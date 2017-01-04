Valeant's Not Done Yet

Free cash flow and asset sales to reduce debt by more than $5B by Feb. 2018.

The business has mostly stabilized with quarterly revenue and margin improvements.

Shares of Valeant (NYSE:VRX) opened 2017 up 4.86% to $15.24 on the first day of trading. Since 2007, Valeant hasn't been down in January and has returned an average of 11.4% in the first month of the year.

So why should this January be any different?

We learned from Q3 that the company's GI (Salix) and Dermatology business units are experiencing growth again. Xifaxan transactions were up 7% from Q2 and dermatology was up 3%.

Since Q3, the company announced the expansion of its sales force for Xifaxan and Relisitor in addition to the hiring of a very seasoned head of Dermatology. Both of these actions should bear fruit for shareholders within a couple of months.

In 2017, operating costs are expected to be reduced by $75-100M through zero-based budgeting.

While some may argue that Valeant's 2017 results will be negatively impacted by the loss of exclusivity with new generics in neuro, the company announced mitigating actions during the Q3 conference call including additional promotional efforts for Migranal and Wellbutrin.

Other catalysts that should drive Valeant's stock price higher include legal settlements, asset sales, new approvals, debt reduction and refinancing.

Trading at 2.7X 2017 est. Adj EPS, when the market median is 18X, and 4.5X cash flow on $1.9B in TTM Free cash flow when the market median is ~14.5X can't last forever and offers significant upside.

Valeant should be sharing more information on Q4 and 2017 in the coming days. Look for more evidence of stabilization, growth and effective management action plans that drive profitability.

While it may take additional months and quarters to see results, investing in Valeant now may pay off handsomely in the future.

