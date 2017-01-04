QuinStreet Needs A Miracle

Cost cutting is occurring but in areas that could lead to new, profitable, services.

The company has not recovered from regulatory changes that have decreased its scope of services.

QuinStreet operates in an industry that has experienced large shifts in technology and cost of content.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is a digital performance marketing product and media company that specializes in high value customer acquisition. During its seventeen year history, it has developed a number of performance marketing technologies that engage high intent internet traffic from a wide range of device types.

Its clients pay for the actual opt-in actions by visitors or customers that result from QuinStreet's marketing activities on their behalf, versus traditional impression-based advertising and marketing models in which an advertiser pays for a broad audience's exposure to an advertisement. These clients operate in high value, information-intensive markets, including financial services, education, business-to-business technology and home services.

QuinStreet has managed to keep a broad client base. In fiscal year 2016, The Progressive Corporation was its largest account which equated to 12% of net revenue. No other client accounted for 10% or more of net revenue during the last three fiscal years. The top 20 clients of 2016, 2015 and 2014 comprised 48%, 45% and 52% of net revenue.

Quinstreet's Business Model Is Failing

Three major factors have been impacting QuinStreet's performance. They stem from the level of competition, type of competition and regulatory changes. For example, management described the financial services segment, which accounts for over 60% of its net revenue, as having "limited availability of high quality media at acceptable margins caused by changes in search engine algorithms, acquisition of media sources by competitors and increased competition for quality media." Here are the reasons why QuinStreet business model is failing:

Unfavorable Market Place

The internet marketing industry is highly segmented industry that is extremely competitive. It is typical for contracts to be favorable for the client, i.e. not including provisions for early-cancellation, so clients can walk away when a better offer is presented.

Competing against "The Bigs"

Large portals are in major competition with QuinStreet when it comes to a client's advertising budgets. This makes it difficult for QuinStreet to claim an advantage over Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) when it comes to delivering valuable leads because those companies own the largest advertising networks and most popular portals.

Increased Regulations

QuinStreet has found it difficult to make a profit due to new regulations for online and telemarketing companies along with new rules in the financial and for-profit education industries.

Financial Position

QuinStreet has had a net loss the last three fiscal years. Net revenue was higher in 2016 but costs increased at a faster rate. Some cuts in expenses have been made. Unfortunately the cuts occurred areas needed to grow a business: product development and sales-and-marketing.

The table below shows the year-over-year changes in the cost of revenue, product development and sales-and-marketing.

QuinStreet is going to have trouble becoming profitable by cutting these two line items because it needs new products to differentiate itself from the competition. The likelihood of creating a new product that leads to growth decreases when the development budget is cut.

Conclusion

QuinStreet's business model cannot be successful in the current market and its management knows it. Clients are paying less but expect more while costs continue to rise leaving less to reinvest in creating new products. I'd consider taking a short position around $4 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.