiple tumor types

Phase II (ECHO-203) expansion cohorts in combination with AstraZeneca/MedImmune's durvalumab (PD-L1) Non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer

Phase I/II (ECHO-110) dose-escalation in combination with Roche/Genentech's atezolizumab (PD-L1) INCSHR1210 (PD-1,

licensed from Hengrui)

Solid tumors

Phase I/II dose-escalation completed; enrollment suspended INCAGN1876 (GITR,

co-developed with Agenus)

Solid tumors

Phase I/II dose-escalation INCAGN1949 (OX40,

co-developed with Agenus)

Solid tumors

Phase I/II dose-escalation expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2016 PD-1 platform study

Solid tumors

Phase I/II, pembrolizumab (PD-1) in combination with INCB39110 (JAK1) or INCB50465 (PI3Kδ) JAK1 platform study

Solid tumors

Phase I/II, INCB39110 (JAK1) in combination with epacadostat (IDO1) or INCB50465 (PI3Kδ).

And that's not all. See pp. 36-39 of the 10-Q; also the slides accompanying the Q3 earnings report on 11/1.

Looking out to 2018, I think INCY could be doing $2 B in high-margin revenue. It is trading around $103, a price it first reached in April 2015 - nearly two years ago. Since then, it has made a great deal of business progress, and notably momelotinib has pretty much gone away as a threat that was worrying the Street at that time. But at $103 or so, INCY's market price is close to $20 B. Add a takeover premium, and we shall just have to see how Mr. Market reacts in repricing GILD if it makes a takeover attempt.

Prospects depend in part on how baricitinib does as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) rolls it out for rheumatoid arthritis, assuming approval by the FDA this month.

This product would pose a complication for GILD, which is developing a competitive product, filgotinib, also for RA. Whether it would have to divest filgotinib for RA (keeping the autoimmune bowel disease indications if desired), or divest its royalty interest in baricitinib, to do an INCY acquisition is an open question, but appears manageable in my view.

If momelotinib could make it to market for myelofibrosis, say as second-line therapy where Jakafi did not work or could not be tolerated, obviously, GILD would have to sell it before it could acquire INCY. But that's not a deal-breaker.

In any case, the article I wrote on INCY remains in play; interested parties are invited to review it. The one update of some note is that since then, INCY announced a modest-sized deal with Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) for a strategic research collaboration to discover and develop bispecific antibodies.

With this last deal, numerous R&D pieces are in place for Dr. Riva and his superiors at GILD to reposition the company by purchasing INCY, a cash-flow positive R&D potential powerhouse almost entirely focused on hematology-oncology.

Note that GILD has acquired an antibody facility from Genentech, and this could come in handy in a deal for INCY in view of the MRUS deal.

I believe that INCY may be in play and that if and when the stock falls for market or company-specific reasons, there will be a floor to the stock price for that reason. Where that floor is, though, is completely unknowable. So, no guarantees on INCY; clearly, it's a high-risk stock.

Smaller plays

There's no telling what public and private companies GILD and Dr. Riva might have discussed in building a string of pearls strategy in oncology.

While prices are hardly dirt cheap, GILD may finally want to go this route. Four CAR-T companies, or companies in similar fields, have a combined market cap of only $5 B. These are:

Kite (NASDAQ:KITE)

Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Then there is the interesting company, which is beyond development-stage, Ariad (NASDAQ:ARIA), which happens to have out-licensed its Iclusig cancer drug to INCY to market in various countries centered around Europe. ARIA has a market cap of $2.4 B and would move GILD into the rare oncology segment, with high quality R&D capabilities.

Now, to be clear, there are almost countless heme-onc R&D efforts around. Many look at the JUNO and KITE stories as first generation efforts that will inevitably give way to off-the-shelf, less personalized products, as well as products with fewer side effects.

So beyond thinking about INCY, I'm not specifically naming one or the other of the above companies thinking that GILD will have any interest in them. Rather, I'm doing so to show that given GILD's massive free cash flows, which will stay massive for years to come, and the winding down of its clinical-stage antiviral R&D efforts, can easily sustain acquisitions of cutting-edge R&D-focused companies, including companies with revenues such as ARIA.

Effect of these conclusions on GILD shares

I'm unsure. Compared to trading GILD on the news, I'm more interested in rebuilding my INCY position, 80% of which I traded away for a 4% profit on the December pop shortly after I published my article, and which I have now bought back below where I sold it. I've also bought a tiny position in ARIA.

I like the hire and like the idea that this gentleman is well-placed to know the global landscape for R&D oncology efforts. So I think there is now every reason for GILD to begin to get it right in oncology.

GILD has jumped above $76 on this news. It remains in its downtrend, though, having hit $80 intra-day right after the election. The actual process of either bidding for INCY, following a string of pearls strategy, or executing some other strategy that would utilize Dr. Riva's talents to their fullest can take time and is not guaranteed to have a lasting positive effect on GILD's share price.

PFE paid around 10X revenues for Medivation, if I remember correctly, and GILD would be paying more than that to make a bid for INCY now. But INCY has a much more vast pipeline, and positive royalties from baricitinib from LLY are almost assured for INCY, something Medivation lacks. In other words, the Street might be OK, or more than OK, with a deal for INCY.

A string of pearls strategy takes a longer time to play out. Given GILD's notable lack of success to date with its various heme-onc acquisitions, of which only Calistoga (which provided Zydelig) a success to some degree, I doubt that investors would get excited if that strategy is followed - but it can be a wise way to go.

In addition, while not discussed in any detail above, GILD has some other assets that could be interesting to Dr. Riva and the R&D team. Possibly entospletinib could work out for AML, and possibly GS-5745 could be effective in gastric cancer, and obviously, GILD remains hopeful on its doublet approach with oral kinases for lymphoma/CLL. So there may be something in addition to Zydelig, and (maybe, though seemingly unlikely) momelotinib within GILD's R&D division providing some framework on which to build a credible, successful heme-onc division.

In summary, it seems clear that the pharma industry knows where its future lies: oncology. GILD wants to be there. I now think it has gained at least a chance to succeed. Adding GILD's potential and very large firepower to the relatively small list of strong public oncology companies might make them interesting to risk-taking investors or speculators, given that many of the stocks are well off their highs both in price and time.

